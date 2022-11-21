The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has announced they will host two workshops on trap awareness and safety for pet owners in the Sheridan Region. The workshops will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Sheridan Fulmer Library. The Gillette workshop will begin at 2:30 p.m. on the same day at the Campbell County Library on S. 4-J Road.

