NFL world reacts to horrible Josh Allen news
Entering this season, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was seen by many as one of the top quarterbacks in the entire NFL and was widely considered a preseason candidate for the league’s MVP award. And while the Bills’ offense has been among the most dominant in the league this season, statistically, Allen has certainly had Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Josh Allen news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed
The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
Open Letter: Bills Fans Who Are Unhappy Tre White Isn’t Back Yet
The Bills are still regarded as one of the best teams in the league and outside of the Kansas City Chiefs, the best team in the AFC. I would argue the Bills should at least be tied with Kansas City, because an almost full healthy Bills team beat the Chiefs one months ago.
This year’s Iron Bowl pretty much just about bragging rights, but isn’t it really always that way?
No. 8 Alabama hosts Auburn in an Iron Bowl finale with little more than bragging rights at stake. That’s usually enough in this in-state rivalry. The Crimson Tide has already fallen from Southeastern Conference and national title contention. The Tigers can become bowl eligible if they pull off the upset in Tuscaloosa.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones discusses photo showing him at 1957 Arkansas desegregation protest
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he was "curious" as he explained a 1957 photo of white students blocking Black students at his Arkansas high school.
Auburn Tigers flip 2023 recruit from LSU, massively bump recruiting class
The Auburn Tigers got a massive recruiting boost on Friday. Four-star defensive back Darron Reed, a prospect out of Columbus, Georgia, was committed to the LSU Tigers in the 2023 class — until now. Reed announced on Twitter Friday that he would be flipping to Auburn, which serves as a massive get for the Plains amid a previously weak recruiting class.
