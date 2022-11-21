Read full article on original website
WOLF
Off-duty detective stops attempted robbery in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A man was detained by an off-duty police officer at a Turkey Hill in Wilkes-Barre following an attempted robbery. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, police responded to the store around 8 AM Tuesday for a reported robbery. Officers were notified that an off-duty officer from Nanticoke City had detained the man accused of attempting to rob the store.
WOLF
PSP: Man arrested after strangling woman, damaging her car
LIBERTY TWP, MONTOUR CO, (WOLF) — A Danville man is facing multiple charges after State Police say he damaged a woman's car and strangled her outside his home. Around 2 AM on November 19th, troopers were contacted by the Geisinger Medical Center regarding a female victim being treated for an assault.
WOLF
Multiple stolen license plates recovered from Luzerne County home
DURYEA, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Twelve license plates, some reported stolen out of South Carolina, were recovered from a home in Duryea earlier this month. According to Duryea Police, on November 1st around 4 PM, multiple state and local agencies served an arrest and search warrant at a home in the 300 block of Mcalpine Street.
WOLF
Man accused of breaking into home, eating food, fighting homeowner
CASS TWP, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — A man from Minersville was arrested last week after police say he broke into a home, ate food from the kitchen, and fought with the homeowner. State Police report that on November 17th around 10 PM, 32-year-old Devon Shaak walked into a home...
WOLF
Police arrest man found driving vehicle stolen out of California
POCONO TWP, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — The Pocono Township Police Department arrested a man early Wednesday morning after they say they found him driving a box truck stolen out of California. Around 1:15 AM Wednesday, police stopped an International box truck with a Minnesota registration after being alerted that...
WOLF
Brodheadsville man accused of stealing wallet, using victim's money to gamble
POCONO TWP, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — A man was arrested Sunday after allegedly using a stolen wallet to gamble at a gas station in Monroe County. According to Pocono Township Police, officers were called to the Gulf Station on SR-611 for a report of a stolen wallet. Officers made...
WOLF
Loud explosion in Wyoming Valley on Thanksgiving day
A loud explosion was heard around Wyoming Valley Thanksgiving morning. According to our news gathering partners at the Times Leader, the Hanover Township Manager Sam Guesto said it was caused by hunters practicing with explosive Tannerite targets. The Times Leader said police are still investigating the scene and there are...
WOLF
Overturned cement truck shuts down Main Street in Duryea
DURYEA, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — An overturned cement truck shut down a section of Main Street in Duryea on Wednesday. According to Duryea Police, Main Street is closed from Phoenix Street to Walnut Street as heavy-duty equipment is brought in to turn over and tow the vehicle. Officials say...
WOLF
Rescue & Restore Church in Olyphant Hosts a Traditional Thanksgiving Dinner
OLYPHANT, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — One church in Lackawanna County hosted a free dinner Thanksgiving dinner today. Rescue & Restore Church in Olyphant hosted nearly one hundred people in the basement of their church. The church's pastor says that the event could not happen without their volunteers who helped...
WOLF
Downtown Scranton parking garage rates reduced for holidays
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — The City of Scranton announced new parking rates for downtown garages. Effective tomorrow, November 23rd, garage rates will be reduced to $1 per hour for the first 10 hours of use. Previously, the rate for garage parking had been $4 per hour. All other...
WOLF
PHRC Executive Director issues statement following attack on LGBTQ community in CO
(WOLF) — Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission, (PHRC), Executive Director Chad Dion Lassiter issued the following statement on the fatal shooting in Colorado:. Hate and violence has resulted in the death of five people, injuries to 19, incalculable sorrow to families and friends, and a traumatized community. This was the price when a gunman went into Club Q, an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs, over the weekend, took out his rifle and started to shoot.
WOLF
Blue Chip Farm's "Home for the Holidays"
DALLAS, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — Happy Thanksgiving! Many animals are still looking for their forever homes, especially dogs in Luzerne County. Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge believes that every life matters. The pride themselves on providing the best care for all animals that are at their shelter. Just because...
WOLF
PSP remind motorists to drive safely during holiday season
PA (WOLF) — Pennsylvania State Police issued a release on Tuesday reminding motorists to drive safely during the upcoming holiday season. "Thanksgiving is fast approaching and the Pennsylvania State Police - Troop N would like to remind the public to drive safe, allow extra time to travel, and obey all laws of the Commonwealth.
WOLF
Friends of the Poor Distribute Meals in Scranton
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — With Thanksgiving just a few days away, the Friends of the Poor hosted their annual dinner donation. Marking the 46th year the dinner has been offered, the Friends of the Poor serves all of Lackawanna County, with an emphasis on Scranton. Sr. Adrian Barrett...
WOLF
DMVA offers 'Walk-In Wednesdays' hiring events at PA veterans' homes
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — The Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) is offering walk-in job interviews every Wednesday at all six of its veterans' homes throughout the commonwealth - with one location in Scranton, PA. The walk-in interview opportunities will begin on Wednesday, Nov. 30th. One of...
WOLF
Trans-Siberian Orchestra to play 2 shows at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre Township
WILKES-BARRE TWP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WOLF) — The Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) will bring its highly anticipated 2022 winter tour, “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – the Best of TSO & More,” to Wilkes-Barre this Sunday, November 27th for 2 performances at 3 PM and 7:30 PM. For...
WOLF
Luzerne Co. Council creates plan for manager search committee
LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — The Luzerne County Council will appoint three citizens to the new manager search committee on January 10th, as long as everything goes as planned. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, Brian Swetz has temporarily stepped away from his role as budget/finance division head to serve as acting county manager. As a result. Swetz appointed Budget/Finance Deputy Director Chris Dalessandro as acting budget/finance division head.
WOLF
Run for the Diamonds celebrates 50th anniversary of women running
Berwick, Columbia Co. — For some people, Thanksgiving started not with eating, but a nine-mile road race. Berwick held their 113th annual Run for the Diamonds. The race has been held annually since 1908 but this year marks the 50th anniversary since the first female runners took the starting line.
WOLF
The Holiday Season Kicks off in Downtown Scranton
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — The holiday season is officially in full swing in downtown Scranton!. If you take a walk-through downtown Scranton, you’ll see the city is getting into the holiday spirit, with many storefronts starting to fill up with decorations. As you continue to walk the...
WOLF
Democrats take power in PA State House
PA (WOLF) — The balance of power in the Pennsylvania State House has officially switched to the Democrats. The House Democrats made a narrow victory giving them just enough seats to take the house. Last Thursday, the Republican incumbent in one of the two uncalled races conceded, giving Democrats...
