USED – Premier Stainless Manual Keg Washer for Sale
USED - Premier Stainless Manual Keg Washer for Sale ( $4,500 ) Used Premier Stainless Keg Washer Model# KGW-M-02 for sale. 3ph power with L15-20 Plug. Works great and is in excellent condition. We upgraded to a semi-automatic system so no longer need the unit. Currently sells for $10k new.
7 Bbl Direct Fired Kettle $4K
Direct Fired Brew Kettle. Looks to be oversized. OD 63 inches Height 88 inches (stack could be cut down substantionaly. Might even be able to Knock Out 10 Bbl+. VERY GOOD CONDITION. Manway lid include just not shown.. Double Walled INSULATED SIDE WALLS & Fire Box is designed for Ceramic...
8oz Sleek Cans – 6 Pallets ($0.04 per can)
68,244 8oz sleek cans on 6 pallets manufactured by Envases. Please Login or register to contact the poster of this classified ad.
Advantage Portable Chiller, 1 Ton New/Never Used
Advantage Portable Chiller, 1 Ton New/Never Used ( $6,500 ) Advantage Engineering 1 Ton Portable Chiller, New/Never Used. Shipping covered by seller. Manufacturer’s website: https://advantageengineering.com/portableChillers/units/waterChillerPortable-m11a.php.
Chiller – 1.5hp Single Phase Advantage Engineering Chiller
Chiller - 1.5hp Single Phase Advantage Engineering Chiller ( $4,500 ) Advantage Engineering – 1.5 Horsepower | Indoor Unit BC-1.5A- Air-cooled glycol chiller. Extra front panel control board and pressure sensor included. Price $4500 buyer pays/arranges shipping. Located 18337. Used to cool 4×7 BBL tanks without issue. Added 2...
Specific Mechanical 5 BBL system for sale
Very nice direct fire 5 BBL specific mechanical brewhouse system.
6 Head Isobaric bottling line, 36 bpm
I am selling a full automatic bottling line, perfect for beer, kombucha, hard soda, or carbonated beverages. This full automatic bottling line consists of the following modules:. -Rotary inline table,. -17 head bottle tunnel rinser. -6 head isobaric filler. -Capper. -Rotary out table. This line is a perfect option for...
Grade A Used 800 Liter Container
Cornerstone Stainless Containers currently has a limited inventory of used, aseptic, 1.0 bar containers that are being sold for $1,750 each!!. Check out our recent email for a Tanksgiving special we have running right now thru December 9th, 2022. These particular tanks are were produced back in the 2010’s and...
7 Bbl Fermenter Pub Brewing Systems LAST ONE!
7 Bbl Fermenter Pub Brewing Systems LAST ONE! ( $5,500 ) Tank are is very good working condition. SLIGHT COSMETIC DENT ON FRONT TOP OF OUTSIDE CLADDING no dent inside or chilling jacket. Please calls only, NO TEXTING or Probrewer Messages will be answered. ASKING $4,800 LAST ONE! Located in...
20 Barrel Brew Kit for Sale!
For your consideration, Nine Locks Brewing Company in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia is currently making preparations to decommission and sell our turn-key, 20-Barrel, DME-built brew kit. This hard-working system has proven itself to be dependable, capable and ready to take on whatever you throw at it. Custom-built for Nine Locks Brewing...
