Read full article on original website
Related
Business Insider
Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally
Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
Dow soars 1,000 points after government report shows U.S. inflation is edging down
Exhilaration swept through Wall Street Thursday after a government report showed that U.S. inflation eased by even more than economists expected last month. The S&P 500 jumped 208 points, or 5.6%, to close at 3,956. The Dow rose 1,201 points, or 3.7%, to 33,715 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq surged 7.4%. Treasury yields fell dramatically as bond markets relaxed.
The US economy may not be screwed after all — but the stock market sure is
After partying for 12 years, stocks are paying the price for the market's addiction to debt — and they'll keep falling until 2024.
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says the stock market has bottomed and bond yields have peaked with the Fed likely to stop tightening soon
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel believes the stock market has bottomed and bond yields have peaked. Siegel told CNBC on Tuesday that last week's CPI report and this week's PPI data move up the schedule of a Fed pivot. "They're probably going to go 50 basis points, but that should be...
NASDAQ
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits 11-day low as greenback notches broadbased gains
TORONTO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to its lowest level in 11 days against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as rising COVID-19 cases in China weighed on investor sentiment and speculation that OPEC would increase output led to volatility in the price of oil. The loonie CAD=...
Diesel Shortage Update Ahead of Thanksgiving as U.S. Waits on Supply Ships
Diesel prices have slightly dropped in recent weeks, an encouraging sign that the diesel shortage is improving across the country.
NASDAQ
Oil Prices Fall Over Low Demand Outlook, Strong U.S. Dollar
The energy sector is set for a lower open, pressured by weakness in the crude complex and the major market futures. U.S. equities are expected to kick-off the holiday-shortened week lower as COVID-19 flare ups in China increase fears of slowing growth. WTI and Brent crude oil are down to...
Tesla On Track To Snap 4-Session Slide But Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Edgy As Rate Worries Weigh — These Tech, Oil Stocks In Focus Today
U.S. stocks are on track for a positive opening on Tuesday, as traders strive to shrug off fears concerning the economy. Investors head off to celebrate the “Thanksgiving Day” holiday on Thursday, on account of which volume is likely to be light. Given this backdrop, volatility associated with light volume cannot be ruled out.
CNBC
Dollar down as Fed minutes, U.S. data weighs
The U.S. dollar fell across the board on Wednesday, after minutes from the Federal Reserve's November meeting showed that most policymakers at the central bank agreed it would soon be appropriate to slow the pace of interest rate hikes. The readout of the Nov. 1-2 meeting, at which the Fed...
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks, FX jump as Fed signals slower rate hikes; c.bank decisions eyed
Nov 24 (Reuters) - An index of emerging market stocks jumped 1.2% on Thursday and currencies were on track to mark their best day in two weeks after less-hawkish minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting lifted hopes of slower interest rate hikes. Malaysian assets popped after opposition...
NASDAQ
TREASURIES-U.S. yields ease in thin trading ahead of Fed minutes
NEW YORK, Nov 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields eased on Tuesday amid thin trading and lingering concerns over more COVID infections in China, with investors waiting for clues on the outlook for inflation and monetary policy from the Federal Reserve's minutes due on Wednesday. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields US10YT=RR...
CNBC
Gold dips 1% as dollar bounces higher; Fed policy minutes awaited
Gold prices slipped to their lowest in over a week on Monday, falling over 1% as the dollar extended gains, while the market's attention turned to the U.S. Federal Reserve's November meeting minutes due this holiday-shortened week. Spot gold fell 0.7% to $1,738.40 per ounce by 1:36 p.m. ET, after...
Dollar extends losses as Fed minutes signal slower rate hikes
LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar extended losses on Thursday after the minutes from the Federal Reserve's November meeting supported the view that the central bank would downshift and raise rates in smaller steps from its December meeting.
US stocks slump as Fed officials see more rate hikes in the pipeline to tame inflation
US stocks fell Thursday as central bank officials dampened hopes for a so-called Fed pivot. Fed regional presidents James Bullard and Esther George see more rate hikes in store to cool inflation. Earnings from Macy's and Kohl's as well as economic data were also in focus during the session. US...
kitco.com
Gold, silver slightly up amid weaker USDX, higher crude oil
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are slightly higher but well off daily highs in midday U.S....
kalkinemedia.com
LIVE MARKETS-Inflation's dent on holiday spending: S&P survey
S&P sectors: consumer discretionary leads gains, energy drops. Dollar off, crude tumbles, gold up a bit, bitcoin up <1%. Nov 23 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. INFLATION'S DENT ON HOLIDAY SPENDING:...
Homebuilder sentiment falls sharply in November as higher mortgage rates bite
Confidence among builders in the U.S. housing market tumbled more than expected in November to the lowest level in a decade as painfully high inflation and rising borrowing costs forced potential buyers to pull back. The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index, which measures the pulse of...
kitco.com
Gold, silver see price gains as U.S. dollar index slips, crude oil up
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in early U.S. trading Tuesday, supported on this day by a lower U.S. dollar index and higher crude oil prices. U.S. Treasury yields have down-ticked just a bit today and that's also friendly for the safe-haven metals. December gold was last up $8.10 at $1,747.70 and December silver was up $0.403 at $21.275.
kalkinemedia.com
US STOCKS-Nasdaq rises on boost from growth stocks ahead of Fed minutes
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window) (Adds comments, updates prices through out) Nov 23 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq led gains among major Wall Street indexes on Wednesday, as growth stocks rose after a mixed bag of economic data led to a drop in Treasury yields, while investors awaited minutes from the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting.
msn.com
Gold futures end lower, post weekly loss as dollar bounces with bets on hawkish Fed official comments
Gold prices ended the week lower on Friday, a day after St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard suggested during a presentation that the Fed’s benchmark policy right might need to rise as high as 7%. Price action. Gold prices for December fell $8.60, or 0.5%, to end at...
Comments / 0