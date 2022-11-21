Paws Humane Society waives adoption fees for Black Friday
COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) — A Columbus, Georgia, animal shelter is offering an early Black Friday special.
Starting on Monday, Nov. 21 and ending on Wednesday, Nov. 23, adoption fees are waived for animals six months and older.
Starting on Monday, Nov. 21 and ending on Wednesday, Nov. 23, adoption fees are waived for animals six months and older.

The shelter's hours during this timeframe are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
Although adoption fees are waived, donations are still welcomed.
For more information, visit the Facebook event .
