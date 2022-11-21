ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galesburg, IL

Galesburg's sports teams roundup: Girls basketball goes 3-1; boys start tonight

By Mike Trueblood
The Register-Mail
The Register-Mail
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cJdTh_0jIh57ZX00

GALESBURG — The Galesburg High School girls' basketball team's all-time win total stands at 998 after a 3-1 week opening the season last week.

The Silver Streaks could reach the prestigious 1,000 victory mark for the program this week since they have three games scheduled starting with their Western Big Six Conference opener at Moline on Tuesday night.

On Thursday, Galesburg downed Limestone 55-45 in the first game of the Galesburg Thanksgiving Shootout, overcoming 24 percent shooting by making 75 percent of its free throws (24-32).

Kiarra Kilgore scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, hitting 18 of 20 free throws - including 15 straight.

On Friday, the Streaks dominated Freeport 69-29 behind Kilgore's 21 points, Capre Ferguson's 10 and Syriah Boyd's 9.

On Saturday, GHS overcame a 10-point deficit in the third quarter to beat Glenwood-Chatham 51-45.

Kilgore had 22 points, Andy McLaughlin 10 and Ferguson 10.

The Streaks lone loss came to Washington on Saturday night 55-37 after trailing 27-26 at halftime.

Kilgore scored 14, Juniper Schwartzman 8 and Boyd 8.

"Our defense has been pretty good in our first four games," said coach Evan Massey.

"We had a lapse in the first half of the Glenwood game, but our defense has allowed us to be pretty consistent so far. At different times we have had Capre Ferguson, Alexis Edgerson, Lilly Clark, and Syriah Boyd step up to guard the top offensive player on the other team. The combination of our pressure and our half court defense really has been our best offense.

"Offensively, Kiarra Kilgore has not missed a beat and has picked up where she left off last year. In addition, we are getting nice offensive production from Capre Ferguson, Syriah Boyd, and Juniper Schwartzman.

After their trip to Moline (0-2), next chance for the team to notch wins will come Saturday as the Galesburg Thanksgiving Shootout concludes with a game against Peoria Manual at 11 a.m. and a contest with Champaign Centennial at 6 p.m.

"Moline again has gone to Lincolnway for their preseason tourney," Massey said.

"It is a tough 4A tourney, and Moline struggled looking for a win. But the same was true last year, and they came to Galesburg and blasted us by 20 plus points. We were fortunate to catch them short handed later in the year and beat them at Moline. We know they will play hard.

He added, "They return three starters. Offensively they will spread the floor to create a lot of one-on-one opportunities and to be able to do a lot of passing and cutting. They will definitely be a challenge to guard."

Galesburg boys open Monday

The GHS boys were scheduled to open their season with Canton in a 7 p.m. home game.

That starts a busy week which includes the Galesburg Thanksgiving Tournament on Friday and Saturday as part of the annual Galesburg Hall of Fame ceremonies.

The Streaks will play Chicago Wells at 7:30 p.m. Friday, then take on Chicago Ogden International at 10:30 a.m. Saturday followed by a showdown with DeKalb at 7:30 p.m. That game will feature a return of former Streaks' head coach Mike Reynolds to Thiel Gym.

It's Hall of Fame week

Galesburg Hall of Fame induction ceremonies will be held in the Hegg Performing Arts Center at 5 p.m. Saturday and inductees will be introduced to fans prior to the DeKalb-Galesburg game.

Other openers

The Galesburg wrestling team is scheduled to open its season at Canton on Tuesday.

The Streaks bowling team will start its season on Saturday at Rock Island.

Galesburg boys swimming starts competition on Dec. 2 at Pekin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGIL - Galesburg's news

‘A legendary figure in Galesburg sports’: Radio voice of the Streaks to enter Hall of Fame

One of the “most important figures in Galesburg sports over the past two decades” has never made a basket, passed for a touchdown, hit a home run or won a race for the Silver Streaks. They have not logged a single minute of game time, let alone won a varsity letter, or made an all-conference or all-state team. Nor have they have they won or lost a game as a coach.
GALESBURG, IL
channel1450.com

Peoria Central Tops Spartans To Open Decatur Turkey Tourney

Peoria Central and Southeast started the Decatur Turkey tourney night two on Wednesday as they faced off. The Lions were able to just stay out in front of the Spartans as they were victorious 53-46. Peoria will play MacArthur Friday at 7:30, Southeast will face Edwardsville at 2:30 Friday.
DECATUR, IL
ourquadcities.com

Galesburg coffee business to serve Sandburg College

The Carl Sandburg College Board of Trustees on Monday approved a three-year food service contract with Innkeeper’s Coffee during its regular monthly meeting on the Main Campus in Galesburg. Innkeeper’s, which has a permanent location in downtown Galesburg (80 N. Seminary St.), will serve breakfast from 7:30-10 a.m. and...
GALESBURG, IL
Sioux City Journal

Family and community look back on Muscatine High junior who died suddenly

Muscatine High School junior Kahina Anais Ourkhou, 17, died after a medical emergency Friday, according to Tony Loconsole, district director of communications. The cause of death has not been determined. Paramedics responded to call for a medical emergency Friday during the school's winter kickoff event at the high school. The...
MUSCATINE, IA
ourquadcities.com

New hope given to Galesburg cemetery

Hope Cemetery in Galesburg recently got some new life, with new fencing along its east border on South Academy Street. The project was initiated by Martin Reichel, Treasurer of the Galesburg Public Library Board, who personally funded the project materials, according to a city release Monday. Hope Cemetery’s new fencing is located off West Main Street across the street from the new Galesburg Public Library currently under construction.
GALESBURG, IL
Pen City Current

Two Homes for Iowa being moved into Fort Madison

FORT MADISON - City residents may have a seen a home being trucked in from the west side last week. That home is one of more than 50 that have been built in the past three years under the Homes for Iowa program, an offender-based effort that builds homes from the ground up.
FORT MADISON, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Mississippi River Trail closing for construction

The Mississippi River Trail (MRT) from Duck Creek to Bellingham Road in Riverdale, Iowa, will be closed from November 28 through December 31 due to construction.  A contractor for MidAmerican Energy reports that Phase II of a planned infrastructure improvement project will take place during this time.  Trail users are asked to use alternate routes […]
RIVERDALE, IA
Pen City Current

FM woman wins $10K on scratch-off

CLIVE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa woman has won a $10,000 lottery prize. Martha Spear of Fort Madison won the fifth top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Cash Creator” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh, 2632 Ave. L in Fort Madison, and claimed her prize Friday at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office.
FORT MADISON, IA
KWQC

Fatal rollover crash near Reynolds, Illinois

Mercer County, Ill. (KWQC) - One person is dead following a rollover crash near Reynolds, Illinois on Nov. 22, deputies said. According to a news release, Mercer County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the single-vehicle crash on Rt. 94. They say a pickup truck was traveling westbound when went off the road, overturned, and came to rest in a nearby field.
REYNOLDS, IL
fox32chicago.com

Girl, 17, shot in Englewood

CHICAGO - A girl was shot while standing outside in Englewood Wednesday afternoon. At about 4 p.m., a 17-year-old girl was standing outside in the 6600 block of South Peoria when she was shot in the right forearm and grazed in the stomach, police said. The offender then fled on...
CHICAGO, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria police shut down intersection

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The intersection of W. Willow Knolls Drive and the westbound lanes of W. War Memorial Drive are temporarily closed due to a police incident. According to a press release by ECC Supervisor Kristal Renken, motorists are encouraged to find alternative travel routes.
PEORIA, IL
103.3 WJOD

Kenny Chesney Concert at Vibrant Arena in Moline, IL May 4, 2023

103.3 WJOD welcomes Kenny Chesney with special guest Kelsea Ballerini to the Vibrant Arena (formerly the TaxSlayer Center) in Moline, IL on May 4, 2023. Tickets on sale Friday, December 2nd at 10 at the Vibrant Arena Box Office. Or online at KennyChesney.com or livenation.com. When Kenny Chesney wrapped his...
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

How to make Texas Roadhouse’s popular side Southern Green Beans

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -If you want to add something green to your Thanksgiving or holiday meal that’s not Green Bean Casserole, have you considered the Southern Green Beans at Texas Roadhouse?. Manager Matt Johnson from Texas Roadhouse Davenport’s restaurant shares ingredients and how-tos for the dish so viewers can...
DAVENPORT, IA
Central Illinois Proud

Missing Peoria man located safely

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police announced Tuesday that 25-year-old Austin Burnett has been located safely and is doing well. Burnett had been missing since Saturday, Nov. 12.
PEORIA, IL
aledotimesrecord.com

Subaru Forester, dune buggy stolen in northwestern Galesburg

The victim called police to the 200 block of West Dayton Street at 7:44 a.m., where she told officers she had parked her vehicle in the driveway at about 10:30 p.m. When she got up in the morning to take her kids to school, the black, 2017 Subaru Forester was gone.
GALESBURG, IL
ourquadcities.com

Army v. Navy football game comes to Davenport

The storied Army vs. Navy rivalry is coming to the Quad Cities for the first time. The Rock Island Arsenal will bring its flag football game to Davenport’s Brady Street Stadium on Friday, Dec. 9, at 6 p.m. It will mark the fourth year of fierce inter-force competition between Rock Island Arsenal Soldiers and Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen. It will also be the first year the gridiron clash will be open to the public.
DAVENPORT, IA
The Register-Mail

The Register-Mail

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
361K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Galesburg, IL from Galesburg Register Mail.

 http://galesburg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy