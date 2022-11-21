Poll: Which unheralded player will play the biggest role in the Dolphins’ playoff push?

If the Dolphins are going to reach the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 season — and win their first postseason game since 2000 — they will need their best players to sustain their elite level of play.

But just as important as the play of people such as Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill have been under-the-radar players that have stepped up when needed.

Which unheralded player will play the biggest role in the Dolphins’ playoff push? Vote in this poll.