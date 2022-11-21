There is a lot of enthusiasm and excitement surrounding the Lady Dinos as they step back on to the hardwood. One of the reasons behind the anticipation is that Carbon is loaded with returning starters, including Amiah Timothy, Madi Orth, Kennedy Williams and Haley Garrish, just to name a few. If that was not enough, the Lady Dinos are welcoming a new addition to the team, though not the region. Tatum Tanner will join the fold after spending the last three years with Emery, and add even more experience to the group.

PRICE, UT ・ 7 HOURS AGO