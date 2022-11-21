Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee Family Suffers Unspeakable Loss After Murders Of Four Family MembersThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKnoxville, TN
A warning is issued by the owner of a golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rollsB.R. ShenoyKnoxville, TN
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TennesseeTravel MavenPigeon Forge, TN
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
WATE
Thanksgiving and Christmas art show will bring the best gifts
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Shop local and small this holiday season. Recurring until Sunday, December 4 the Great Smoky Thanksgiving and Christmas Arts & Crafts Show will be bringing out unique artisans and their work. The event will be happening throughout the Gatlinburg Convention Center during the Festival of...
WATE
Mobile Meals delivers Thanksgiving dinner to seniors
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Mobile Meals usually tallies up 1,500 miles of driving during regular days of the week, but this Thursday, which was Thanksgiving Day, was a little bit different. “Today the rides are a little bit shorter,” Director of CAC Nutrition Judith Pelot said. “People can spend...
KARM hosts Thanksgiving meals in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox Area Rescue Ministries hosted its 36th annual Thanksgiving Lunch for those experiencing homelessness that volunteers have prepared. “We do everything we can to make this day and meal special — preparing turkey and all the trimmings, decorating tables in our Chapel with tablecloths and centerpieces and, of course, our amazing […]
Black Friday sales draw crowd at Tanger Outlets in Sevierville
Tanger Outlets was pretty busy Friday as people were shopping for some Black Friday deals.
WATE
Food For Thought: 60 pounds of chicken thrown away at Morristown restaurant
The restaurant with the low grade is in Hamblen County, where 60 pounds of chicken had to be thrown away WATE 6 On Your Side News at 4. Food For Thought: 60 pounds of chicken thrown away …. The restaurant with the low grade is in Hamblen County, where 60...
Scott County band students performing at Universal Orlando in 2023
Students from two Scott County school bands are getting the chance of a lifetime to perform at Universal Orlando in 2023.
WATE
All winter events happening in Gatlinburg
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – All the holiday and winter magic can be found in the Smoky Mountains. There is something for the whole family to enjoy when spending the winter season at Gatlinburg’s most treasured attractions. From now until November, 27 you can be enchanted with holiday cheer...
Scam texts offering deals by pretending to be a friend
It's the holiday season and many of you may be searching online and on social media for the perfect gift. You also may get a text message from a friend about that perfect gift, but the message may not really be from your friend.
WATE
49th annual Gatlinburg Festival of Trees
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – The 49th annual “Festival of Trees” in Gatlinburg kicks off today in support of the Boys & Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains and the Gatlinburg Chamber Foundation. The City of Gatlinburg’s 49th annual “Festival of Trees” runs from November 23rd through November...
WATE
Holiday scam warnings
It's the holiday season and many of you may be searching online and on social media for the perfect gift. You also may get a text message from a friend about that perfect gift, but the message may not really be from your friend. Holiday scam warnings. It's the holiday...
Family spending Thanksgiving in hospital with mom recovering from stroke
A shocking medical event earlier this month turned the Forsyths' world upside down with their matriarch fighting for her life.
Is it dressing or stuffing? What side dish is being served across the U.S.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Every year, a Thanksgiving debate persists: is the side dish to serve dressing or stuffing? It seems that across the nation, a majority of states opt for stuffing, meanwhile, a handful of states in the South prefer dressing. According to Google Trends, the top states where “Thanksgiving dressing” makes up a […]
Empty hotel in downtown Knoxville could become apartments
Hotel Knoxville may soon be the home to more permanent residents after Melrose Knoxville proposed to turn the building into apartments.
WATE
Smoky Mountain Minute: Traditional harvest in the Smokies
In this week's Smoky Mountain Minute, a longtime volunteer shares some harvest traditions in the Smokies. WATE Midday News. Smoky Mountain Minute: Traditional harvest in the …. In this week's Smoky Mountain Minute, a longtime volunteer shares some harvest traditions in the Smokies. WATE Midday News. TWRA warns drivers about...
Cocke County event helps put food on tables this Thanksgiving
According to census.gov, 19.7% of the community in Cocke County is living in poverty.
WATE
38th annual Fantasy of Trees kicks off in Knoxville
The annual Fantasy of Trees event benefiting East Tennessee Children's Hospital kicked off at the Knoxville Convention Center early Wednesday morning. The event raises funds for medical equipment for the hospital's young patients. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. 38th annual Fantasy of Trees kicks off in Knoxville. The annual Fantasy of...
Scooter’s Coffee to open on Callahan Drive
Scooter's Coffee will open a third location in Knox County, this time on Callahan Drive.
WATE
Knox County 911 receives free Thanksgiving feast as staff works the holiday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The most recent data shows about two-thirds of Americans are off work Thursday for Thanksgiving. But that is not the case for thousands of first responders nationwide. It’s busy as usual at the Knox County 911 center during the holiday as staff makes sure everybody...
WATE
Fishing Spots in East Tennessee
Tennessee is among the best places in the United States for freshwater fishing. Anglers from around the country head to the Volunteer State for its diverse selection of fish, as well as its scenic waterways. Fishing Spots in East Tennessee. Tennessee is among the best places in the United States...
WATE
Cedar Grove Marina: 2 houseboats burn on Norris Lake
NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — Two houseboats burned Tuesday night at a marina on Norris Lake, according to the Cedar Grove Marina & Campground. The marina posted about the incident on its social media. The marina said that two houseboats on the buoy-line burned while on the Cape Norris...
