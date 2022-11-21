Read full article on original website
Related
county17.com
Wyoming Energy Authority awards Upton rare elements project $4.4 million grant
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Wyoming Energy Authority awarded Rare Element Resources a $4.4 million grant to advance its rare earth element processing and separation demonstration plant project in Upton, the company announced Monday. With the grant, the Wyoming Energy Authority is reimbursing Rare Element Resources for a portion of future...
cowboystatedaily.com
Huge Demand For Renewables Could Fuel Wyoming Rare Earth Project
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Energy Authority has awarded a $4.4 million grant to Rare Element Resources for its planned processing and separation demonstration plant in Upton. The project also is supported with $21.9 million in matching funding from the U.S. Department of Energy....
county17.com
New executive director at CAM-PLEX says he’ll strive to improve communication
GILLETTE, Wyo. — County 17 sat down Nov. 22 with Aaron Lyles, the new executive director of Campbell County Public Land Board, to see how he’s settling in and what his plans are for the position and CAM-PLEX. Campbell County Public Land Board hired Lyles officially Nov. 10...
capcity.news
Gillette local union chair: Potential railroad strike wouldn’t wreck U.S. economy
GILLETTE, Wyo. — While most of the railroad unions negotiating with the National Carriers Conference Committee received a majority of their members’ approval on tentative five-year national collective bargaining agreements, a few didn’t. Those unions are the Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen, or BRS; the SMART-TD (with respect...
county17.com
Unseasonably warm day for Black Friday to be followed by weekend snow
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Backed by warmth from western flow and south winds, some areas of Wyoming are likely to see temperatures 15 to 20 degrees above normal, the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, says. Those warm western winds will help boost today’s high in Gillette to...
cowboystatedaily.com
Badger Battles Skunks in Rancid Roadway Rodeo In Northeast Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Bad attitudes and worse odors were the order of the day last week when Steph Jones of Gillette came across three skunks and a badger tussling in the middle of a back road. “I could smell it from inside my pickup,”...
county17.com
One Gillette resident among Wyoming’s 11 newest ‘Ultimate Anglers’
GILLETTE, Wyo. — On Monday, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department recognized 11 people who have recently earned the title of “Ultimate Angler” after catching 10 trophy-sized fish across 10 different species. A total of 32 people have achieved the title over the years. One of the...
county17.com
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (11/24/2022)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Thursday, Nov. 24:. At 5:21 a.m. to North Highway 14-16 for an emergency medical response. At 8:45 a.m. to Thomas Jefferson Road for an emergency medical response. At 2:56 p.m. to Country Club Road for...
county17.com
One dead following rollover on Highway 59
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A Fremont County man died Monday morning after he was ejected from a vehicle during a rollover on Highway 59, Campbell County Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said Tuesday. Xando Reeves Three Irons, 19, has been identified as the driver of a white 2000 Ford F-150 that overturned...
Sheridan Media
Game and Fish to host Trapping Workshops for pet owners
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has announced they will host two workshops on trap awareness and safety for pet owners in the Sheridan Region. The workshops will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Sheridan Fulmer Library. The Gillette workshop will begin at 2:30 p.m. on the same day at the Campbell County Library on S. 4-J Road.
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Wednesday, Nov. 23
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Battery, Nov. 22, Saunders Boulevard, GPD. Officers arrested a 14-year-old boy for violating...
county17.com
Multi-agency effort feeds hundreds this Thanksgiving
GILLETTE, Wyo. – More people than ever were able to celebrate Thanksgiving the way they wanted this year thanks to a collaborative effort by the Council of Community Services and St. Matthews Catholic Church. This holiday, the idea was to help people that little bit more with CCS, St....
county17.com
120 mph vehicle pursuit through Gillette leads to 2 arrests
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County Sheriff’s Office deputies didn’t know that stopping a vehicle for a mismatch between vehicle and license plate the morning of Nov. 20 would lead to a high-speed chase around Gillette. At about 7:10 a.m., a deputy who was patrolling northbound on Highway...
county17.com
Campbell school board approves $1,000 early notice of resignation incentive
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County School District is rolling out three human resources changes following the school board’s approval. Campbell County School District Human Resources Director Larry Reznicek proposed at the Nov. 25 school board meetings that the board approve a $1,000 incentive for teachers, licensed professionals and administrators who let him know before Feb. 15 that they intend to resign so that it’s easier for the district to hire their replacements.
county17.com
Obituaries: Wheelhouse Jr.
Ronald Leroy Wheelhouse Jr.: July 24, 1963 — November 21, 2022. Funeral service for Ronald Wheelhouse Jr. will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at Gillette Memorial Chapel with Pastor Ron Meritt officiating; interment to follow at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery. Visitation will take place from 3...
county17.com
Obituaries: Brennan
Jennifer Brennan: August 8, 1982 — November 20, 2022. Memorial service for Jennifer Brennan will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at Gillette Memorial Chapel. Jennifer passed on Nov. 20, 2022, in Wright, Wyoming, at the age of 40. Born on Aug. 8, 1982, to Matthew...
county17.com
One arrested following stand-off on Poplar Avenue
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A convicted felon was arrested last night following a nearly 2-hour stand-off with police, who reportedly found the suspect with a firearm and cocaine, Gillette Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson said Wednesday. Kenneth Durrah, 35, has been charged with being a felon in possession of a...
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Wednesday, Nov. 23
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com
Obituaries: Davis; Bannister; Schlup;
Funeral service for Tom F. Davis, 85, of Moorcroft will be held 2 p.m., Thursday, November 17, 2022 at First Presbyterian Church in Moorcroft, with Voy Cox officiating. Interment will follow in the Moorcroft Cemetery. Mr Davis died at his home Thursday, November 10, 2022. Tom was born August 15,...
Comments / 0