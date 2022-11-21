ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

La. native Mike Hollins discharged from hospital week after U.Va. shooting

By Allison Bruhl
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YbeK9_0jIgx6ws00

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge native student-athlete injured in a University of Virginia (UVA) shooting that left three dead on Sunday, Nov. 13. has been discharged from the hospital Monday.

Mike Hollins’ mother, Brenda Hollins, released the following statement:

“Mike has been discharged!!! I want to thank everyone for their prayers, text messages, and calls. This has truly been a test of faith and I’m grateful. GOD has shown me he is faithful! Please continue praying for Mike as he recovers and settles into his new life. Please continue praying for the Chandler, Davis, Perry families! They need us!!! GOD is amazing!”

Virginia honors slain players in memorial service on campus

After the shooting, Mike’s father told the Washington Post that his son was intubated and in “stable” condition. The Baton Rouge native underwent two surgeries.

Mike is a University Lab High School graduate where he played football, leading the team to 3A state championships in 2017 and 2018.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

KLFY Daily Digest

The lives of Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry, and Devin Chandler were honored in a Saturday memorial service, according to the Associated Press . The suspect in the shooting, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. , faces three counts of second-degree murder, among other charges.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFB

Man shot in Baton Rouge on Thanksgiving Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department expects a man will survive after he was shot on St. Gerard Avenue in Baton Rouge, police said. The shooting happened in the afternoon on Thanksgiving Day. A woman argued with the man prior to the shooting, then left the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WKRG News 5

1 shot to death, 2 hurt in Baton Rouge Wednesday night

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One man was killed and two others were injured in a Wednesday night shooting at an apartment, the sheriff’s office confirmed Thursday. Deputies responded to the apartment after 9 p.m. where three men were found shot. One victim was found dead at the scene, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge Thanksgiving Day shooting leaves 1 injured

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one injured Thursday. According to the police, one person was shot and sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The shooting was reported in the area of St. Gerard Avenue and East Brookstown Drive.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD officer hurt in early Friday morning crash, sources say

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A police officer crashed on Burbank Drive early Friday morning, according to EMS. The crash took place at 5:28 a.m. Friday on Burbank Drive near Arlington Creek Centre Boulevard and Ben Hur Road. EMS officials said the officer was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD investigating large brawl at Mall of Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a large fight that occurred at the Mall of Louisiana on Saturday morning. According to BRPD, officers were responding to a fight inside the mall around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. Authorities say multiple arrests were...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Meet Southern University and A&M College President Dennis Shields

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Southern University and A&M College experience a change in leadership. Dennis Shields is the new President-Chancellor. The Midwest native spends the majority of his career advocating for better access to higher education. “I mean we have Jaguars placed in all levels of corporate America...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY News 10

REPORT: Louisiana National Guard fires Lafayette brigade commander over ‘inappropriate’ texts

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana National Guard has relieved the commander of its 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, which is headquartered in Lafayette. According to the Army Times, Col. Scott Desormeaux was removed from his role leading the state’s historic Tiger Brigade following an administrative investigation that “found that COL Desormeaux sent inappropriate text […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles man sentenced to life for killing man, burning his body

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Nathaniel Mitchell, 43 III of Lake Charles will spend the rest of his life in prison after his sentence was handed down on Wednesday. Mitchell will not have the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence after being found guilty on one count of second-degree murder last month.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
wbrz.com

Police identify robbery suspect arrested at Hooters on College Drive

BATON ROUGE - Police swarmed Hooters on College Drive on Wednesday night while officers arrested a robbery suspect. The Baton Rouge Police Department made the arrest shortly before 9 p.m. at the Hooters on College Drive and Corporate Boulevard. Police later identified the suspect as 21-year-old Treyjon Simmons. According to the BRPD, the New Orleans Police Department called and said Simmons was in the area.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Two injured in shooting at Tiger Truck Stop in Grosse Tete

GROSSE TETE, La. (WAFB) - The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double-shooting that occurred at the Tiger Truck Stop in Grosse Tete on Thursday, November 24. According to officials, two people were injured. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time. Details are limited at...
GROSSE TETE, LA
WAFB

Baton Rouge Police Officer injured in early morning crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge Police Officer was injured in an early morning crash, EMS officials confirmed. The accident happened in the 6300 block of Burbank Drive, near Ben Hur Road, around 5:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 25. The officer was taken to the hospital in stable...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

27K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy