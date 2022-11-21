ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, FL

Lake County Department of Health offers free Narcan kits to fight opioid deaths

By Nikki DeMarco, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — With the rise of dangerous drugs like fentanyl flooding the streets, the Florida Department of Health in Lake County (DOH-Lake) is announcing the availability of free naloxone (Narcan-brand) nasal-spray-kits.

Naloxone is a medication that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose, restoring breathing and consciousness within minutes of being administered to a person who has overdosed.

“Naloxone is a great tool to reduce opioid overdose fatalities. Wider availability will increase the chances that this life saving treatment gets to the people who need it the most,” said Aaron Kissler from DOH-Lake.

Narcan is available to the public and can be administered by a non-healthcare professional before emergency medical assistance is available.

According to a news release, the kits contains two Narcan nasal sprays that can be administered even without a health care professional present.

Persons requesting a kit from DOH-Lake must meet the following eligibility:

  • Must be 18 years old or older
  • Individuals at risk of experiencing an opioid overdose
  • Caregivers who may witness an opioid overdose or others likely to experience or witness an opioid overdose.

Narcan kits can be picked up at DOH-Lake offices at the following locations:

  • DOH-Lake Clermont -- 875 Oakley Seaver Drive, Clermont, FL 34711
  • DOH-Lake Umatilla -- 249 E Collins Street, Umatilla, FL 32784
  • DOH-Lake Leesburg -- 2113 Griffin Road, Leesburg, FL 34748 (Thursdays Only)

Narcan kits are free, and no appointment is necessary.

Individuals receiving kits will receive educational material, referrals and connections for substance abuse intervention.

Officials said increasing access to naloxone is a critical component of battling the opioid epidemic, especially in rural areas or counties with limited access to health care.

The news release stated that providing Narcan kits through county health departments is critical to battling the opioid epidemic and helping prevent overdose deaths in Florida, and will increase support to individuals across the state dealing with substance abuse.

Health officials said individuals should call 911 immediately when an opioid overdose is suspected, before administering naloxone.

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

