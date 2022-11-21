ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holiday reminders: What's open, closed on Thanksgiving

By Telegram & Gazette
 4 days ago

Thursday is Thanksgiving Day.

Worcester Regional Transit Authority: No fixed route bus service or van service. More

Worcester Trash Collection: No trash or recycling collections. Pickups will be made on the day following the usual collection day for the remainder of the week. More

MBTA: Commuter trains on weekend schedule. More

Mail: No regular delivery.

Retail Stores: Most closed. Some pharmacy stores open.

Restaurants: Most closed. Some open. More.

Liquor Stores: Closed

Supermarkets: Closed

Banks: Closed

Stock Market: Closed. The markets will close at 1 p.m. Friday.

Federal Offices: Closed

State Offices: Closed

Municipal Offices: Closed

Schools: Closed

Libraries: Closed

