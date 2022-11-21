Read full article on original website
GTA Online Could Finally Get A Much-Requested Feature
"Grand Theft Auto Online" is far from a perfect game, but even in 2022 it remains one of Rockstar's most lucrative titles. This online mode for "Grand Theft Auto 5" has received lots of updates and additional content over the years, but there's one thing that's been missing from the game for a long time: fast travel. It doesn't usually take too long to get around in "Grand Theft Auto" games — especially if a player has access to aircraft or knows how to exploit — but with "Grand Theft Auto 6" boasting a map as large as "GTA 5" and "Red Dead Redemption 2" combined, fast travel is looking more and more appetizing.
The Biggest Gaming Flops Of 2022
2022 was a great year for gamers. From the beginning to the end, there was a little something for every style of gamer. Players could defeat challenging bosses in "Elden Ring," or ride a mechanical animal in "Horizon Forbidden West." They could capture adorable monsters in "Pokemon Legends Arceus," or continue the heartwrenching story of Kratos in "God of War Ragnarok" – the latter of which dominated nominations at the Game Awards. Yes, 2022 was a standout year in gaming. Even older titles got a facelift, and "The Last of Us Part 1" now has a fan favorite looking better than ever.
After 17 Years, One Xbox Fan Just Got The Perfect Gamerscore
After nearly 17 years of playing games on Xbox, one fan has managed to achieve what they view as the perfect Gamerscore. Shared on the Xbox One subreddit, user RestiveHippo shared that after 17 years of gaming on the platform, they had achieved a Gamerscore of 123,456. For anyone unaware, the Xbox achievement system was introduced at the launch of the Xbox 360. This system awards players points (Gamerscore) for completing specific challenges within a video game. While there are plenty of exceptions, the standard has been that a game gets to have 1,000 Gamerscore available at launch, with the ability to add more whenever DLC and massive updates become available.
Pokémon Scarlet And Violet: Where To Find Tinkatink
Early reactions to "Pokémon Scarlet and Violet" all said the same thing: it's buggy and barely chugs along on the Nintendo Switch, but it still shakes up the tried and true formula enough to be fun for veterans and newcomers alike. Sure, maybe NPCs more than five feet away from the player move at 5 FPS and there are glitches galore with the physics engine, but the game has its cute moments, tons of fun new features, and — best of all — a fresh roster of unique Pokémon to catch and log in your Pokedex.
Pokémon Scarlet And Violet: How To Start A Multiplayer Session
As massive open-world games, "Pokémon Scarlet" and "Pokémon Violet" are giving players plenty of things to run around and explore. Early reactions have all said the same thing: The games run very poorly with low frame rates and a number of technical issues, and there have been plenty of players seeking refunds for their glitchy experiences. However, many other players are still enjoying their time in the expansive Paldea region thanks to a number of new Pokémon to meet and loads of areas to explore.
Pokémon Scarlet And Violet: The Best Shiny Hunting Method
Based on early previews, "Pokémon Scarlet and Violet" deliver various innovations and change up the standard series formula. Back in October, "Pokémon" fans revealed the greatest excitement for exploring the new open-world Niantic has introduced to the franchise. This format offers players loads of possibilities during their journeys from trainers to Pokémon masters, though some individuals may already have a specific strategy in mind.
How Many Exclusive Pokémon Does The Scarlet Version Have?
In line with release of past "Pokémon" games, "Pokémon Violet and Scarlet" offer more or less the same base experience and story. The variation between the two titles largely comes down to the exclusive content each provides outside of the core offerings. The differences are mostly visual and pertain to the featured colors, but they also include different Pokémon that players can catch and train throughout their journey.
Tetris Fans Can Finally Play The Series' Hardest Game On Console
Originally released in 1984, "Tetris" may be one of the most well known and recognizable games of all time. The classic puzzle game has been released and reimagined numerous times over the years, was briefly a major hit on Twitch, and a "Tetris" movie is even in the works at the moment. With all the success and fond memories associated with this title, it's no wonder that it continues to rank as one of the best games of all time. Now, old fans and younger gamers alike will have a chance to experience (or re-experience) the fun of fitting falling blocks into the right patterns with the console release of the hardest version of the game ever.
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Gym Leaders Ranked
Every generation of "Pokémon" games has content that adds to the lore of the world. While new Pokémon to add to the Pokédex are fun, there's nothing like a new round of gym leaders to excite fans. These colorful characters each have their own personality and style, as well as their own set of challenges for players. Ash Ketchum beat a surprising number of gym leaders in his quest to become a Pokémon master, but gamers don't have the luxury of choosing. Pokémon trainers embarking on their Treasure Hunt in Paldea will eventually have to face off against all 8 gym leaders in order to win their badges and earn the right to take on the Elite 4.
Can You Get All The Starters In Pokémon Scarlet And Violet?
Per tradition, "Pokémon Scarlet and Violet" offer players a choice of three new Pokémon to begin the game with. This time around, the starters are Fire-type Fuecoco, Water-type Quaxly, and Grass-type Sprigatito. Given that the quest to determine the best "Scarlet and Violet" starter has spawned some debate, players may wonder whether they have the option to obtain the other two options after making their decision early on. The answer, as it turns out, is mixed.
Why You'll Probably Want To Reset Pokémon Scarlet And Violet Every Once In A While
It's no secret at this point that "Pokémon Scarlet" and "Violet" are suffering from a litany of issues. It seems that the Nintendo Switch isn't powerful enough to run the games that were designed for it at an adequate framerate. Not only has the gaming performance in both of these titles been atrocious, they have also been plagued by an extraordinary number of intermittently creepy and hilarious glitches. While some of these have been entertaining, however, the overall framerate and texture issues in these new "Pokémon" titles has led some fans to find them unplayable, with the user score for "Scarlet" dropping to a disappointing 2.8 on Metacritic – an all-time low for the series. That said, the overall response to the changes made in the gameplay has been generally positive, and so many fans are still seeking ways to continue playing these games ... if only there was a way to improve the performance.
How To Add And Invite Friends In Warzone 2.0
Players everywhere have been battling it out in the free-to-play battle royale experience "Call of Duty Warzone 2.0," which finally launched on Nov. 16, 2022. Within just one quick match, players will notice there is a lot new with this sequel. In addition to a brand-new map (Al Mazrah) capable of holding 150 players, "Warzone 2.0" brings a new game mode called "DMZ," a handful of gameplay improvements, and a new battle pass. But, in its current state, "Warzone 2.0" has a few issues preventing players from fully enjoying the experience.
The Best Games Of 2022 So Far
2022 more than lived up to the hype, even with the disappointing delays of games like "Hogwarts Legacy" and "Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League." "Elden Ring" set a launch record for FromSoftware with jaw-dropping sales and Twitch views. "God of War Ragnarok" was a late standout in November, dominating the 2022 Game Awards Nominees with 10 nominations!
Pokemon Scarlet And Violet: How To Find And Evolve Tadbulb
When it comes to overly literal puns in Pokémon names, "Pokémon Scarlet and Violet" just might have taken the cake with their introduction of Tadbulb in the ninth generation roster. Called the "EleTadpole Pokémon," Tadbulb does indeed seem to be some sort of electric tadpole, bearing a strong resemblance to the standard variety of modern incandescent lightbulbs. This cute and quirky Pokémon is a fairly common sight in the starting areas of Paldea and isn't the most powerful — with the dual-type Pawmi and Wattrel evolutionary lines available from the start as well, Tadbulb doesn't quite measure up as the early-game Electric-type team member to invest in.
How Super Mario 64 Influenced The N64's Controller
In hindsight, the Nintendo 64 controller was unusual for its time. Its "trident-like" shape didn't seem streamlined for easily reaching buttons within a close space, especially for children with small hands. You could only really grip two of the prongs at any given time. A popular theory claimed that the N64 controller was designed for playing the best-selling Nintendo 64 game, "Super Mario 64," but the truth is more complicated than that.
The Best Upcoming 2023 Nintendo Switch Game Releases Ranked
After what might be considered a somewhat less flashy year for the Nintendo Switch in 2022, which has been punctuated by "Pokémon Legends: Arceus" at the start of the year and will finish with "Pokémon Scarlet" and "Violet," the next 12 months look set to be very exciting. 2023 will mark the release of some of the most eagerly awaited games for some time.
RIP Deus Ex Go
Although "Deus Ex" is best known for its genre-defining RPG on PC that kicked off the series in 2000, the world of "Deus Ex" has also leapt off computer screens onto mobile on multiple occasions via spin-off titles. For example, in 2016, the same year "Deus Ex: Mankind Divided" debuted, Square Enix Montreal released "Deus Ex Go" for mobile and PC. "Deus Ex Go" broke from the standard "Deus Ex" gameplay, instead focusing on turn-based puzzle solving, where players control Adam Jensen as they overcome obstacles and dispatch foes.
This Beloved Xbox Controller Is Making A Comeback
Those with a hankering for some 2000s gaming nostalgia are in luck, thanks to a strikingly familiar new controller from Hyperkin. In a press release (via Windows Central), the manufacturer unveiled the Hyperkin Xenon, a licensed recreation of the Xbox 360 controller for modern platforms. The Xenon is closely modeled after the original's design, featuring everything from the dogbone shape, to the green-and-silver Xbox button, to its (admittedly not great) circular D-pad panel. "I have such fond memories with the Xbox 360, and we are so excited to bring some of that nostalgia back to modern consoles with the Xenon controller," product developer Slade Dude Suzuki said in the release.
The Callisto Protocol Season Pass: What's Included?
Directed by Glen Schofield of "Dead Space" fame, "The Callisto Protocol" promises an abundance of scares and terrifying set pieces that will unnerve even the most seasoned of horror gamers. Right now, the base title is slated to release across multiple platforms on December 2. But if players want more content from the get-go, they're going to have to fork out extra cash for the season pass.
Pokémon Fans Have Mixed Feelings About The Series' 1000th Monster
In the first generation, the number of Pokémon was "150 and more to see." Now, "Pokémon Scarlet" and "Violet" have officially pushed the number to 1000 total unique Pokémon with the latest batch of 'mons. Many fans don't seem to be impressed with the 1000th Pokémon, but they aren't mad about it either.
