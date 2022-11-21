Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 11/12/2022: Miracle Method’s David Haas joins the program to help a caller with an elderly father who needs help with mobility in their bathroom. If you want to learn more about with Miracle Method can do for you go to miraclemethod.com or call them at 1-888-271-7690 to be connected to your nearest location.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO