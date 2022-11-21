Read full article on original website
Small Business Spotlight: Sustainable Grace, Eternal Youth Spa and Canine Connections
David Hochberg, in for Bob Sirott, is joined with three owners of some small local businesses in the area in honor of Small Business Saturday coming up on November 26th. Listen in to hear Gina Meier with Sustainable Grace, Nella Baba with Eternal Youth Spa and Steven Hochberg with Canine Connections share about their businesses.
Famous Dave’s BBQ and his Chicago roots
Famous Dave Anderson joins Dane Neal to talk about his Chicago roots, BBQ, and his wild rice soup recipe. Dave also talks about the role of cranberries in a Thanksgiving meal and how he prefers using them. For more information on all things food and fun for the holidays check out https://www.famousdaves.com/
Miracle Method can make bathrooms more accessible
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 11/12/2022: Miracle Method’s David Haas joins the program to help a caller with an elderly father who needs help with mobility in their bathroom. If you want to learn more about with Miracle Method can do for you go to miraclemethod.com or call them at 1-888-271-7690 to be connected to your nearest location.
‘Tackle Box Troubles: Fish Tale #1: Sammy Spinner’ should be one of your go to stocking stuffers this holiday season
WGN Radio’s David Hochberg, in for Bob Sirott, is joined with Author Susan Duke to chat about her latest book titled ‘Tackle Box Troubles: Fish Tale #1: Sammy Spinner.” Listen in while Susan shares a little bit about Sammy Spinner, an eager fishing bait, who gets plopped into a tackle box alongside Bucky Bucktail, Francis Frog, and Suki Suick with one goal, to catch big fish.
Fire and carbon monoxide safety with Elk Grove Village Fire Chief
WGN Radio’s David Hochberg, in for Bob Sirott, is joined by Elk Grove Village Fire Chief Richard Mikel, President of Illinois Fire Chiefs Association. Listen in while the Chief talks fire and carbon monoxide safety during the holiday season.
