Read full article on original website
Related
wgnradio.com
Miracle Method can make bathrooms more accessible
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 11/12/2022: Miracle Method’s David Haas joins the program to help a caller with an elderly father who needs help with mobility in their bathroom. If you want to learn more about with Miracle Method can do for you go to miraclemethod.com or call them at 1-888-271-7690 to be connected to your nearest location.
DuPage County health officials sound 'warning bell' over hospital capacity ahead of Thanksgiving
"We've heard by many anecdotal reports that not only emergency rooms, but urgent care facilities, are also backlogged resulting in hours' worth of waiting."
wgnradio.com
Small Business Spotlight: Sustainable Grace, Eternal Youth Spa and Canine Connections
David Hochberg, in for Bob Sirott, is joined with three owners of some small local businesses in the area in honor of Small Business Saturday coming up on November 26th. Listen in to hear Gina Meier with Sustainable Grace, Nella Baba with Eternal Youth Spa and Steven Hochberg with Canine Connections share about their businesses.
wgnradio.com
Fire and carbon monoxide safety with Elk Grove Village Fire Chief
WGN Radio’s David Hochberg, in for Bob Sirott, is joined by Elk Grove Village Fire Chief Richard Mikel, President of Illinois Fire Chiefs Association. Listen in while the Chief talks fire and carbon monoxide safety during the holiday season.
NBC Chicago
Is This Flu Strain Worse for Kids and Seniors Than Others? Here's What Experts Say
Flu cases are rising across the Chicago area as hospitals report an overwhelming increase in pediatric admissions, but could the strain behind some current flu cases be making things worse?. Hospitals are already reporting a concerning rate of pediatric hospitalizations, with intensive care unit bed capacity dropping well into the...
NBC 5 Exclusive: An Inside Look at the RSV Surge
Advocate Children’s Hospital in Park Ridge is one of many area pediatric hospitals dealing with unprecedented demand. “I have never seen pediatric medicine like this in my practice, in my career,” said Dr. John Howard, the site director for the pediatric emergency room. Molly Bacilek has spent 25...
wgnradio.com
‘Tackle Box Troubles: Fish Tale #1: Sammy Spinner’ should be one of your go to stocking stuffers this holiday season
WGN Radio’s David Hochberg, in for Bob Sirott, is joined with Author Susan Duke to chat about her latest book titled ‘Tackle Box Troubles: Fish Tale #1: Sammy Spinner.” Listen in while Susan shares a little bit about Sammy Spinner, an eager fishing bait, who gets plopped into a tackle box alongside Bucky Bucktail, Francis Frog, and Suki Suick with one goal, to catch big fish.
What you shouldn’t do at Thanksgiving dinner
CHICAGO – Ah, Thanksgiving!. It’s a time to give thanks while gathering with friends and family for the highly anticipated feast. Many people will be spending more time with family members than they have all year long, while others dine with people they’ve never met before. This could cause a little tension with your turkey at the dinner table.
What is RSV? Here's What to Know as Cases Surge in Chicago Area
The rapid climb in hospitalizations of young kids in the Chicago area, fueled by surges in both RSV and the flu, have led to a number of warnings from health experts, and many questions from parents. "It's only November and RSV has already come and hit us hard. And there's...
NBC Chicago
Should You Gather for Thanksgiving as Respiratory Viruses Surge? What to Think About
Chicago-area hospitals are filling up in the lead-up to the Thanksgiving holiday as cases of a number of respiratory viruses rise, so health experts say it's important to think about some things before gathering this week. Hospitals are already reporting a concerning rate of pediatric hospitalizations, with intensive care unit...
WSPY NEWS
Remember to get that turkey in the fridge to thaw
If you haven't already, it might be time to get that frozen turkey in the fridge to thaw ahead of Thanksgiving on Thursday. DeKalb County Health Department Environmental Health Practitioner Dawn Nance says that thawing times vary. The USDA suggests about one day per four to five pounds of thawing...
Q98.5
Good Reason To NOT Give Money To Illinois Panhandlers
If you're torn about giving money to panhandlers, here is a good reason to NOT do it. Homelessness And Hunger Are Huge Problems In Our World. I hear people complaining about the Rockford panhandlers all the time. Some believe the problem is just here in our city. Unfortunately, it's everywhere. Does giving money help or hurt more?
Chicago-Area Hospitals Running Out of Beds to Help Sick Children Amid Surge in Viruses
Chicago-area hospitals are filling up in the lead-up to the Thanksgiving holiday, with some reporting days without beds available to treat seriously ill children as flu and RSV cases surge. "Hospitals and clinics are seeing a dramatic increase in the number of people who are ill with respiratory diseases like...
5-month-old German Shepard trains as rescue dog in McHenry County
CHICAGO (CBS) – Firefighters in Wonder Lake have a new recruit to train, and while that's not normally news, we thought who it is will put a smile on your face.The 5-month-old German Shepard, named Jager, just joined the Wonder Lake Fire District.Together, he and his handler will do 18 months of training on and off-duty until Jager is certified as the first official search and rescue dog for any McHenry County fire department.
chicagosuburbanfamily.com
“Oswego Holiday Express” Journey to the North Pole
Enjoy the tradition this holiday season! All aboard to kiddos young and old, as the Oswegoland Park District presents the Oswego Holiday Express. Trips depart Santa Station the weekend of December 9-11 for the North Pole. Put on your pajamas, don your warmest apparel, and head to the top of the world on a magical journey.
4 Chicago-area Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close by the end of the year
A total of six retail locations are closing in Illinois. Photo byTony Webster from Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. (CHICAGO) Nationwide, Bed Bath & Beyond has released a list of 56 stores that are closing. Six of those stores are in Illinois, and four are in Chicagoland.
Meet the people who light up Chicago's skyline with messages on the Blue Cross Blue Shield building
When you see the message in Chicago's skyline, know there are a team of folks working to add meaning to our celebrations and to a variety of issues.
947wls.com
What stores are actually open on Thanksgiving??
It happens… we forget to buy that one thing we needed for Thanksgiving dinner!. So what’s actually opened on Thursday’s holiday?. NBC 5 Chicago released a full list of stores you can still go to when everything else is closed. Here are some highlights…. Big Lots. Cermak...
wgnradio.com
Hampton Social owner becomes Crain’s 40 under 40 honoree
Brad Parker, owner of the Hampton Social, talks to Dane Neal about new menu items for brunch and what the experience is like for customers. The two also talk about Brad’s 40 under 40 Crain’s award.
WATCH: This pretty kitty is such a sweetie
Meet Celia! She is a friendly 3-year-old loveable cat who loves to hop up onto a warm lap and curl up for pets. This beauty loves treats and has the softest “meow”, which she’ll happily show in appreciation for some delectable treats.
Comments / 0