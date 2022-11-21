Read full article on original website
NFL world reacts to horrible Josh Allen news
Entering this season, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was seen by many as one of the top quarterbacks in the entire NFL and was widely considered a preseason candidate for the league’s MVP award. And while the Bills’ offense has been among the most dominant in the league this season, statistically, Allen has certainly had Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Josh Allen news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed
The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
Ravens' Lamar Jackson (hip) expected to play Sunday vs. Jags
Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is expected to play Sunday despite a hip injury, while LT Ronnie Stanley has been ruled out.
NFL Week 12 takeaways: Lessons, big questions for every game
Welcome to Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season, which opened on Thanksgiving Day with three games. The Detroit Lions have been hosting Thanksgiving Day games for 88 years but have not had a lot of success of late. The Buffalo Bills completed a late comeback to beat the Lions, who have won just six Thanksgiving games since 2000.
49ers' balanced offense provides big challenge to Saints
SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- - Coach Kyle Shanahan knows it's a challenge to keep all of his playmakers involved in the San Francisco 49ers' offense after the addition of Christian McCaffrey. Imagine how hard it is to defend a group that features McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell at running back, receivers...
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones discusses photo showing him at 1957 Arkansas desegregation protest
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he was "curious" as he explained a 1957 photo of white students blocking Black students at his Arkansas high school.
Clippers rule out Kawhi Leonard (ankle) against Warriors
SAN FRANCISCO -- LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard will not face the Golden State Warriorshere on Wednesday due to a sprained right ankle. Leonard landed awkwardly after attempting to block a shot late in the fourth quarter of the Clippers' win over the visitingUtah Jazzon Monday. "Just rolled my ankle,"...
