ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, TX

Comments / 3

Related
dmagazine.com

Nefarious Tactics of Collin County DA’s Office Reach the Highest Court

When you birth a story, you never quite know what it will grow up to be. Some come out screaming and create a brief fuss. Some receive an unexpectedly warm and grateful reception from a devout audience. Some touch you deeply but end up disappearing like a whisper in a cloud of nitro gas at a drag race. And some develop a surprising momentum of their own, reverberating in ways you could never predict.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

3 of Texas Top 10 Most Wanted arrested in the same week, one arrested in California

Texas - Three of Texas's 10 Most Wanted are back in custody after all being arrested within days of each other last week. The Texas Department of Public Safety announced three offenders on the Top 10 list were recently arrested. One was located in California on Nov. 15, while two others were found in Texas in two different cities on Nov. 17.
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Officer Fired After Allegedly Assaulting Another Officer

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia fired one of his officers after an incident in an Uber on November 18. Officer Anthony Heims was arrested by fellow Dallas Police Department officers and charged with aggravated assault, according to a news release. Heims allegedly pointed a gun at another off-duty officer in the front seat of an Uber they were sharing.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Body found in vehicle submerged in Dallas County pond

DALLAS - A body was found in a submerged car in far southeast Dallas County. The Dallas County Sheriff's Office has not released details about how or why they believe the Ford Mustang ended up in a pond off a remote road in Combine, but a body was recovered. They...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Woman in Fort Worth shot at outside her home, no suspect in custody

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A woman was hit by gunfire Wednesday night while walking to her car. Fort Worth police say the incident happened just after 8 p.m., when they received a report of a person getting shot at a private residence in the 3500 block of South Littlejohn Lane. The victim had taken herself to the Plaza Medical Center of Fort Worth, seeking medical treatment. When police arrived at the medical center, the woman said she was walking from her residence to her vehicle when she heard a firearm being discharged several times nearby. She suffered a single gunshot wound to her lower back and had a grazing wound to her lower back. Police said there was also a firearm projectile on the victims clothing. The woman said she did not see where the gunfire came from. There is no suspect in custody. 
FORT WORTH, TX
dpdbeat.com

Cold Case Tuesday – Jill Bounds

The Dallas Police Department continues to investigate the 1988 homicide of 41-year-old Jill Bounds. Bounds was found murdered by clients at 6527 Lakeshore Drive on September 21, 1988. She was found severely beaten, and her bedroom appeared ransacked, but nothing appeared to have been taken. Anyone with information on this...
starlocalmedia.com

Joseluis Esai arrested in connection with Lewisville murder

A 20-year-old man is charged with murder in connection with a shooting that occurred at 10:15 p.m., on Nov. 22 in the 900 block of Ashwood Drive. Joseluis Esai Vasquez is charged with murder and tampering with evidence in this case. His bond is set at $100,000 for the murder charge and $10,000 for the tampering charge.
LEWISVILLE, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Express Alleged Death Threats Traced to Mr. Chris Reader in Dallas

The Dallas Express last week received a series of threats against its staff and their family members. Data suggests that the death threats made on November 12 came from a DFW-based man named Mr. Chris Reader. Reader may have had political motivations for the violent threats he allegedly made against...
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on Frio Drive

On November 20, 2022, at around 10:30 a.m., a 911 call was received for a man lying in the grass in the 3400 block of Frio Drive. The preliminary investigation determined Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and found the man had been shot. He died at the scene. The man’s identity will...
DALLAS, TX
KLTV

Dallas cop arrested for shooting at another officer

DALLAS (AP) - A Dallas police officer was arrested on an aggravated assault charge Friday for allegedly shooting at another officer while the pair were off duty. Officer Anthony Heims was being held in the Dallas County jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He has not been granted bond and jail records do not list an attorney who could speak for the 39-year-old officer.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy