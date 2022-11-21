ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wgnradio.com

Miracle Method can make bathrooms more accessible

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 11/12/2022: Miracle Method’s David Haas joins the program to help a caller with an elderly father who needs help with mobility in their bathroom. If you want to learn more about with Miracle Method can do for you go to miraclemethod.com or call them at 1-888-271-7690 to be connected to your nearest location.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC 5 Exclusive: An Inside Look at the RSV Surge

Advocate Children’s Hospital in Park Ridge is one of many area pediatric hospitals dealing with unprecedented demand. “I have never seen pediatric medicine like this in my practice, in my career,” said Dr. John Howard, the site director for the pediatric emergency room. Molly Bacilek has spent 25...
PARK RIDGE, IL
wgnradio.com

‘Tackle Box Troubles: Fish Tale #1: Sammy Spinner’ should be one of your go to stocking stuffers this holiday season

WGN Radio’s David Hochberg, in for Bob Sirott, is joined with Author Susan Duke to chat about her latest book titled ‘Tackle Box Troubles: Fish Tale #1: Sammy Spinner.” Listen in while Susan shares a little bit about Sammy Spinner, an eager fishing bait, who gets plopped into a tackle box alongside Bucky Bucktail, Francis Frog, and Suki Suick with one goal, to catch big fish.
BARRINGTON, IL
WGN TV

What you shouldn’t do at Thanksgiving dinner

CHICAGO – Ah, Thanksgiving!. It’s a time to give thanks while gathering with friends and family for the highly anticipated feast. Many people will be spending more time with family members than they have all year long, while others dine with people they’ve never met before. This could cause a little tension with your turkey at the dinner table.
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Remember to get that turkey in the fridge to thaw

If you haven't already, it might be time to get that frozen turkey in the fridge to thaw ahead of Thanksgiving on Thursday. DeKalb County Health Department Environmental Health Practitioner Dawn Nance says that thawing times vary. The USDA suggests about one day per four to five pounds of thawing...
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
Q98.5

Good Reason To NOT Give Money To Illinois Panhandlers

If you're torn about giving money to panhandlers, here is a good reason to NOT do it. Homelessness And Hunger Are Huge Problems In Our World. I hear people complaining about the Rockford panhandlers all the time. Some believe the problem is just here in our city. Unfortunately, it's everywhere. Does giving money help or hurt more?
ROCKFORD, IL
CBS Chicago

5-month-old German Shepard trains as rescue dog in McHenry County

CHICAGO (CBS) – Firefighters in Wonder Lake have a new recruit to train, and while that's not normally news, we thought who it is will put a smile on your face.The 5-month-old German Shepard, named Jager, just joined the Wonder Lake Fire District.Together, he and his handler will do 18 months of training on and off-duty until Jager is certified as the first official search and rescue dog for any McHenry County fire department.
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
chicagosuburbanfamily.com

“Oswego Holiday Express” Journey to the North Pole

Enjoy the tradition this holiday season! All aboard to kiddos young and old, as the Oswegoland Park District presents the Oswego Holiday Express. Trips depart Santa Station the weekend of December 9-11 for the North Pole. Put on your pajamas, don your warmest apparel, and head to the top of the world on a magical journey.
OSWEGO, IL
947wls.com

What stores are actually open on Thanksgiving??

It happens… we forget to buy that one thing we needed for Thanksgiving dinner!. So what’s actually opened on Thursday’s holiday?. NBC 5 Chicago released a full list of stores you can still go to when everything else is closed. Here are some highlights…. Big Lots. Cermak...
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Hampton Social owner becomes Crain’s 40 under 40 honoree

Brad Parker, owner of the Hampton Social, talks to Dane Neal about new menu items for brunch and what the experience is like for customers. The two also talk about Brad’s 40 under 40 Crain’s award.

