Augusta, GA

Richmond County deputies arrest Augusta woman for alleged murder committed Sunday

By Alexandra Koch, Augusta Chronicle
The Augusta Chronicle
 4 days ago

Authorities on Monday arrested an Augusta woman, alleging she fatally shot a man Sunday night near Glenn Hills Drive.

Angel Burley, 40, of Augusta, is charged with murder in connection to the shooting.

Lawsuit: Former Richmond County deputy says superior verbally attacked him due to his race: Lawsuit

Just after noon Sunday, Richmond County sheriff's deputies responded to the 3500 block of Tullicks Hill Road off Glenn Hills Drive. They found a wounded Ahmed Jabari Hill Sr., 46, of Augusta, and transported him to Augusta University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Richmond County deputies arrest Augusta woman for alleged murder committed Sunday

The Augusta Chronicle

