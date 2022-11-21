ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WATE

Thanksgiving and Christmas art show will bring the best gifts

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Shop local and small this holiday season. Recurring until Sunday, December 4 the Great Smoky Thanksgiving and Christmas Arts & Crafts Show will be bringing out unique artisans and their work. The event will be happening throughout the Gatlinburg Convention Center during the Festival of...
GATLINBURG, TN
WATE

Mobile Meals delivers Thanksgiving dinner to seniors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Mobile Meals usually tallies up 1,500 miles of driving during regular days of the week, but this Thursday, which was Thanksgiving Day, was a little bit different. “Today the rides are a little bit shorter,” Director of CAC Nutrition Judith Pelot said. “People can spend...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

KARM hosts Thanksgiving meals in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox Area Rescue Ministries hosted its 36th annual Thanksgiving Lunch for those experiencing homelessness that volunteers have prepared. “We do everything we can to make this day and meal special — preparing turkey and all the trimmings, decorating tables in our Chapel with tablecloths and centerpieces and, of course, our amazing […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

All winter events happening in Gatlinburg

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – All the holiday and winter magic can be found in the Smoky Mountains. There is something for the whole family to enjoy when spending the winter season at Gatlinburg’s most treasured attractions. From now until November, 27 you can be enchanted with holiday cheer...
GATLINBURG, TN
WATE

49th annual Gatlinburg Festival of Trees

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – The 49th annual “Festival of Trees” in Gatlinburg kicks off today in support of the Boys & Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains and the Gatlinburg Chamber Foundation. The City of Gatlinburg’s 49th annual “Festival of Trees” runs from November 23rd through November...
GATLINBURG, TN
WATE

Holiday scam warnings

It's the holiday season and many of you may be searching online and on social media for the perfect gift. You also may get a text message from a friend about that perfect gift, but the message may not really be from your friend. Holiday scam warnings. It's the holiday...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Is it dressing or stuffing? What side dish is being served across the U.S.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Every year, a Thanksgiving debate persists: is the side dish to serve dressing or stuffing? It seems that across the nation, a majority of states opt for stuffing, meanwhile, a handful of states in the South prefer dressing. According to Google Trends, the top states where “Thanksgiving dressing” makes up a […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Smoky Mountain Minute: Traditional harvest in the Smokies

In this week's Smoky Mountain Minute, a longtime volunteer shares some harvest traditions in the Smokies. WATE Midday News. Smoky Mountain Minute: Traditional harvest in the …. In this week's Smoky Mountain Minute, a longtime volunteer shares some harvest traditions in the Smokies. WATE Midday News. TWRA warns drivers about...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

38th annual Fantasy of Trees kicks off in Knoxville

The annual Fantasy of Trees event benefiting East Tennessee Children's Hospital kicked off at the Knoxville Convention Center early Wednesday morning. The event raises funds for medical equipment for the hospital's young patients. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. 38th annual Fantasy of Trees kicks off in Knoxville. The annual Fantasy of...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Fishing Spots in East Tennessee

Tennessee is among the best places in the United States for freshwater fishing. Anglers from around the country head to the Volunteer State for its diverse selection of fish, as well as its scenic waterways. Fishing Spots in East Tennessee. Tennessee is among the best places in the United States...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Cedar Grove Marina: 2 houseboats burn on Norris Lake

NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — Two houseboats burned Tuesday night at a marina on Norris Lake, according to the Cedar Grove Marina & Campground. The marina posted about the incident on its social media. The marina said that two houseboats on the buoy-line burned while on the Cape Norris...
NEW TAZEWELL, TN

