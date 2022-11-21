ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newtown, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Enraged Driver Vandalized Bucks County Home, Police Say

A driver involved in a road rage incident followed another person home and then vandalized their property, authorities in Bucks County say. The suspect pulled up to a home on Essex Lane in Middletown at around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, township police said. Surveillance video shows the man damaged the home's front door and mailbox, investigators said.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man jailed in rape of intellectually disabled woman

TREDYFFRIN TWP. — A Chester County man is behind bars on charges related to the sexual assault of an intellectually disabled woman, according to the Tredyffrin Township police. Police announced Thursday the arrest of Antwain Jones on charges of rape by force and firearms not to be carried by...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Murder Victim's iPhone Captures His Killing, Police Say. Suspect at Large

A murder victim's cellphone recorded video of his killing, investigators said as they searched for the suspected killer. An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for Eugene "Roc" Ware in Monday's killing of Tyrone Guy along the 900 block of West Main Street in Norristown, the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office and Norristown police said in a joint news release.
NORRISTOWN, PA
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Police Investigating Shooting On Oakland Street

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police shooting response team is investigating a shooting at the intersection of Oakland and Hoffman Ave. The shooting occurred just after 2:00 pm Thursday. The male was shot in the stomach and transported by car to Capital Health trauma center, leaving a decent crowd of visitors in the parking lot. Police located at least 3 shell casings on the ground, and no arrests have been made the motive for the shooting is unknown.
TRENTON, NJ
CBS Philly

Bucks County police ramps up DUI patrols on Thanksgiving Eve

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) -- Thanksgiving Eve is one of the biggest party nights of the year. Police in Bucks County are teaming up to patrol one of the busiest roadways most prone to DUI crashes.Officers from eight different Bucks county police departments met at Bensalem police headquarters at 10 p.m. to launch an overnight roving DUI patrol up and down 16 miles of street road spanning from Bensalem to Warrington.Their goal is to make sure everyone makes it to their Thanksgiving table safely.Inside Final Score Sports Bar & Grill off Knights Road in Bensalem, Tim Waters is relaxing with a...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

House Fire Displaces Philly Cop Shot On-Duty

A Philadelphia police officer who was wounded in the line of duty is now picking up the pieces after a house fire, according to those close to him. Officer Patrick Saba was part of a team executing a warrant at a house on North 10th and Brown Streets around 6:30 a.m. on Oct. 12.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

PA Man Convicted Of Mass Slaying Gets New Prison Sentence

A Bucks County man who killed four people more than 20 years ago will remain in prison, a court has ruled. Ivory King, now 41, was convicted of fatally shooting four guests at a Memorial Day party in Bristol in 1998 when he was 17, said county District Attorney Matthew Weintraub in a statement.
BRISTOL, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police in Montco. on hunt for apologetic bank robber

WHITPAIN TWP., Pa. — A man who robbed a bank in Montgomery County at gunpoint on Tuesday apparently expressed remorse for his actions. The holdup happened shortly after 11 a.m. at the Santander Bank at 1770 Dekalb Pike (Route 202) in Whitpain Township, near Blue Bell, according to a news release from the FBI.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Woman shot in head, killed in Germantown: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are looking for the shooter who killed a woman inside a Germantown home. Investigators rushed to a home on Manheim Street near Morris Street around midnight.Authorities found the woman shot in the head and arm. She was pronounced dead at the scene.There is no information on any arrests or whether or not a gun had been recovered.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Burglary suspect takes stove, refrigerator and Ring doorbell cam in Philadelphia break-in

PHILADELPHIA, PA – A burglar who broke into a home on Ridge Avenue in Philadelphia on November 5th is being sought by police. The man noticed the Ring doorbell camera on the front door before pulling it from the door. Fortunately, his act was already captured by the camera and saved on Ring servers. Police released the video today and reported that the man also made off with a stove and a refrigerator. If you have any information about this crime or this suspect, please contact: Central Detective Division: 215-686-3093/3094 Det. Campbell DC 22-22-065556 The post Burglary suspect takes stove, refrigerator and Ring doorbell cam in Philadelphia break-in appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man shot 3 times, killed in North Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 53-year-old man was shot three times and killed in North Philadelphia on Wednesday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 1200 block of West Allegheny Avenue just before 7:15 p.m.  Police say the man was shot in the right hand, upper left quad and the left side of his back. He was transported to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 7:33 p.m., authorities say. No weapons were recovered and no arrests have been made at this time, according to police. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS3 Mysteries: Bucks County authorities pushing to solve John Doe cold case

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- In Thursday night's CBS3 Mysteries – the push to solve a cold case of a victim simply known as John Doe.For many years, authorities in Bucks County have been trying to identify a man whose remains were discovered near the Delaware River.For almost two decades, the name of the man buried in a plot at Doylestown Cemetery has been a mystery.Who is John Doe? Where is he from? What happened?"John Doe's remains washed up on the banks of the Delaware River in Bensalem Township, and to date, he is still unidentified," Retired Detective Chris McMullin said. Joe...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
