"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies
Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
Ice Cube lost out on “$9m film role” because he refused COVID vaccine: “I didn’t want to get the motherfucking jab”
Ice Cube has said he lost out on a $9million (£7.5million) movie role because he refused to get the COVID vaccine. In October 2021, it was reported that the actor-rapper had been dropped from the Jack Black comedy Oh Hell No by director Kitao Sakurai. It was claimed that...
From Matilda to Stormzy: a complete guide to this week’s entertainment
Daniel Craig serves up another bucket of his best Kentucky Fried accent work as Benoit Blanc, the deep south’s answer to Sherlock Holmes, capitalising on the rapturous response to Knives Out with essentially more of the same, only this time the mystery is taking place on an idiotic tech bro’s private island.
Lizzo Gets Candid About the Stigma of Pop Music: “Genre’s Racist Inherently”
Lizzo recently opened up about the stigma of pop music, explaining the difference between pop music and race music and how the latter was used to segregate Black artists. “Genre’s racist inherently,” the Emmy-winning artist told Entertainment Weekly. “I think if people did any research they would see that there was race music and then there was pop music. And race music was their way of segregating Black artists from being mainstream because they didn’t want their kids listening to music created by Black and brown people because they said it was demonic and yada, yada, yada.” More from The...
