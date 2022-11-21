RESCUE — In El Dorado County, the Rescue Fire Department's newest recruit is three months old, weighs 16 pounds and has one very big job: lending a helping paw to firefighters.Man's best friend is working double duty this holiday season.Ash is a Bernedoodle puppy — a Bernese mountain dog and poodle mix — and she has taken on a big job as an in-house therapy dog for Rescue Fire."I just got to meet her today for the first time," Chief Bryan Ransdell said.Ash is part of the Paw Platoon Placement Program, which aims to help boost the mental health of...

EL DORADO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO