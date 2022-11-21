Read full article on original website
Michigan newlyweds celebrate their marriage with a holiday trip
A couple from Saginaw got married three years ago, and they are celebrating with a holiday trip to the east coast. 82-year-old Josaphine Bady- Hughes and her husband, 87-year-old Joshua Hughes, Jr, are newlyweds traveling for the first time since the pandemic. They are flying to North Carolina, so Joosaphine’s family can finally meet Joshua.
Michigan reports 8,933 new COVID cases, 275 deaths over past week
DETROIT – Michigan reported 8,933 new cases of COVID-19 and 275 virus-related deaths over the past week, an average of about 1,276 cases per day. Tuesday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 2,929,612, including 39,972 deaths. These numbers are up from 2,920,679 cases and 39,697 deaths, as of last Tuesday, including both confirmed and probable cases.
Warm Thanksgiving in Metro Detroit with weekend chance of rain -- Here’s what to expect
DETROIT – Happy Thanksgiving Eve!. The weather looks great if you’re headed out to family and friends Wednesday night and not just here in Michigan but all over the country. Thanksgiving Day. A bit chilly early in the morning for the S3 Turkey Trot in Downtown Detroit with...
Morning 4: FBI says SE Michigan man threatened lives of Democratic congressman, FBI director -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Grand Blanc man accused of threatening life of Democratic US congressman, FBI director. A Southeast Michigan man is being accused of threatening the life of...
Weather: What to expect for Thanksgiving, Black Friday in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – It will also be dry and near freezing for those lining Woodward Avenue for America’s Thanksgiving Parade. Layers are a great idea because we will warm from the middle 30s to the middle 40s throughout the parade making for one of the better Holiday forecasts we’ve had here in Detroit. Enjoy and be safe.
Metro Detroit weather: Weekend showers and sunshine
DETROIT – Good Black Friday and Happy Weekend! The weekend already started for many of you, and we did have a pretty spectacular Thanksgiving here in Metro Detroit. The rain showers overnight are wrapping up and moving on this morning leaving some wet roadways if you do have to work today. Temperatures are falling through the 40s with a bit of a breeze creating wind chills closer to or even below freezing closer to sunrise. Grab the hat and gloves as you grab that leash and take the pup out for a little walk to help with the guilt after yesterday’s feast. Skies are still mostly cloudy, but we will get into more and more sunshine as this big shopping and travel day progresses.
GOP Gov Ducey welcomes Dem Hobbs though no Lake concession
PHOENIX – Outgoing Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said Wednesday his Republican administration will ensure an orderly transition to Democrat Katie Hobbs, his first public statement on her victory. Ducey met with Hobbs in his office more than a week after her victory became clear and days after the last...
Here are steps to protect vulnerable family members during Thanksgiving celebration
As we prepare to gather with our family and friends for Thanksgiving, many are understandably nervous about all the viruses that are circulating. Experts say RSV, flu, and COVID can all be dangerous for the most vulnerable guests. With uncertainty rising, some Metro Detroit doctors have given out ways to protect yourselves and the ones you love during the celebration.
Grand Blanc man accused of threatening lives of Democratic US congressman, FBI director
A Southeast Michigan man is being accused of threatening the life of a Democratic U.S. congressman from California and the director of the FBI earlier this month. In a criminal complaint filed Tuesday by the FBI in the U.S. District Court for Eastern Michigan, a Grand Blanc man is being accused of leaving a threatening voice message for Democratic U.S. Rep. John Garamendi, who represents part of northern California. The caller, identified as Neil Walter, is also accused of threatening to kill FBI Director Christopher Wray.
Tracking rain ahead of the weekend in Metro Detroit -- Here’s what you can expect
DETROIT – After an absolutely beautiful day for Thanksgiving across the region with plenty of sunshine, we do have some changes moving into the region as we work into the evening and overnight hours Thursday night. The clouds will increase as we work through the late evening, with scattered...
Oxford Community Schools superintendent resigns due to health concerns
Oxford Community Schools Superintendent Ken Weaver has resigned due to health concerns. The board voted Tuesday (Nov. 22) night to accept his resignation. Before Weaver became superintendent, he spent 19 years serving the school district. He said health issues were the reason for his resignation. The assistant superintendent of elementary...
