Amazon Aims $1B at Releasing 12 Movies a Year in Theaters
Amazon is expanding its latest streaming content to a more traditional setting by planning to invest $1 billion each year toward running its new Prime Video releases in movie theaters. The news broke in a Wednesday (Nov. 23) Bloomberg report stating that the company is hoping to release between 12...
Giant Elon Musk goat statue drawing eyes in Austin is homage to crypto contributions
A giant statue of Elon Musk’s head atop a goat has arrived in Austin. On Saturday, its creators intend to deliver it to Tesla’s headquarters. The creators said the statue pays tribute to Musk’s contributions to cryptocurrency by portraying him as a GOAT, meaning greatest of all time. The sprawling silver statue includes Musk’s head…
78% of Online Subscription Purchases Are Made With Stored Credentials
Consumers are increasingly using stored payment credentials to speed up the purchasing process, but not all types of purchases are experiencing adoption of the technology at the same rate. For the PYMNTS study “How We Pay Digitally: Stored Credentials Edition,” created in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), PYMNTS surveyed...
Real Life Lessons Remain as the Payments World Goes Digital
The pandemic-fueled rise of online shopping and its hyper adoption across all commerce categories has made “adapt or die” the calling card for emergent card payment solutions everywhere. At the same time, it has become imperative for merchants to evolve their transaction-focused fundamentals from the ground up and...
Dick’s Sees Sales Climb in ‘Transformational’ Q3
Dick’s Sporting Goods’ continued efforts to redefine itself through its experiential, omnichannel offerings appears to have paid off during its third quarter, with the retailer seeing a 6.5% increase in sales. “Our Q3 results demonstrate the continued success and strength of our transformational journey,” Ed Stack, the company’s...
Will Streamers Whiff at the Oscars?
Oscar may have lost some of his golden luster — at least judging by the ratings drop-offs of recent years. But the 13 ½-inch statuette remains the biggest validation Hollywood has to offer, surpassing record-setting box office, massive minutes-watched numbers logged by the streamers and even a table in the front dining room at the hot new restaurant Horses. When asked by The Hollywood Reporter in 2015 what words he’d like to hear spoken from the Academy Awards stage, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos replied, “That they want to thank Netflix.” In the years since, he’s heard those words more than once:...
Best TV and electronics deals of Black Friday 2022
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Black Friday is the best time to treat yourself to top-notch products at deep discounts. Name-brand TVs, phones and other electronics are often sold at their lowest prices of the year. This year, we’re seeing cut-rate costs on popular items like the 2021 Apple TV 4K, Fire HD 10 Kids Pro […]
Shop now: Save $200 on the MacBook Air for a limited time on Black Friday
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission. MacBook Air Black Friday deals: Get the 2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop for $200 off. The 2020 MacBook Air is the best laptop we've tested, offering a superb design and...
Netflix Looks to Enter World of AAA Gaming
Netflix is on the verge of taking its video game plans to a new stage, with reports that the streaming service’s games office in Los Angeles is seeking a director for a new AAA PC game. According to published reports Wednesday (Nov. 23), the company also hopes to hire...
Mirakl Taps Cluster’s Billion-Product eCommerce Database
Cluster, a data provider for marketplaces and online retailers that has compiled a catalog of over a billion products, announced on Wednesday (Nov. 23) that it has forged a strategic partnership with the French eCommerce marketplace software provider Mirakl. Cluster’s tools and features will now be available to marketplaces using...
Growing Engagement and Offers Speed Omnichannel Future of ‘Car as Wallet’
Cars went from conveyances to expressions of individuality in the 20th century, and as the connected car trend builds in this century, they’re becoming a rolling retail store with embedded payments, enabling consumers to buy services from inside a car on a transactional basis. Speaking with Ali Almakky, global...
Digital Coupons Boost Omnichannel Grocery Sales in Face of Inflation
As consumers look to get their food needs met in the face of sky-high inflation, digital coupons are proving essential for driving continued engagement. BJ’s Wholesale Club, for one, noted earlier this month on a call discussing the retailer’s third-quarter financial results that “digitally enabled” sales rose 43% year over year, helped by the brand’s push to move coupons online.
Thunes’ ‘Pay the World’ Vision Now Includes WeChat’s 1.3B Users
Thunes has teamed up with China’s Tencent Financial Technology, allowing members of the Thunes network to send payments to the 1.3 billion users on Tencent’s Weixin service. The collaboration makes Thunes the first payment infrastructure network to connect with the Chinese company, according to a Tuesday (Nov. 22)...
AirTank Launches eCommerce Platform for Healthcare and MedTech Sectors
Healthcare-focused eCommerce consulting agency AirTank has launched an eCommerce platform built exclusively for the healthcare and medical technology sectors. The new CareCart platform is designed to meet the specific needs of these industries and to comply with rules and regulations that govern them, AirTank said in a Wednesday (Nov. 23) press release.
If Crypto’s Bull Market Made VCs Look Smart, What Happens Now?
Hindsight is 20/20, and its perspective is often brought into further clarity by regret. Just ask some of the venture capital industry’s most well-known firms, like Tiger Global Management, SoftBank and Sequoia Capital, who all wrote big checks supporting the since-imploded cryptocurrency exchange FTX and its charmingly unkempt wunderkind CEO, Samuel Bankman-Fried (SBF).
ASIC: Block Earner Ran Unlicensed Crypto Investments
The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has sued the FinTech company Block Earner for allegedly offering cryptocurrency investments without a license. “Block Earner offered a range of fixed-yield earning products based on crypto-assets under the names USD Earner, Gold Earner and Crypto Earner (collectively, the earner products),” the regulator said in a Wednesday (Nov. 23) news release.
EU Regulators Lobbied to Address Big Tech Cloud Market Abuse
The big three cloud service providers — Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud — account for nearly three-quarters of the European cloud market, according to data published by Synergy Research Group. And although all three companies have been subject to various EU antitrust investigations over the...
FIS Aims to Cut ‘Several Thousand’ Jobs to Restore Investor Confidence
Financial services technology provider FIS reportedly plans to cut “several thousand” staffers and contractors from a workforce that numbered about 65,000 at the end of last year. The move follows a 44% drop in FIS’ shares this year and the announcement that the company’s current president Stephanie Ferris,...
NGO: Roomba Deal Will Let Amazon Spy on Users
Foxglove wants the U.K.’s competition watchdog to investigate Amazon’s proposed iRobot purchase, arguing — among other things — the deal lets the retail giant spy on its users. The British nonprofit said in a news release Tuesday (Nov. 22) that it is calling on the U.K.’s...
D2C Coffee Brands Use BNPL as Upsell Tool to Drive Premium Purchases
With the growth of direct-to-consumer (D2C) options enabling coffee drinkers to access increasingly niche, increasingly boutique products, prices have been rising for higher-end brands and blends. Now, the expansion of buy now, pay later (BNPL) is making it possible for some coffee snobs to purchase beans that would otherwise have...
