(WOLF) — Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission, (PHRC), Executive Director Chad Dion Lassiter issued the following statement on the fatal shooting in Colorado:. Hate and violence has resulted in the death of five people, injuries to 19, incalculable sorrow to families and friends, and a traumatized community. This was the price when a gunman went into Club Q, an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs, over the weekend, took out his rifle and started to shoot.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO