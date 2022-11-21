Read full article on original website
Enraged Driver Vandalized Bucks County Home, Police Say
A driver involved in a road rage incident followed another person home and then vandalized their property, authorities in Bucks County say. The suspect pulled up to a home on Essex Lane in Middletown at around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, township police said. Surveillance video shows the man damaged the home's front door and mailbox, investigators said.
Norristown Shooting Victim Recorded Video Of Killer, Police Say
The Philadelphia man shot dead in Montgomery County Monday night recorded his killer on video, authorities say. As Daily Voice has reported, 35-year-old Tyrone Guy was shot on West Main Street in Norristown at about 10 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21. He died of his injuries early Tuesday morning, officials said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man jailed in rape of intellectually disabled woman
TREDYFFRIN TWP. — A Chester County man is behind bars on charges related to the sexual assault of an intellectually disabled woman, according to the Tredyffrin Township police. Police announced Thursday the arrest of Antwain Jones on charges of rape by force and firearms not to be carried by...
Man charged with killing 82-year-old father in their apartment, prosecutor says
A 54-year-old man stabbed his father to death in their Hopewell Township apartment Tuesday evening, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office alleged. Joelle Jackson is charged with murder and related weapon offenses in the death of Ishmeal Jackson, 82, the office said in a Wednesday announcement. Township police responded to...
NBC Philadelphia
Murder Victim's iPhone Captures His Killing, Police Say. Suspect at Large
A murder victim's cellphone recorded video of his killing, investigators said as they searched for the suspected killer. An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for Eugene "Roc" Ware in Monday's killing of Tyrone Guy along the 900 block of West Main Street in Norristown, the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office and Norristown police said in a joint news release.
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Police Investigating Shooting On Oakland Street
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police shooting response team is investigating a shooting at the intersection of Oakland and Hoffman Ave. The shooting occurred just after 2:00 pm Thursday. The male was shot in the stomach and transported by car to Capital Health trauma center, leaving a decent crowd of visitors in the parking lot. Police located at least 3 shell casings on the ground, and no arrests have been made the motive for the shooting is unknown.
Hopewell Township man charged with murder after allegedly stabbing father to death
A 54-year-old Hopewell Township man has been charged with murder and weapons offenses after allegedly stabbing his father to death, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office and the Hopewell Township Police Department. The 82-year-old victim was found on the kitchen floor of his apartment on Denow Road by...
2 wounded in afternoon shooting in Allentown, police say
Two people were wounded Tuesday in an afternoon shooting in Center City Allentown, police said. Allentown police officers responded around 12:30 p.m. to the area of North Fifth and Pratt streets where they found two adults with gunshot wounds, police said in a news release. The victims were taken to...
Bucks County police ramps up DUI patrols on Thanksgiving Eve
BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) -- Thanksgiving Eve is one of the biggest party nights of the year. Police in Bucks County are teaming up to patrol one of the busiest roadways most prone to DUI crashes.Officers from eight different Bucks county police departments met at Bensalem police headquarters at 10 p.m. to launch an overnight roving DUI patrol up and down 16 miles of street road spanning from Bensalem to Warrington.Their goal is to make sure everyone makes it to their Thanksgiving table safely.Inside Final Score Sports Bar & Grill off Knights Road in Bensalem, Tim Waters is relaxing with a...
fox29.com
Police: Man, 25, charged in connection with string of robberies at off-campus Temple residences
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police have arrested a suspect believed to be responsible for a string of home invasions at Temple University off-campus residences, authorities say. Police linked 25-year-old Nasir Johnson to a series of thefts and burglaries dating back to October when a Lexus was stolen from in front of...
House Fire Displaces Philly Cop Shot On-Duty
A Philadelphia police officer who was wounded in the line of duty is now picking up the pieces after a house fire, according to those close to him. Officer Patrick Saba was part of a team executing a warrant at a house on North 10th and Brown Streets around 6:30 a.m. on Oct. 12.
PA Man Convicted Of Mass Slaying Gets New Prison Sentence
A Bucks County man who killed four people more than 20 years ago will remain in prison, a court has ruled. Ivory King, now 41, was convicted of fatally shooting four guests at a Memorial Day party in Bristol in 1998 when he was 17, said county District Attorney Matthew Weintraub in a statement.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police in Montco. on hunt for apologetic bank robber
WHITPAIN TWP., Pa. — A man who robbed a bank in Montgomery County at gunpoint on Tuesday apparently expressed remorse for his actions. The holdup happened shortly after 11 a.m. at the Santander Bank at 1770 Dekalb Pike (Route 202) in Whitpain Township, near Blue Bell, according to a news release from the FBI.
Woman shot in head, killed in Germantown: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are looking for the shooter who killed a woman inside a Germantown home. Investigators rushed to a home on Manheim Street near Morris Street around midnight.Authorities found the woman shot in the head and arm. She was pronounced dead at the scene.There is no information on any arrests or whether or not a gun had been recovered.
Game poacher illegally possessed 37 bucks in Monroe County, police say
A Monroe County man, whose Pennsylvania hunting privileges are revoked indefinitely, illegally possessed the remains of 37 antlered white-tailed deer on his property, authorities say. David J. Frantz Sr., 59, of the 900 block of Molasses Valley Road in Kunkletown, Polk Township, was taken into custody about 9:30 a.m. Nov....
Man charged with vehicular homicide following altercation in Northeast Philly bar
A 22-year-old man from Philadelphia is facing murder and other charges after allegedly hitting a man with a car and killing him. Deputy Police Commissioner Frank Vanore says it happened outside of a bar in Northeast Philadelphia early Sunday.
Burglary suspect takes stove, refrigerator and Ring doorbell cam in Philadelphia break-in
PHILADELPHIA, PA – A burglar who broke into a home on Ridge Avenue in Philadelphia on November 5th is being sought by police. The man noticed the Ring doorbell camera on the front door before pulling it from the door. Fortunately, his act was already captured by the camera and saved on Ring servers. Police released the video today and reported that the man also made off with a stove and a refrigerator. If you have any information about this crime or this suspect, please contact: Central Detective Division: 215-686-3093/3094 Det. Campbell DC 22-22-065556 The post Burglary suspect takes stove, refrigerator and Ring doorbell cam in Philadelphia break-in appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man shot 3 times, killed in North Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 53-year-old man was shot three times and killed in North Philadelphia on Wednesday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 1200 block of West Allegheny Avenue just before 7:15 p.m. Police say the man was shot in the right hand, upper left quad and the left side of his back. He was transported to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 7:33 p.m., authorities say. No weapons were recovered and no arrests have been made at this time, according to police.
CBS3 Mysteries: Bucks County authorities pushing to solve John Doe cold case
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- In Thursday night's CBS3 Mysteries – the push to solve a cold case of a victim simply known as John Doe.For many years, authorities in Bucks County have been trying to identify a man whose remains were discovered near the Delaware River.For almost two decades, the name of the man buried in a plot at Doylestown Cemetery has been a mystery.Who is John Doe? Where is he from? What happened?"John Doe's remains washed up on the banks of the Delaware River in Bensalem Township, and to date, he is still unidentified," Retired Detective Chris McMullin said. Joe...
Girl knocked out in fight that shuts down Easton Area High School bonfire, police say
A fight shut down Easton Area High School’s traditional bonfire before the Thanksgiving football game against Phillipsburg High School and one juvenile was found unconscious due to the incident, Palmer Township police report. Another juvenile involved in the fight was detained by school district police, township Patrolman Jim Alercia...
Hampton Times
Comments / 1