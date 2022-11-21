How to watch Love Island Australia from anywhere in the world

Oh, Love Island. A guilty pleasure for many, it’s sadly over far too soon every year.

Luckily, due to the success of the show across the globe, there are plenty of international franchises to binge.

To ward off the winter blues and to enjoy some hot action, viewers can head Down Under to catch up with the latest season of Love Island Australia.

Where is Love Island Australia filmed and are there any differences?

Love Island Australia is filmed in a villa in Mallorca.

Much like Love Island UK and US, to remain in the competition, the Islanders must be coupled up with another contestant with the winning couple eventually winning $50,000.

(Image credit: 9Network )

Throughout the series, Islanders can choose to re-couple with another Islander instead.

Islanders who remain single after each coupling may be eliminated and dumped from the island.

During the finale, the public vote for a couple they want to win the series and the $50,000 prize. One person from the winning couple can then either split the money with their couple or keep it for themselves.

When did Love Island Australia start?

The fourth season of Love Island Australia premiered on Monday, October 31 2022.

The show usually runs for a little over a month, with season three starting on October 11, 2021 and finishing on November 24.

Who presents Love Island Australia?

The series is presented by Sophie Monk.

(Image credit: Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Sophie is an Australian singer, actress, model, and television personality. She was a member of the pop girl group Bardot, winners of the first season of Popstars Australia in 2000, and later released a solo album titled Calendar Girl (2003). She has appeared in films, including Date Movie (2006), Click (2006), Sex and Death 101 (2007), The Hills Run Red (2009), and Spring Breakdown (2009).

Irish comedian Stephen Mullan provides the narration for the show.

Who are the contestants on this year’s Love Island Australia?

We don’t want to spoil anything, since the series has been on for a few weeks already, so if you want to start watching the show from the beginning, these are the contestants who entered the villa on day one.

Austen Bugeja, a 22-year-old spray painter

Claudia Bonifazio, a 23-year-old medical secretary

Jessica Losurdo, a 26-year-old risk analyst

Jordan Dowsett, a 25-year-old electrician

Layla John, a 20-year-old student

Mitchell Eliot, a 25-year-old personal trainer

Phoebe Spiller, a 22-year-old fashion student

Stella Hutcheon, a 24-year-old radio media coordinator

Conor Howard, a 26-year-old real estate agent

Holly Oakes-Ferguson, a 25-year-old customer service representative

Andre Coutinho, a 24-year-old mental health support worker

How to watch Love Island Australia

