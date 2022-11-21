ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Business Insider

Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally

Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
NASDAQ

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits 11-day low as greenback notches broadbased gains

TORONTO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to its lowest level in 11 days against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as rising COVID-19 cases in China weighed on investor sentiment and speculation that OPEC would increase output led to volatility in the price of oil. The loonie CAD=...
NASDAQ

Oil Prices Fall Over Low Demand Outlook, Strong U.S. Dollar

The energy sector is set for a lower open, pressured by weakness in the crude complex and the major market futures. U.S. equities are expected to kick-off the holiday-shortened week lower as COVID-19 flare ups in China increase fears of slowing growth. WTI and Brent crude oil are down to...
Benzinga

Tesla On Track To Snap 4-Session Slide But Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Edgy As Rate Worries Weigh — These Tech, Oil Stocks In Focus Today

U.S. stocks are on track for a positive opening on Tuesday, as traders strive to shrug off fears concerning the economy. Investors head off to celebrate the “Thanksgiving Day” holiday on Thursday, on account of which volume is likely to be light. Given this backdrop, volatility associated with light volume cannot be ruled out.
CNBC

Dollar down as Fed minutes, U.S. data weighs

The U.S. dollar fell across the board on Wednesday, after minutes from the Federal Reserve's November meeting showed that most policymakers at the central bank agreed it would soon be appropriate to slow the pace of interest rate hikes. The readout of the Nov. 1-2 meeting, at which the Fed...
NASDAQ

TREASURIES-U.S. yields ease in thin trading ahead of Fed minutes

NEW YORK, Nov 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields eased on Tuesday amid thin trading and lingering concerns over more COVID infections in China, with investors waiting for clues on the outlook for inflation and monetary policy from the Federal Reserve's minutes due on Wednesday. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields US10YT=RR...
CNBC

Gold dips 1% as dollar bounces higher; Fed policy minutes awaited

Gold prices slipped to their lowest in over a week on Monday, falling over 1% as the dollar extended gains, while the market's attention turned to the U.S. Federal Reserve's November meeting minutes due this holiday-shortened week. Spot gold fell 0.7% to $1,738.40 per ounce by 1:36 p.m. ET, after...
Reuters

Dollar extends losses as Fed minutes signal slower rate hikes

LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar extended losses on Thursday after the minutes from the Federal Reserve's November meeting supported the view that the central bank would downshift and raise rates in smaller steps from its December meeting.
kitco.com

Gold, silver slightly up amid weaker USDX, higher crude oil

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are slightly higher but well off daily highs in midday U.S....
kalkinemedia.com

LIVE MARKETS-Inflation's dent on holiday spending: S&P survey

S&P sectors: consumer discretionary leads gains, energy drops. Dollar off, crude tumbles, gold up a bit, bitcoin up <1%. Nov 23 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. INFLATION'S DENT ON HOLIDAY SPENDING:...
kitco.com

Gold, silver see price gains as U.S. dollar index slips, crude oil up

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in early U.S. trading Tuesday, supported on this day by a lower U.S. dollar index and higher crude oil prices. U.S. Treasury yields have down-ticked just a bit today and that's also friendly for the safe-haven metals. December gold was last up $8.10 at $1,747.70 and December silver was up $0.403 at $21.275.
kalkinemedia.com

US STOCKS-Nasdaq rises on boost from growth stocks ahead of Fed minutes

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window) (Adds comments, updates prices through out) Nov 23 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq led gains among major Wall Street indexes on Wednesday, as growth stocks rose after a mixed bag of economic data led to a drop in Treasury yields, while investors awaited minutes from the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting.

