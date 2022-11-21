LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Shots were fired in the area of Allen County Sheriff's deputies where they were taking a Lima man into custody. The sheriff released details of an incident early this morning near Cook Park. Deputies were initiating a bicycle stop at the corner of Michael and Prospect Avenue at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. One of the two individuals was recognized by one of the deputies for his unique bicycle. Darr Robinson Sr. had and an outstanding warrant for possessing weapons under a disability. Darr attempted to flee on foot but surrendered a short time later. As deputies approached Darr, shots rang out with one striking a house just 10 feet from the deputies and Darr.

