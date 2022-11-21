ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Week 12 odds: Point spreads, moneylines, over/unders for Week 12 NFL games

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
What do the odds say about each NFL Week 12 game ?

Take a look at the point spread, moneyline and over/under for every game on the Week 12 NFL schedule, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook .

No teams are on a bye this week.

NFL Week 12 odds : Bills vs. Lions | Giants vs. Cowboys | Patriots vs. Vikings | Broncos vs. Panthers | Buccaneers vs. Browns | Ravens vs. Jaguars | Texans vs. Dolphins | Bears vs. Jets | Bengals vs. Titans | Falcons vs. Commanders | Chargers vs. Cardinals | Raiders vs. Seahawks | Rams vs. Chiefs | Saints vs. 49ers | Packers vs. Eagles | Steelers vs. Colts

NFL Week 12 point spreads

  • Buffalo Bills (-9.5) vs. Detroit Lions (+9.5)
  • New York Giants (+10.5) vs. Dallas Cowboys (-10.5)
  • New England Patriots (+3) vs. Minnesota Vikings (-3)
  • Denver Broncos (-2) vs. Carolina Panthers (+2)
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3.5) vs. Cleveland Browns (+3.5)
  • Baltimore Ravens (-3.5) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (+3.5)
  • Houston Texans (+13) vs. Miami Dolphins (-13)
  • Chicago Bears (+6) vs. New York Jets (-6)
  • Cincinnati Bengals (-3) vs. Tennessee Titans (+3)
  • Atlanta Falcons (+4) vs. Washington Commanders (-4)
  • Los Angeles Chargers (-3) vs. Arizona Cardinals (+3)
  • Las Vegas Raiders (+3.5) vs. Seattle Seahawks (-3.5)
  • Los Angeles Rams (+15) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (-15)
  • New Orleans Saints (+9.5) vs. San Francisco 49ers (-9.5)
  • Green Bay Packers (+6.5) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (-6.5)
  • Pittsburgh Steelers (+2.5) vs. Indianapolis Colts (-2.5)

NFL Week 12 moneylines

  • Buffalo Bills (-425) vs. Detroit Lions (+350)
  • New York Giants (+360) vs. Dallas Cowboys (-455)
  • New England Patriots (+125) vs. Minnesota Vikings (-145)
  • Denver Broncos (-130) vs. Carolina Panthers (+120)
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-180) vs. Cleveland Browns (+110)
  • Baltimore Ravens (-200) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (+170)
  • Houston Texans (+510) vs. Miami Dolphins (-700)
  • Chicago Bears (+225) vs. New York Jets (-270)
  • Cincinnati Bengals (-145) vs. Tennessee Titans (+125)
  • Atlanta Falcons (+180) vs. Washington Commanders (-210)
  • Los Angeles Chargers (-170) vs. Arizona Cardinals (+145)
  • Las Vegas Raiders (+160) vs. Seattle Seahawks (-190)
  • Los Angeles Rams (+850) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (-1300)
  • New Orleans Saints (+350) vs. San Francisco 49ers (-430)
  • Green Bay Packers (+235) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (-280)
  • Pittsburgh Steelers (+120) vs. Indianapolis Colts (-140)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CzvOI_0jIh5sX500

NFL Week 12 over/unders

  • Buffalo Bills vs. Detroit Lions: 54.5
  • New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys: 45.5
  • New England Patriots vs. Minnesota Vikings: 42.5
  • Denver Broncos vs. Carolina Panthers: 36
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Cleveland Browns: 42
  • Baltimore Ravens vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: 43.5
  • Houston Texans vs. Miami Dolphins: 47
  • Chicago Bears vs. New York Jets: 38
  • Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tennessee Titans: 42.5
  • Atlanta Falcons vs. Washington Commanders: 40.5
  • Los Angeles Chargers vs. Arizona Cardinals: 48.5
  • Las Vegas Raiders vs. Seattle Seahawks: 47.5
  • Los Angeles Rams vs. Kansas City Chiefs: 42.5
  • New Orleans Saints vs. San Francisco 49ers: 43.5
  • Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles: 46.5
  • Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Indianapolis Colts: 39

