Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Popular Nintendo 3DS Game May Be Coming to Nintendo Switch Soon
A popular Nintendo 3DS game may be coming to Nintendo Switch soon. Masahiro Sakurai is best known for the Super Smash Bros. series, and that's partially because that's all he's worked on since 2008 with one exception. In 2012 he, as a director, released Kid Icarus: Uprising, the first game in the Kid Icarus since Kid Icarus: Of Myths and Monsters was released in 1991 via the NES. The third and most recent release in the series, it was notably the only game to be made by Project Sora before it was shut down in 2012.
Polygon
The 30 best couch co-op games for Nintendo Switch
There’s a lot to love about the Nintendo Switch, not least of which is the abundance of titles with local multiplayer features, making it a great console for game night with friends or a casual play session with a roommate. We’ve collected some of our favorite titles that allow for good old-fashioned local play.
Polygon
Nintendo’s Black Friday ‘cyber deals’ include Mario, Zelda, and Kirby classics
Nintendo Switch owners looking for digital deals on games during the holiday can head to the Switch eShop for some solid savings on first-party Nintendo games, including Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Luigi’s Mansion 3, and Kirby Star Allies. Those games are all 30% off their normal asking prices though Dec. 4 at 11:59 p.m. PST, Nintendo announced Monday as part of the company’s Cyber Deals.
Polygon
The hardest Tetris game ever is coming to Switch and PS4
A famously tough arcade version of Tetris is being ported to consoles for the first time since its release in 1998. Publisher Hamster Corporation will release Arika’s Tetris: The Grand Master for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on Dec. 1, as reported by Famitsu (via VGC), and confirmed on Twitter by Arika itself.
PlayStation drops new freebie, no PS Plus required
Sony has given out a brand-new freebie to all PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 owners in celebration of a major series' 20th anniversary. And the best part is that you don't even need PlayStation Plus to get hold of it. For those that might not be aware, it's been 20...
dexerto.com
Nintendo is actually issuing refunds for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players fed up with the game’s bugs and performance issues can actually get a refund from Nintendo for the games’ shortcomings on the Switch. The launch of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet has been a controversial one to say the least with many panning the games for a variety of reasons.
Digital Trends
GameStop PS5 restock: Get your console, and Black Friday deals before they leave
This content was produced in partnership with GameStop. If you don’t have your PlayStation 5 yet, don’t worry. Maybe you feel like you’re missing out on some of the great exclusives, like ? You’ll be happy to know that, just in time for Black Friday and some incredible deals, GameStop will be restocking the popular console. Yes, that means now is the ideal opportunity to snag a new console, and since GameStop is hosting some incredible game and controller discounts, you can save big on those too. By the time you have everything you need, you’ll be all set to play throughout the holidays. If you’re able to get some time off, that’s even better.
hypebeast.com
Sony PlayStation 6 Release Timing Leaked in Official Documents
A rough time frame of when the Sony PlayStation 6 will be released has just been leaked. Discovered in documents from the United Kingdom’s Competition Markets Authority as part of the ongoing Microsoft-Activision merger investigation, it appears the PS6 will either be coming out late 2027 or in 2028, giving the PS5 a rough life cycle of seven years.
CBS News
Thanksgiving surprise: PlayStation 5 consoles are in stock at Walmart this very moment
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. If you've been trying to find a PS5 for the holidays, you're in luck: Walmart still has the PlayStation 5...
PlayStation and Xbox accidentally reveal when we'll get new consoles
It’s now been over two years since the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, if you can believe it. It doesn’t really feel like it when you consider how hard it’s been to get hold of these things, especially at the start. Things do seem to be easing now though - it was recently reported that scalpers are apparently starting to lose interest in the PS5 and about time, too.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Gets Most Divisive Game Yet
Xbox Game Pass has today added what might be the most divisive game on the platform. Considering just how many titles are available via Game Pass, it stands to reason that not all of them would be beloved by subscribers. Still, it stands to reason that no other game on Xbox's video game subscription service has divided fans as much as the title it has brought to the library today.
ComicBook
PS5 and Xbox Series X Stealth Release Is Free for Some
A new game has been stealth released on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X and it's free for some users. While stealth releases weren't common on PS4 and Xbox One, they are increasingly common on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. For example, today Superliminal was stealth released and everyone who owns it on PS4 or Xbox One gets a free copy on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X as long as you're going from Xbox to Xbox or PlayStation to PlayStation.
CNET
Black Friday Video Game Deals: PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch Games for Less
Whether you're buying video games for yourself or for your friends and family for the Holidays, Black Friday is an excellent time to grab some bargains. It's a good time to pick a new console up, too -- but you'll need some games to go with it. We've pulled together...
Amazon’s Best Black Friday Deals on Tech, Toys, Clothing, Gifts and More
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Black Friday has officially landed at Amazon — so if you’re planning on getting some gift shopping done after that Thanksgiving feast, you can save big on the e-commerce giant’s own line of devices as well as popular holiday shopping categories such as gift-ready tech, kitchen appliances and cookware, smart home electronics, beauty, bedding, personal genetics tests and more.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Black Friday Deals on Fashion From Star-Owned Labels, Designer Retailers and More (Updating)These Are the...
Android Headlines
The Meta Quest 2 Black Friday Bundle is a must-buy
Amazon is already offering the Meta Quest 2 Black Friday bundle, and it’s one you won’t want to miss. Technically, the headset itself is only $50 off. With the bundle coming in at $349. But Meta is also including Beat Saber and Resident Evil 4. Beat Saber is a very, very popular game on the Meta Quest 2. So getting it for free is a really nice bonus here.
NME
Epic Games Store confirms next week’s 2 free games
Fort Triumph and RPG in a Box will be the next free games on the Epic Games Store, and will be available to all users at no cost from December 1-8. The games will be replacing the storefront’s current free game, Star Wars: Squadrons from developer EA Motive. If you haven’t claimed it yet, Squadrons is still free on the Epic Games Store, and will remain so until December 1.
Polygon
The Witcher 3’s next-gen upgrade brings photo mode, cross-save, and more
CD Projekt Red detailed the new features coming to the next-gen upgrade for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt in a Twitch stream Wednesday. They include a photo mode, cross-progression, a quick cast control system for Signs, a new camera, and a raft of new UI options and quality-of-life improvements. As...
ComicBook
The Elder Scrolls 6 Has Bad News for Some Fans
Xbox has some bad news for those on PS5 looking forward to The Elder Scrolls 6. Since its acquisition of Bethesda, Xbox has yet to definitively say whether or not The Elder Scrolls 6 is coming to PS5. The expectation is it won't, but thanks to vague comments from Xbox in the past and the fact that it continues to bring some games to PlayStation consoles, there is still hope from some on PS5 that the next and long-awaited installment in the Bethesda series will come to Sony console. We still don't have anything definitive from Xbox on this front, but some new and official documents get close to putting the final nail in the coffin.
The SNES Horror Game You Likely Never Played
The SNES had lots of classic games that are fondly remembered by older gamers and even enjoyed by younger fans of retro gaming. The console gave us some fantastic platformers, RPGs, and fighting games. One thing the SNES generally isn't remembered for, however, is horror games. The graphical and performance...
Nintendo News: Ring in the Holidays With Special Offers on Digital Nintendo Switch Games During the Cyber Deals Sale
REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 21, 2022-- Nintendo’s Cyber Deals sale is back! Treat yourself (or your loved ones) to savings on a huge selection of digital games for the Nintendo Switch family of systems. From now until Dec. 4 at 11:59 p.m. PT, find great deals on select digital games like Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Gold Edition, Cult of the Lamb, ASSASSIN’S CREED THE EZIO COLLECTION and dozens of others – great games to enjoy this holiday season. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221121005174/en/ Treat yourself (or your loved ones) to savings on a huge selection of digital games for the Nintendo Switch family of systems from now until Dec. 4 at 11:59 p.m. PT. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Comments / 0