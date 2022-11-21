West Virginia police give man $10,000 penalty after shooting deer in dark
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (DNR) cited two people in Putnam County for violating deer hunting regulations.
Officers with the DNR recently investigated a complaint in Bills Creek.Close
According to the DNR, officers found a suspect who admitted he shot an eight-point buck at dark. The inside spread of the deer measures slightly over 22 inches, resulting in a $10,000 enhanced penalty, the DNR says.West Virginia gun shops are seeing less traffic ahead of hunting season
DNR officers investigated another complaint in Heizer Creek.
They found a suspect who did not buy an additional bow stamp for harvesting two deer, the DNR says. The suspect allegedly admitted to killing a 12-point buck, his second deer of the season.
Both suspects were cited with charges pending in Putnam County, the DNR says.
