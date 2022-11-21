ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

The Morning After...the Bears' close loss vs. Falcons in Week 11

By Alyssa Barbieri, Ryan Fedrau
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UPAUR_0jIh6Kr600

The Chicago Bears (3-8) suffered a 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons (5-6), where all three phases struggled in their fourth straight defeat.

But the most concerning thing to come out of Sunday’s game isn’t the loss itself, rather the health of quarterback Justin Fields. Fields suffered a left shoulder injury on Chicago’s final series, which left him in quite a bit of pain. Now, his status for Week 12 is in question.

There was plenty to break down following Chicago’s loss against Atlanta. Our Bears Wire staff is sharing their thoughts following the Week 11 game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qphxJ_0jIh6Kr600

The Bears’ Week 11 loss vs. Falcons

Alyssa Barbieri

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=067ZYP_0jIh6Kr600
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

I’ve grown accustomed to moral victories over the last month because of the impressive, record-setting play by quarterback Justin Fields. But there was something different — and much less enjoyable — about Sunday’s loss to the Falcons. And that had everything to do with the fact that the offense took a step back and Fields was left dealing with a left shoulder injury.

Let’s be honest, nothing else matters right now other than the health of Fields. While there’s nothing fun about losing, Fields made those losses all the more enjoyable. But this was exactly the risk that comes with putting Fields in harm’s way with a season-high 18 rushes against the Falcons, especially when he was already dealing with tight hamstrings.

Remember when Bears fans were worried that Luke Getsy could get head coaching opportunities? Safe to say we don’t have to worry about that after Sunday’s loss, which was marred by a brutal final three-play call series. Getsy called two designed QB runs, the first of which Fields injured his shoulder, and then a pass, which was the interception that sealed the game for the Falcons.

As far as the game goes, this was another winnable one for the Bears. The offense, after averaging 31 points in the last month, had its worst outing since Week 6, the defense continued to struggle and special teams had their share of blunders. But the game doesn’t matter. The biggest concern coming out of this game is Fields’ health.

Ryan Fedrau

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YJ0ob_0jIh6Kr600
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

A tough close loss for the Bears. I keep wondering what would have happened if the Bears would have punted the ball at the end of the first half instead of kicking the field goal. Cairo Santos doesn’t have range, that’s his downfall. Of course, if Chicago punts and Atlanta goes down and ties the game still, we’re having the same conversation.

I’m confident if the Bears don’t attempt a 56-yard field goal before the end of the first half, they would have won this football game. The Falcons got perfect field position and it set up a tying kick. Chicago was getting the ball to start the second half — punt it away and trust your defense.

With Justin Fields, he played well in the first half and declined in the second. He appeared to be bothered with something, which didn’t have him run much. He had just 12 rushing yards in the second half. He then had that shoulder injury that we will wait to see the severity of. All in all, this should have been a win. On to New York.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Sideline Reporter Has Brutally Honest Admission On Lamar Jackson

Laura Okmin was the sideline reporter for Sunday's Baltimore Ravens vs. Carolina Panthers game. The Ravens beat the Panthers, 13-3, on Sunday afternoon. Following the game, Okmin spoke with Baltimore star quarterback Lamar Jackson. But Okmin admitted she always tries to keep her questions short and to the point with Jackson.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

NFL Starting Quarterback Reportedly Becoming 'A Problem'

An NFL starting quarterback's lack of accountability is reportedly becoming a problem. New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson failed to take accountability for his team's lack of offense in the 10-3 loss to the Patriots on Sunday afternoon. Wilson, a top pick in the NFL Draft, simply said "no" when...
Larry Brown Sports

Cardinals fire coach Sean Kugler following Mexico City incident

The Arizona Cardinals have fired offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told The Arizona Republic’s Bob McManaman that they let go Kugler following an incident that occurred Sunday night in Mexico City. “We relieved him of his duties, and he was sent home...
The Spun

Tony Dungy Admits He Messed Up Sunday Night

It's not often that you see analysts admit that they got something wrong. But former NFL head coach turned NBC analyst Tony Dungy did just that on Sunday night. Dungy picked the Chargers to beat the Chiefs on "Sunday Night Football." It was a popular pick, with the Chargers playing at home. But the Chiefs got it done, winning on a go-ahead score with less than a minute left.
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Wants 1 NFL Quarterback Benched

Stephen A. Smith wants an NFL starting quarterback to get benched after Sunday. The ESPN personality is joining New York Jets fans in calling for quarterback Zach Wilson to get to the bench. Wilson played poorly in the Jets' 10-3 loss to the Patriots on Sunday. He also failed to...
NEW YORK STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steve Smith Sr. calls Panthers QB Baker Mayfield a 'three-legged donkey'

It seems as though Steve Smith Sr. has stopped beating the drum for Baker Mayfield and has moved on to beating a dead horse (or donkey). During his call-in segment for The Clubhouse with Kyle Bailey on Monday, the Carolina Panthers legend had some not-so-complimentary words for the current Carolina Panthers quarterback. When going over Mayfield’s performance from the Week 11 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, one in which the offense mustered up all of three points, Smith Sr. put on his cape . . . but not to save the struggling passer.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Predicting Top-10 Upset This Weekend

ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit is already calling his shot for this weekend. After the updated College Football Playoff rankings were unveiled on ESPN, Herbstreit revealed his upset pick for Week 12. Herbstreit believes Vanderbilt will stun Tennessee this Saturday at home. With Hendon Hooker out for the rest of the season...
KNOXVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Stephen Curry hit an unbelievable shot and a Rockets assistant coach had the funniest reaction possible

The Warriors finally won their first road game of the season and the victory included yet another absolutely remarkable highlight from Stephen Curry. Curry hit a fadeaway 3-pointer that no one would even dare try in a video game unless their controller was somehow glitching out. But because he is who he is, the shot went in, and it was enough for him to hit the opposing crowd with his infamous “night night” celebration.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ohio State and 2023 quarterback commit part ways

Ohio State has lost a commitment from 4-star 2023 quarterback commit Brock Glenn. Out of Memphis, Tennessee, Glenn committed to the Buckeyes in late July of this year. He pledged himself to Ohio State not long after he was offered a scholarship and seemed to jump at the chance to be a part of the development track record of Ryan Day and the program at the position.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Robert Griffin III Not Happy With NFL Quarterback

Robert Griffin III knows what it's like to be an NFL starting quarterback under the microscope. On Sunday, New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson had a tough day, losing to the New England Patriots, while the offense struggled in a big way. Following the game, Wilson was asked if he...
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

Veteran NFL Kicker Released On Monday Afternoon

A veteran NFL kicker was released by his team on Monday afternoon. Veteran NFL placekicker Josh Lambo was waived by the Tennessee Titans on Monday. Tennessee was coming off a Thursday night win over the Green Bay Packers. "The #Titans waived kicker Josh Lambo," Ari Meirov tweeted on Monday. The...
NASHVILLE, TN
Athlon Sports

College Football Coach Fired Despite Winning On Saturday

One FCS program is starting their search for a new football coach this Monday afternoon. Despite winning their final four games to end the season, the Towson Tigers have fired head coach Rob Ambrose after 13 seasons.  "New: Towson head coach Rob Ambrose has been fired. Ambrose went 76-76 in 13 ...
TOWSON, MD
The Spun

Report: NFL Players Not Happy With Quarterback's Attitude

There were a lot of quarterbacks who struggled in Week 11 yesterday, but one quarterback showed a bit of an attitude after playing poorly - which did not please his teammates. According to ESPN New York Jets insider Rich Cimini, defensive players for the Jets did not take kindly to Zach Wilson's post-game press conference, where the Jets QB denied being responsible for the team's 10-3 loss. Per the report, there were "a lot of raw feelings" among the defensive players.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

174K+
Followers
233K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy