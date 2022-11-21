ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, WV

West Virginia police give man $10,000 penalty after shooting deer in dark

By Amanda Barber
 4 days ago

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (DNR) cited two people in Putnam County for violating deer hunting regulations.

    (Photo courtesy of West Virginia Natural Resources Police)
    (Photo courtesy of West Virginia Natural Resources Police)

Officers with the DNR recently investigated a complaint in Bills Creek.

According to the DNR, officers found a suspect who admitted he shot an eight-point buck at dark. The inside spread of the deer measures slightly over 22 inches, resulting in a $10,000 enhanced penalty, the DNR says.

DNR officers investigated another complaint in Heizer Creek.

They found a suspect who did not buy an additional bow stamp for harvesting two deer, the DNR says. The suspect allegedly admitted to killing a 12-point buck, his second deer of the season.

Both suspects were cited with charges pending in Putnam County, the DNR says.

John-John MOS 18 Delta ❤️
3d ago

Little high for a deer in the dark 💯 Take that $10,000 fine he pays and feed the homeless veterans if your so proud of it! 🤠

Troy Graver
3d ago

about time they catch these poachers...I got one in my back yard n they won't even investigate...n yes I called .....twice

GC73
3d ago

spotlighting and or killing a deer after dark is a desperate tactic. let this be an example. DON'T

