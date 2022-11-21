5.2 magnitude earthquake recorded off Oregon coast; the third one in four days

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — An earthquake recorded at 5.2 magnitude shook off the Oregon coast early Monday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey .

The tremor was reported about 157 miles west of Coos Bay at 7:42 a.m. It was measured at a depth of 10 kilometers.

There is no tsunami danger, the National Weather Service Portland said.

USGS reported a 2.7 magnitude quake in a similar area Sunday morning and another one in the same general region on Friday morning that measured 4.5.

