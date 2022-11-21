Read full article on original website
Mountain Democrat
Northern California Christmas trains offer festive trips
Revelers seeking a little holiday magic will feel like they’ve stepped into a Christmas storybook thanks to holiday trains within an easy drive of the Bay Area and greater Sacramento regions. Delightful rail adventures departing Willits, West Sacramento and Fort Bragg run through the month of December. All of...
KCRA.com
Thousands participate in Sacramento's famous Thanksgiving Day run
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The 29th annualRun to Feed The Hungry happened Thanksgiving morning near the campus of Sacramento State University. As of 10 a.m. Thursday, officials with the event said 29,222 people had registered for the 5K and 10K run/walk. | SHOW US | Submit your photos from Run...
Mosquito Fire survivors can request debris removal in El Dorado, Placer County
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — The Governor's Office of Emergency Services announced Wednesday the availability of county-led debris removal programs for residents affected by the Mosquito Fire. El Dorado County and Placer County officials are managing debris removal operations for their residents, with the Office of Emergency Services providing technical...
'You never know what may be bait' | Citrus Heights police deploy BAIT program ahead of holidays
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — The Citrus Heights Police Department has deployed a "BAIT" operation within the city to deter potential illegal activities and theft during the holiday season. A BAIT operation works by officers placing high-value and monitored items in vehicles to act as bait to potential thieves or...
Four rescued from roller coaster at Northern California Scandia
The girls were given "treats and tickets to return to the amusement center later" as compensation for their hour stuck on the ride.
The history of California's largest single-span covered bridge | A Bartell's Backroads Pit Stop
PENN VALLEY, Calif. — Drive down Pleasant Valley Road into South Yuba River State Park and you’ll pass by California’s oldest and largest single-span wooden covered bridge. When miners rushed to the gold-rich hills of Nevada County, one of the biggest obstacles in their way was the Yuba River, and the easiest way to overcome that obstacle was to cross the Bridgeport Covered Bridge.
These roads will be impacted in Sacramento for the Run to Feed the Hungry on Thanksgiving
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Thanksgiving, the 29th annual Run to Feed the Hungry will impact roads throughout East Sacramento. Roads will be impacted throughout East Sacramento from Alhambra Road to Sacramento State as well as from Folsom Boulevard to Elvas Avenue. Roads are expected to be impacted throughout the morning as runners participating in […]
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Road closures in Elk Grove Thursday and Saturday
There are two events this week in Elk Grove that will require the closure of city streets. The Gobble Wobble on Thursday and the Dickens Street Faire on Saturday. The Elk Grove Gobble Wobble, organized by Chicks in Crisis, offers Elk Grove runners and walkers a chance to burn off a few extra calories before the big feast with a 5K Family Fun Run on Thanksgiving morning, November 24. The route starts and finishes from Longleaf Drive.
goldcountrymedia.com
Folsom's HART seeks winter shelter volunteers
As temperatures decline heading into the winter months, HART (Homeless Assistance Resource Team) of Folsom is preparing for its 6th Winter Shelter program to serve our unhoused neighbors in Folsom. Along with a warm, safe and secure environment each night, HART provides mentor support and other resources. The shelter can be the first step in someone's journey towards self-sufficiency and greater independence. It is a critical part of HART’s strategy to help reduce homelessness in Folsom.
Parts of Sutter County without power after vehicle crashes into power pole
SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Power has been affected in parts of Sutter County after a vehicle crashed into a power pole on Thursday, according to the Sutter County Fire Department. The accident occurred in the 1200 block of Acacia Avenue and forced a road closure between Highway 20 and the 1500 block of Acacia […]
The Daily 11-22-22 This burger joint is the tastiest stop on the drive to Tahoe
In 1991, Bill Taylor opened Willie’s Burgers in Sacramento, a small burger joint known for its big flavor that makes for a perfect meal stop where Interstate 80 connects to Highway 50. Now in its second generation as a family-run business, Willie’s has truly earned its place as an anchor in Sacramento. But burgers aren't the only draw. • 21-year-old vodka distiller to close Bay Area tasting room
rosevilletoday.com
Placer County to provide update on Lower Secline Water Quality Project
Kings Beach, Calif. – Placer County continues to make progress on the Kings Beach Water Quality Plan and will host a public meeting in December to provide residents with an update. The Placer County Department of Public Works is planning to move forward with the Lower Secline Water Quality...
House fire displaces six Sacramento residents on Thanksgiving
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Six people safely escaped from a large house fire in south Sacramento early Thursday morning, according to Metro Fire. Metro Fire shared on social media at around 2:30 a.m. that fire crews were working this large fire. Smoke detectors in the home alerted the occupants of the fire and they were […]
kubaradio.com
Yuba-Sutter Food Bank Giveaway Today
(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – Just in time for Thanksgiving, the Yuba-Sutter Food Bank has scheduled a food giveaway for today. According to a release from the Food Bank, the event will take place from Noon until 2 this afternoon, ‘in the cul-de-sac in front of the Yuba-Sutter Food Bank, located at 760 Stafford Way in Yuba City.’
elkgrovetribune.com
Public Gets First Look at Conceptual Renderings of Proposed Elk Grove Zoo
A sneak peek at the proposed zoo was revealed by the Sacramento Zoological Society and City of Elk Grove on November 16 at District 56. Now through January 13, 2023 community members can give feedback on how a new zoo would affect their neighborhood. Input from the the community will...
Meet Ash, a Bernedoodle puppy and newest recruit at the Rescue Fire Department
RESCUE — In El Dorado County, the Rescue Fire Department's newest recruit is three months old, weighs 16 pounds and has one very big job: lending a helping paw to firefighters.Man's best friend is working double duty this holiday season.Ash is a Bernedoodle puppy — a Bernese mountain dog and poodle mix — and she has taken on a big job as an in-house therapy dog for Rescue Fire."I just got to meet her today for the first time," Chief Bryan Ransdell said.Ash is part of the Paw Platoon Placement Program, which aims to help boost the mental health of...
Stockton gas station owner offers cheap gas as a thanks to his community
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A Stockton gas station is lowering their gas prices ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend as a way to say “thank you” to their customers. Ernie’s Deli and Gasoline dropped their prices by 70 cents to $3.99 a gallon for unleaded gasoline for customers paying cash. Prices for premium and diesel […]
KCRA.com
Explore Outdoors: A spot in Auburn where a disco legend meets postal history
AUBURN, Calif. — If you've never seen the giant statue crouching down for gold behind the trees along Interstate 80 through Auburn, might we suggest taking a moment to read further?. That statue is linked to California's Gold Rush, a significant post office and a Hollywood star who once...
Four people rescued from rollercoaster at Scandia Fun Center in North Highlands
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — Fire crews rescued four people from a rollercoaster ride at Scandia Fun Center Monday night. Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said the rescue involved one car and several occupants. Captain Park Wilbourn said four teenagers, all female, were stuck on the car, about 65 feet in the air.
Pedestrian dead in car crash outside Sacramento International Airport
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Highway Patrol officers say witnesses near Sacramento International Airport reported seeing a man with little clothing walk out in front of a Nissan Sedan Thursday night. He was declared dead by Sacramento Metro Fire at the scene on Bayou Way at Metro Air Parkway. Officers...
