NYU professor thinks Russians hacked Elon Musk's Twitter poll to help Trump

Donald Trump's Miserable Thanksgiving
The former president will wake up on November 24 facing a new battery lawsuit, as well as other headaches.
Washington Examiner
Biden's not-so-subtle lurch toward dictatorship
In the wake of the midterm elections, President Joe Biden was asked during a rare press conference, in reference to Twitter’s new owner, whether he thought Elon Musk was a threat to national security. With a pause and a smirk, the president said that topic was “ worthy of being looked at. ”
Nearly 60 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for president is a bad thing, poll finds
At least 57 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024 is a bad idea, just a week after he announced his intentions of returning to the office.Nearly six in 10 Americans said Mr Trump's election bid is a bad thing, while just 34 per cent in favour of his decision, according to a new poll conducted by Quinnipiac University.Mr Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign last Tuesday to try to return to the White House for a second time.“In order...
Washington Examiner
‘Restore public trust’: Musk says Twitter must explain Hunter Biden laptop censorship
Twitter CEO Elon Musk suggested the social media platform should publicly detail its censorship of the Hunter Biden laptop story during the 2020 presidential election. Musk teased a forthcoming release of information after a question was posed on Twitter asking if people supported making public "all internal discussions about the decision to censor the @NYPost's story on Hunter Biden’s laptop.”
Trump posts angry Thanksgiving message: ‘Give me freedom or give me death’
Former president Donald Trump launched a Thanksgiving rant on social media and lashed out at one of the prosecutors investigating allegations of misconduct, including tax fraud.“The Manhattan DA Case should never have been brought,” the 45th president posted on Truth Social on Thursday, adding that it was a “total witch hunt”.Mr Trump rued: “The DA’s 'Star' witness, who has been harassed and brutalised, and is scared beyond belief, has nevertheless totally confirmed our story and defence.”“This case should be dismissed immediately, and the large, highly paid and ‘prestigious’ accounting firm that we relied on to do their job, but...
Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom
SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
Herschel Walker Blames Wife's 'Awful Genes' for Son Being an Ugly Baby
Walker told soldiers in 2019 that his son Christian "looked like an alien" when he was a newborn baby.
Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Asks Supporters To Donate so She Can Pay Her $700K Legal Bill
The cost of defending her right to stand in Georgia. Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On November 21, less than 24 hours after her personal Twitter account was reinstated, Georgia's most divisive Republican - Marjorie Taylor-Greene - was streaming live to her supporters, in an apparent rant about the 'Death of Free Speech".
Washington Examiner
E. Jean Carroll files fresh lawsuit against Trump on heels of new state law
E. Jean Carroll, who has accused former President Donald Trump of raping her in the mid-1990s, filed a fresh lawsuit Thursday as a law temporarily lifting the state’s deadlines for suing over sexual assault went into effect. Carroll “intends to hold Donald Trump accountable not only for defaming her...
Washington Examiner
China and Russia creeping further into West as major Latin American nations reject the US
Soon after Brazil’s leftist former president, Luiz Inácio “Lula” da Silva, secured a non-consecutive third term in October, the White House rushed to embrace the incoming government. With the addition of Brazil, a new bloc of Latin American countries that were once reliable U.S. partners will now be governed by presidents determined to expand ties with China, Russia, and Iran.
Washington Examiner
'This is a guy who thinks he’s FDR': Kellyanne Conway predicts Biden will run in 2024
Kellyanne Conway, a White House adviser during the Trump administration, said on Thursday that she fully expects President Joe Biden to seek reelection in 2024. “There’s no reason for him to step aside if you're the Biden family and even if you're Joe Biden,” Conway said on Fox & Friends.
Washington Examiner
LA Times columnist thinks minorities have been brainwashed into opposing affirmative action
Affirmative action is so unpopular, even among minorities, that the only conclusion liberals can come to is that everyone has been brainwashed against it. That is what Jean Guerrero argues in her recent Los Angeles Times column. Guerrero claims that “Republican activists” have claimed “they want to eliminate racism and create a colorblind society” for decades. “Their propaganda is so persuasive that 73% of Americans, including most people of color, believe race or ethnicity should not be a factor in college admissions,” Guerrero writes.
Washington Examiner
On climate reparations, Biden caves and America pays
John Kerry, the U.S. special envoy for climate change, had the correct position heading into the 2022 U.N. Climate Change Conference of the Parties. “It’s a well-known fact that the United States and many other countries will not establish some sort of legal structure that is tied to compensation or liability,” Kerry said before the conference. “That’s just not happening.”
Washington Examiner
Elon Musk unveils Twitter verification program with different colored check marks
Twitter’s verification program will get a new look with different colored check marks. The social media platform’s new CEO, Elon Musk, said early Friday morning that companies, governments, and people would each receive different colors next to their verified account names. “Gold check for companies, grey check for...
Washington Examiner
The liberal obsession with Twitter is embarrassing
There is nothing more pathetic than the liberal Twitter users who let Twitter govern their every thought. That has only become more true in the time since Elon Musk purchased the platform. Writing in the Atlantic, Kaitlyn Tiffany states that “the era of ‘stay and fight’ Twitter is here.” Musk...
Washington Examiner
Biden goes all in on the UN's 'climate reparations' scam
The Biden administration has agreed to pay “climate reparations” because Democrats love nothing more than a good, old-fashioned climate scam. President Joe Biden and his administration have, in principle, reached an agreement to pay money to poor countries as a form of “climate justice.” The logic goes that the U.S. and other wealthy countries are most responsible for carbon pollution, and so we have to pay money to poorer countries to offset the costs. This is because we are supposed to now pretend that any time a hurricane or a mudslide or some other extreme weather event happens, it is because of the mystical magic of “climate change,” regardless of evidence to the contrary.
Emboldened Biden, Dems push ban on so-called assault weapons
WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden speaks about the “scourge” of gun violence, his go-to answer is to zero in on so-called assault weapons. America has heard it hundreds of times, including this week after shootings in Colorado and Virginia: The president wants to sign into law a ban on high-powered guns that have the capacity to kill many people very quickly. “The idea we still allow semi-automatic weapons to be purchased is sick. Just sick,” Biden said on Thanksgiving Day. “I’m going to try to get rid of assault weapons.” After the mass killing last Saturday at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, he said in a statement: “When will we decide we’ve had enough? ... We need to enact an assault weapons ban to get weapons of war off America’s streets.”
Washington Examiner
GOP lawmaker claims Democrats want Americans to be ‘mad and angry,’ not thankful
Democrats were focused on staying political this Thanksgiving, with the intent of keeping everyone “outraged” and “upset,” Rep. James Comer (R-KY) said Thursday. “I’ve noticed from six years in Congress, watching the Left, [that] their business model revolves around keeping everyone outraged, keeping everyone mad and angry,” Comer said on Fox and Friends First.
Washington Examiner
Congress, learn the right lessons from the midterm elections
We should all be celebrating the results of the midterm elections. Voters turned out in near-record numbers, suggesting that concerns about various laws restricting voting didn’t materialize. Election Day itself was peaceful, and the vast majority of losing candidates conceded with grace. Republicans will narrowly take control of the...
Washington Examiner
Political polarization contributed to unexpectedly close midterm election
Buoyed by economic problems and widespread dissatisfaction with the status quo, the party out of power expected to win big, only to underwhelm and even lose seats in one chamber of Congress. That may turn out to be how this year’s elections end, depending on the outcome of the Georgia...
