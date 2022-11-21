Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
Beyond Dogecoin and Shiba Inu: Buy This Unstoppable Growth Stock in 2023 Instead
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are silly meme tokens, and they don't have much long-term promise. Investors seeking a growing business that benefits from strong competitive advantages should look at Block. With shares down 61% in 2022, now is a good time to buy the stock as we look toward the...
Motley Fool
Is Solana a Better Buy Than Ethereum In 2023?
The crypto bear market has hurt both Solana and Ethereum. The collapse of FTX could harm Solana's credibility.
Motley Fool
Will Zoom Stock Keep Falling in 2023?
Low growth in 2022 could create a low bar to clear in 2023. Zoom's expected EPS growth could bring solid investment returns.
Motley Fool
Why Apple Stock Fell Today
Wall Street is growing increasingly concerned about civil unrest in China. COVID-19-related protests could dent iPhone production.
Motley Fool
2 Market-Beating Stocks That Can Continue Rising in 2023
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals could improve its growth prospects if a higher dosage of aflibercept gets an FDA nod. T-Mobile keeps raising its guidance as the company gives investors plenty of reasons to be bullish on its future.
Motley Fool
Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett Seem to Agree on These 2 Stocks Heading Into 2023
Wood is a big believer and investor in the high-flying tech sector. Buffett tends to focus on value stocks and those that return lots of capital to shareholders. There are a few stocks the two well-known investors seem to agree on.
Motley Fool
5 Ways to Generate Income in Retirement Without Going Back to Work
Generating income from your portfolio is a great way to fund your retirement. There are lots of options, each with varying degrees of risk.
Motley Fool
Is Meta Platforms Stock a Buy?
Meta is on track to lose roughly $13 billion on the metaverse this year. Its social media business is getting hit on multiple fronts.
Motley Fool
2 Robinhood Stocks With Market-Beating Potential
Robinhood's most popular stocks offer good insight on what millennial investors are interested in. With CEO Bob Iger back at the helm, Disney has a lot of comeback potential. Alphabet stock looks oversold due to short-term headwinds.
Benzinga
Elon Musk Effect? Dogecoin Holders Buck FTX Contagion, Over 62% Remain Profitable
Dogecoin DOGE/USD holders fared well even as the FTX FTT/USD contagion spread, sending shockwaves through the overall crypto market. What Happened: According to data from CoinMarketCap, over 62% of Dogecoin holders still remain profitable. DOGE was trading at $0.10, up 21% in the last seven days, at the time of...
Motley Fool
This Dow Jones Stock Is a Genius Buy for Dividend Growth
Chevron has more than three decades of steady dividend growth. The oil giant should be able to continue increasing its payout in the future. Add in its above-average yield, and it's a wise buy for those seeking an attractive and growing dividend.
Motley Fool
Why I'm Not Touching Alibaba in 2023
The Chinese government makes Alibaba a risky stock to buy.
Benzinga
Cramer Recommends These Stocks As Tech Falls Out Of Favor: 'A Lot Going For Them'
Tech stocks have led the stock market rout this year, as reflected by the nearly 30% plunge by the Nasdaq Composite Index, and valuations of some have turned extremely attractive. What Happened: Despite some tech companies remaining profitable and their stock looking like bargains, investors are better off positioning themselves...
Motley Fool
2 No-Brainer Stocks Down 15% and 53% to Buy for 2023
Visa's prominence in the payments industry could make for a great long-term investment. Adyen strikes the perfect balance between growth and profitability.
Motley Fool
Should You Invest in Shiba Inu in 2023?
Shiba Inu soared 45,000,000% last year -- but this year it's down about 72%. The popular meme token is working on a metaverse project and a scaling solution. These may offer a short-term boost.
Motley Fool
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Surefire Growth Stocks to Buy to End the Year Right
The growth-driven Nasdaq Composite has fared worse than the other major indexes in 2022. Big stock market declines have historically represented ideal buying opportunities for long-term investors. These fast-paced stocks offer sustained double-digit growth and clearly-defined competitive advantages.
Motley Fool
Better Buy: Roku vs. Pinterest
Roku and Pinterest both grew rapidly during the pandemic. Both companies faced tough slowdowns this year.
Here's My Top Growth Stock to Buy Right Now
Rapid growth and healthy long-term prospects make Cloudflare worth buying today.
Motley Fool
Why Shares of Nutex Health Jumped 28.1% Monday
Nutex stock bounced back a bit after falling last week. The company released third-quarter numbers on Nov. 22. It reported an earnings-per-share loss of $0.65 in the third quarter.
Motley Fool
Roku Stock Gets Downgraded. Is This Analyst Right?
Roku management guided for revenue to decline year over year in Q4. Some of Roku's peers in the connected TV space are faring much better. The company may need to regain investors' trust before shares can rebound meaningfully.
