Coos Bay, OR

5.2 magnitude earthquake recorded off Oregon coast; the third one in four days

By Hailey Dunn
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — An earthquake recorded at 5.2 magnitude shook off the Oregon coast early Monday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey .

The tremor was reported about 157 miles west of Coos Bay at 7:42 a.m. It was measured at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Evacuations ordered after hemp plant fire in Grass Valley

There is no tsunami danger, the National Weather Service Portland said.

USGS reported a 2.7 magnitude quake in a similar area Sunday morning and another one in the same general region on Friday morning that measured 4.5.

Comments / 26

Dizzy Willow
3d ago

From what I remember, a lot of little earquakes mean it's releasing that tension, so if there were to be a big one, it won't be as big- That's good.

Reply(4)
23
Bob Piersall
4d ago

Been a whole lotta ( minor) shakin' goin' on lately...Momma Earth not happy with us earthlings !!

Reply
21
Daniel King
3d ago

If our governments around the ring of fire would use volcanic energy to create electricity, it just might help reduce tectonic pressure so that earthquakes happen less often with less intensity!

Reply
4
