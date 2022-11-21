ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mountain Democrat

Northern California Christmas trains offer festive trips

Revelers seeking a little holiday magic will feel like they’ve stepped into a Christmas storybook thanks to holiday trains within an easy drive of the Bay Area and greater Sacramento regions. Delightful rail adventures departing Willits, West Sacramento and Fort Bragg run through the month of December. All of...
FORT BRAGG, CA
KCRA.com

Thousands participate in Sacramento's famous Thanksgiving Day run

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The 29th annualRun to Feed The Hungry happened Thanksgiving morning near the campus of Sacramento State University. As of 10 a.m. Thursday, officials with the event said 29,222 people had registered for the 5K and 10K run/walk. | SHOW US | Submit your photos from Run...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

The history of California's largest single-span covered bridge | A Bartell's Backroads Pit Stop

PENN VALLEY, Calif. — Drive down Pleasant Valley Road into South Yuba River State Park and you’ll pass by California’s oldest and largest single-span wooden covered bridge. When miners rushed to the gold-rich hills of Nevada County, one of the biggest obstacles in their way was the Yuba River, and the easiest way to overcome that obstacle was to cross the Bridgeport Covered Bridge.
PENN VALLEY, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Road closures in Elk Grove Thursday and Saturday

There are two events this week in Elk Grove that will require the closure of city streets. The Gobble Wobble on Thursday and the Dickens Street Faire on Saturday. The Elk Grove Gobble Wobble, organized by Chicks in Crisis, offers Elk Grove runners and walkers a chance to burn off a few extra calories before the big feast with a 5K Family Fun Run on Thanksgiving morning, November 24. The route starts and finishes from Longleaf Drive.
ELK GROVE, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Folsom's HART seeks winter shelter volunteers

As temperatures decline heading into the winter months, HART (Homeless Assistance Resource Team) of Folsom is preparing for its 6th Winter Shelter program to serve our unhoused neighbors in Folsom. Along with a warm, safe and secure environment each night, HART provides mentor support and other resources. The shelter can be the first step in someone's journey towards self-sufficiency and greater independence. It is a critical part of HART’s strategy to help reduce homelessness in Folsom.
FOLSOM, CA
SFGate

The Daily 11-22-22 This burger joint is the tastiest stop on the drive to Tahoe

In 1991, Bill Taylor opened Willie’s Burgers in Sacramento, a small burger joint known for its big flavor that makes for a perfect meal stop where Interstate 80 connects to Highway 50. Now in its second generation as a family-run business, Willie’s has truly earned its place as an anchor in Sacramento. But burgers aren't the only draw. • 21-year-old vodka distiller to close Bay Area tasting room 
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

House fire displaces six Sacramento residents on Thanksgiving

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Six people safely escaped from a large house fire in south Sacramento early Thursday morning, according to Metro Fire. Metro Fire shared on social media at around 2:30 a.m. that fire crews were working this large fire. Smoke detectors in the home alerted the occupants of the fire and they were […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
kubaradio.com

Yuba-Sutter Food Bank Giveaway Today

(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – Just in time for Thanksgiving, the Yuba-Sutter Food Bank has scheduled a food giveaway for today. According to a release from the Food Bank, the event will take place from Noon until 2 this afternoon, ‘in the cul-de-sac in front of the Yuba-Sutter Food Bank, located at 760 Stafford Way in Yuba City.’
YUBA CITY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Meet Ash, a Bernedoodle puppy and newest recruit at the Rescue Fire Department

RESCUE — In El Dorado County, the Rescue Fire Department's newest recruit is three months old, weighs 16 pounds and has one very big job: lending a helping paw to firefighters.Man's best friend is working double duty this holiday season.Ash is a Bernedoodle puppy — a Bernese mountain dog and poodle mix — and she has taken on a big job as an in-house therapy dog for Rescue Fire."I just got to meet her today for the first time," Chief Bryan Ransdell said.Ash is part of the Paw Platoon Placement Program, which aims to help boost the mental health of...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Stockton gas station owner offers cheap gas as a thanks to his community

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A Stockton gas station is lowering their gas prices ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend as a way to say “thank you” to their customers. Ernie’s Deli and Gasoline dropped their prices by 70 cents to $3.99 a gallon for unleaded gasoline for customers paying cash. Prices for premium and diesel […]
STOCKTON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy