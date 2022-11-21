Read full article on original website
One UI 5: Samsung wants to finish Android 13 update rollout next month, two months ahead of schedule
In recent years, Samsung has taken its time with updating its mobile product stack to new versions of Android, albeit not to the same extent as the likes of LG. Last month’s One UI 5 release schedule implied that this would be the case for Android 13 too, with Samsung giving itself until February 2023 to finish up with the Galaxy A03, Galaxy A03s and the Galaxy A04s.
Deal | Get up to 50% off a new Motorola Android smartphone for Black Friday 2022
Black Friday 2022 is in full swing on motorola.com/us, with deals on a number of its ever-increasing line of Android smartphones. They include the opportunity to get in on the pen-enabled mobile device trend with a Moto G Stylus 5G. Both its 2021 and 2022 editions are available for as...
WEWATCH V51P projector announced with white noise feature and 350-in image
The WEWATCH V51P projector has been announced. The company claims that it is the first projector to offer a white noise feature, which could improve your sleep health or help you focus when meditating. You can turn off the white noise with a timer after falling asleep to avoid consuming energy through the night. Several sounds are available for the white noise tool, including bird calls, waves and a train; WEWATCH has said it chose these noises based on consumer research.
LG UltraGear 45GR95QE pricing and release date confirmed for new curved OLED gaming monitor
LG has now confirmed UltraGear 45GR95QE pricing, roughly three months after debuting the curved gaming monitor. The UltraGear 45GR95QE has a 45-inch display, as its name suggests, which makes it one of the largest UltraGear monitors that LG has released so far. Incidentally, the company announced the UltraGear 27GR95QE-B earlier this week, a 2.5K and 240 Hz monitor that sells for US$999.
Huawei Watch Buds: Retail packaging leaks for smartwatch with removable earbuds
Huawei has released numerous smartwatches and fitness trackers this year, with the Watch GT Cyber being the strangest so far on account of its modular design. However, the Watch Buds may well take that crown, with its name offering clues as to its combined feature set. First emerging in April via a European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) listing, the Watch Buds had not been seen in the intervening months.
Xiaomi 13: Leaker describes new 50 MP camera sensor with OIS and 120 W fast charging for upcoming flagship
Digital Chat Station claims to have learned of more Xiaomi 13 details just a few days after Xiaomi confirmed the smartphone’s reliance on the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. With the design of the Xiaomi 13 already known, Digital Chat Station asserts that Xiaomi will equip the device with a 1080p AMOLED display rather than a 1220p one like the Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T Pro.
Diesel Griffed Gen 6: Fossil Group releases another Snapdragon Wear 4100 Plus smartwatch with Wear OS 3
The Fossil Group has expanded its smartwatch offering with the Diesel Gen 6 Griffed, the first by the subsidiary in two years. Unsurprisingly, the new smartwatch features Fossil Gen 6 design cues, with a round AMOLED display surrounded by thick bezels, two physical buttons and a digital crown protected by a guard.
Xiaomi 13: Lu Weibing teases new flagship series release later this month
There are only a few days left in November, but Xiaomi may still sneak in a product release before December rolls around. Seemingly, the Xiaomi 13 series could be up next, with Lu Weibing teasing as much on Chinese social media. For reference, Weibing is the President of Xiaomi Group China and oversees the Redmi brand.
Best TV and electronics deals of Black Friday 2022
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Black Friday is the best time to treat yourself to top-notch products at deep discounts. Name-brand TVs, phones and other electronics are often sold at their lowest prices of the year. This year, we’re seeing cut-rate costs on popular items like the 2021 Apple TV 4K, Fire HD 10 Kids Pro […]
Honor Earbuds 3i: New TWS earbuds arrive with ANC and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity
Honor has opened pre-orders for the Earbuds 3i in China, following the device’s announcement yesterday alongside the Honor 80 series and the Magic Vs. Available for CNY 499 (~US$70) in Honor’s home market, the Earbuds 3i mimic the design of the AirPods Pro 2. However, Honor has included a larger charging case, which the company’s CEO stressed had been designed to resemble a pebble for some reason.
Motorola Edge 40 Pro: Specifications detailed for Moto X40 global model
Yogesh Brar has provided specifications for the Edge 40 Pro, a smartphone that is thought to be the global version of the upcoming Motorola X40. Having been spotted on AnTuTu and TENAA ahead of its Chinese release, it may be early 2023 before Motorola introduces the Edge 40 Pro globally. If the Edge 30 Pro is anything to go by, then its successor could launch in late January.
MSI Project 491C: World’s first ‘Super Ultra-Wide’ QD OLED and 240 Hz gaming monitor teased ahead of CES 2023 introduction
CES 2023 may be approximately 6 weeks away, but MSI has sought to tease a new gaming monitor format ahead of time. Revealed as ‘Project 491C’, MSI describes the monitor as the first ‘super ultra-wide’ with a QD-OLED curved panel. Although MSI has not confirmed this yet, Project 491C looks like two 16:9 monitors stitched together. In other words, we suspect that the monitor has a 32:9 aspect ratio.
Xiaomi 12T Pro Daniel Arsham Edition introduced with unique and limited design
Xiaomi may be on the verge of releasing the Xiaomi 13 series, but the company is still getting Xiaomi 12 series models out the door. Having announced the Xiaomi 12T series last month, Xiaomi has now teamed up with contemporary artist Daniel Arsham to create a limited edition version of the Xiaomi 12T Pro. Sold simply as the Xiaomi 12T Pro Daniel Arsham Edition, the handset has an unusual livery, which spans the device’s outer retail packaging and accessories.
Huawei Watch FIT 2 receives new features with major software update
Huawei has released a new update to the global version of the Watch FIT 2, with the company maintaining units it seels in China on a dedicated development branch. According to Huawei Ailesi, the Watch FIT 2 has received HarmonyOS 2.1.0.177, which is a 275 MB download via the Huawei Health app. As the screenshot below shows, Huawei has appended the HarmonyOS version number with the build number C00M04.
Samsung adds Nvidia, Qualcomm and IBM to its 3 nm customer list, despite abysmal yields
To improve the 3 nm yields that are barely reaching 20%, Samsung started working with US-based company Silicon Frontline Technology that specializes in electrostatic discharge prevention methods. Samsung is also developing a second generation 3 nm node, but it is unclear which stepping will be utilized by Nvidia, IBM and Qualcomm.
Samsung Galaxy A34 renders and dimensions leak online
@OnLeaks has collaborated with Giznext to leak renders of the Galaxy A34, the presumed successor of the Galaxy A33 5G. In recent years, Samsung has stuck with a similar formula for Galaxy A3x smartphones, with the Galaxy A32, Galaxy A32 5G and Galaxy A33 5G all looking alike. Based on the renders embedded below, the Galaxy A34 continues with this theme, albeit with a few changes.
Banana Pi BPI-M6 previewed with M.2 Key E expansion and powerful NPU
In September, Banana Pi introduced the BPI-PicoW-S3, a Raspberry Pi Pico W clone that it priced at under US$10. Now, the company has announced the BPI-M6, a single-board computer (SBC) powered by a SenaryTech SN3680 SoC and 4 GB of LPDDR4 RAM. As is often the case with Banana Pi, it has revealed a product without confirming availability or pricing. Based on CNX Software’s estimates, Banana Pi may start selling the BPI-M6 by the summer of 2023, with the company taking months to release older models like the BPI-R2 Pro.
Power-saving Sony Xperia 1 V may adopt new display technology claims leaker
It seems the next-generation high-end Xperia phone, which will likely be known as the Sony Xperia 1 V, will utilize some new display technology (at least new to the Xperia range). This will supposedly come in the form of an LTPO panel, with the low-temperature polycrystalline oxide allowing for an additional power-saving feature. LTPO displays can make use of variable refresh rates, which can in turn help save a smartphone's battery life.
Motorola ‘Penang5G’ leaks ahead of 2023 North American release
Evan Blass has revealed details about ‘Penang5G’, an upcoming Motorola smartphone. Writing on Gadget Gang, Blass implies that Penang may be a North American exclusive, which often happens with Motorola smartphones. The smartphone may arrive in ‘Penang4G’ and ‘Penang+’ guises in other markets, although these could contain slightly different specifications too.
DJI Mini 3: FCC sighting and hands-on photo surface for DJI Mini 2 successor
It seems that DJI has yet another drone planned, having just announced the Mavic 3M with five cameras. According to multiple sources, the company is on the verge of releasing the Mini 3, a cheaper alternative to the Mini 3 Pro that also debuted earlier this year. While DJI has not teased the Mini 3 yet, the FCC has already certified the device in the US, generally a nailed-on sign of an imminent product release.
