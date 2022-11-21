Galesburg's sports teams roundup: Girls basketball goes 3-1; boys start tonight

GALESBURG — The Galesburg High School girls' basketball team's all-time win total stands at 998 after a 3-1 week opening the season last week.

The Silver Streaks could reach the prestigious 1,000 victory mark for the program this week since they have three games scheduled starting with their Western Big Six Conference opener at Moline on Tuesday night.

On Thursday, Galesburg downed Limestone 55-45 in the first game of the Galesburg Thanksgiving Shootout, overcoming 24 percent shooting by making 75 percent of its free throws (24-32).

Kiarra Kilgore scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, hitting 18 of 20 free throws - including 15 straight.

On Friday, the Streaks dominated Freeport 69-29 behind Kilgore's 21 points, Capre Ferguson's 10 and Syriah Boyd's 9.

On Saturday, GHS overcame a 10-point deficit in the third quarter to beat Glenwood-Chatham 51-45.

Kilgore had 22 points, Andy McLaughlin 10 and Ferguson 10.

The Streaks lone loss came to Washington on Saturday night 55-37 after trailing 27-26 at halftime.

Kilgore scored 14, Juniper Schwartzman 8 and Boyd 8.

"Our defense has been pretty good in our first four games," said coach Evan Massey.

"We had a lapse in the first half of the Glenwood game, but our defense has allowed us to be pretty consistent so far. At different times we have had Capre Ferguson, Alexis Edgerson, Lilly Clark, and Syriah Boyd step up to guard the top offensive player on the other team. The combination of our pressure and our half court defense really has been our best offense.

"Offensively, Kiarra Kilgore has not missed a beat and has picked up where she left off last year. In addition, we are getting nice offensive production from Capre Ferguson, Syriah Boyd, and Juniper Schwartzman.

After their trip to Moline (0-2), next chance for the team to notch wins will come Saturday as the Galesburg Thanksgiving Shootout concludes with a game against Peoria Manual at 11 a.m. and a contest with Champaign Centennial at 6 p.m.

"Moline again has gone to Lincolnway for their preseason tourney," Massey said.

"It is a tough 4A tourney, and Moline struggled looking for a win. But the same was true last year, and they came to Galesburg and blasted us by 20 plus points. We were fortunate to catch them short handed later in the year and beat them at Moline. We know they will play hard.

He added, "They return three starters. Offensively they will spread the floor to create a lot of one-on-one opportunities and to be able to do a lot of passing and cutting. They will definitely be a challenge to guard."

Galesburg boys open Monday

The GHS boys were scheduled to open their season with Canton in a 7 p.m. home game.

That starts a busy week which includes the Galesburg Thanksgiving Tournament on Friday and Saturday as part of the annual Galesburg Hall of Fame ceremonies.

The Streaks will play Chicago Wells at 7:30 p.m. Friday, then take on Chicago Ogden International at 10:30 a.m. Saturday followed by a showdown with DeKalb at 7:30 p.m. That game will feature a return of former Streaks' head coach Mike Reynolds to Thiel Gym.

It's Hall of Fame week

Galesburg Hall of Fame induction ceremonies will be held in the Hegg Performing Arts Center at 5 p.m. Saturday and inductees will be introduced to fans prior to the DeKalb-Galesburg game.

Other openers

The Galesburg wrestling team is scheduled to open its season at Canton on Tuesday.

The Streaks bowling team will start its season on Saturday at Rock Island.

Galesburg boys swimming starts competition on Dec. 2 at Pekin.