Christmas in the Smokies: Enjoy holiday events in Dollywood, Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg

Breakfast with Santa, dinner with the feuding Hatfields and McCoys or Christmas with Dolly are a few of the ways to enjoy the holiday season in the Smokies.

There's a ton to do and lots of light to see in Pigeon Forge, Gatlinburg, Sevierville and more. Even chef and cookbook author Paula Deen is getting in on the action this year!

Here's a lost of things to do:

Winterfest at The Island (Pigeon Forge)

Millions of lights, over a mile of garland and custom decorations transform this “island” getaway in the mountains into a magical holiday show. Each night, the resort’s fountain and three 40-foot-high Christmas trees will come to life to create a spectacular choreographed light show.

The shows will occur at 6, 7, 8, and 9 p.m. until Jan. 5. Visit islandinpigeonforge.com for more details.

Location: 131 The Island Drive, Pigeon Forge

Breakfast with Santa (Anakeesta in Gatlinburg)

Nov. 26 and Dec. 3-4, 10, 17 and 23

Kick off the holiday season with a breakfast with Santa in the Smokies. Served at Cliff Top at Anakeesta, the warm breakfast will be accompanied with Christmas carols, singalongs and photo opportunities with Santa.

Tickets to Breakfast with Santa includes a general admission Anakeesta ticket and provide early access to the theme park before regular guests arrive and all-day access to its adventures. Purchase tickets at anakeesta.com or call 865-325-2400.

Time: 7:30-9:30 a.m.

Tickets: $104.99 (adults); $87.99 (ages 4-11); $97.99 (seniors 60+); children 3 and under are free with adult or senior ticket

Location: 576 Parkway, Gatlinburg

Comedy Barn – Christmas Show (Pigeon Forge)

Nov. 19-Dec. 31

The Comedy Barn Christmas Show in Pigeon Forge promises the biggest laughs you’ve ever had. The family-friendly show is packed with Christmas music, Christmas costumes, and hilarious antics that will put audiences in the Christmas spirit. Purchase tickets at comedybarn.com.

Showtimes: 1, 4 and 7 p.m.

Tickets: $34.99 (adult); $12.99 (ages 3-9)

Location: 2775 Parkway, Pigeon Forge

Hatfield and McCoy Christmas Disaster Dinner Feud (Pigeon Forge)

Until Dec. 31

Don’t let the family holiday dinner get awkward. Laugh at the feuding Hatfield and McCoy families instead. The show brings the two families together for a “disastrous” Christmas dinner filled with music, dancing, stunts, comedy, and of course, a little feuding.

You also get to enjoy a southern homestyle feast of fried chicken, pulled pork, smashed taters, dessert and more. Vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options are available. Purchase tickets at hatfieldmccoydinnerfeud.com.

Showtimes: 11 a.m. and 2, 5 and 8 p.m.

Tickets: $69.99 (adult); $34.99 (ages 3-9)

Location: 119 Music Road, Pigeon Forge

Dollywood's Smoky Mountain Christmas

Until Jan. 1

Dollywood theme park is adorned by more than 6 million twinkling lights, the park features shows and Christmas cheer in a festival voted America's Best Christmas Event for more than a decade. Tickets and information are available at dollywood.com.

Tickets: Adults $89, kids 4-9 $79, seniors 62+ $79

Location: 2700 Dollywood Parks Blvd., Pigeon Forge

Christmas at Dolly Parton's Stampede (Pigeon Forge)

Until Dec. 31

The Christmas dinner show at Dolly Parton’s Stampede is said to be the “most fun place to eat in the Smokies.” The high-spirited adventure and feast features the sights and sounds of Christmas, including a full-scale nativity scene with living camels, an aerial performance and an appearance from Santa.

A new twist this year brings together the show’s 32 equestrian performers and aerial acrobatics stars accompanied by new original music by Dolly.

Guests will also enjoy a four-course holiday feast of rotisserie chicken, hickory smoked, pork loin, herb-basted potato, Stampede’s special holiday dessert and more. Vegetarian and gluten-free meals are available as well. Tickets and more information at dpstampede.com.

Tickets: $69.99 (adult); $34.99 (ages 3-9)

Location: 3849 Parkway, Pigeon Forge

Wilderness at the Smokies (Sevierville)

Until Jan. 15

The outdoor wave pool at Wildness at the Smokies will again be transformed into an ice-skating rink. The Winter Wilderland rink will be available for guests and the public until Jan. 15. A DJ will provide music onsite on Fridays and Saturdays. Skaters can also enjoy seasonal treats like hot cocoa and roasted marshmallows.

Special events at the rink throughout the season will include performances by the Ice Chalet skaters, a Pro Vision Hockey Academy game, Cool Sports youth hockey games and a fundraising event. Visit WildernessattheSmokies.com for more skating rink information.

Tickets: $18.99 (public); $13.99 (guests); $10.99 (if purchased during room booking)

Location: 1424 Old Knoxville Highway, Sevierville

Paula Deen’s Tree Lighting (Pigeon Forge)

Nov. 26

Lumberjack Feud in Pigeon Forge is having its first-ever tree lighting celebration. Hosted by radio personality Opie Joe, the event will have live performances from local marching bands and dance teams, children’s choirs, hot chocolate, tacos and cookie decorating.

Paula Deen and the Deen family will light the 30-foot tree at 6:45 p.m. and attend the 8 p.m. performance of the Lumberjack Feud Show. Tickets can be purchased at buy.lumberjackfeud.com.

Lumberjack Feud Show showtimes: 5 and 8 p.m.

Tickets: $39.99 (adult); $14.99 (ages 3-11)

Location: 2530 Parkway, Pigeon Forge

RT Lodge (Maryville)

Enjoy the holidays with these fun events at the RT Lodge in Maryville. Visit to rtlodge.com for more information and to purchase tickets.

Holiday Wreath Class with Colby West Design (Dec. 13): Come to the lodge with friends and family and enjoy an afternoon of wreathmaking and sipping a Christmas cocktail. All materials are included.

Time: 2-4 p.m.

Tickets: $195

Adult Gingerbread Workshop (Dec. 15): The gingerbread house activity is for adults only. Gather at the lodge to decorate festive houses with pastry chef Caitlyn Cox while enjoying Christmas cocktails and snacks. You will get to take home a recipe packet.

Time: 1-3 p.m.

Tickets: $165

Location: 1406 Wilkinson Pike, Maryville

