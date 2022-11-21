Read full article on original website
Nefarious Tactics of Collin County DA’s Office Reach the Highest Court
When you birth a story, you never quite know what it will grow up to be. Some come out screaming and create a brief fuss. Some receive an unexpectedly warm and grateful reception from a devout audience. Some touch you deeply but end up disappearing like a whisper in a cloud of nitro gas at a drag race. And some develop a surprising momentum of their own, reverberating in ways you could never predict.
Mother accused of using children to ‘mule’ fatal fentanyl to Dallas, prosecutors say
TEXAS, USA — An Albuquerque mother who allegedly concealed a deadly dose of fentanyl inside her children’s luggage on their way to Texas has been charged with a federal drug crime, according to U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. Magdalena Silva Banuelos, 46,...
3 of Texas Top 10 Most Wanted arrested in the same week, one arrested in California
Texas - Three of Texas's 10 Most Wanted are back in custody after all being arrested within days of each other last week. The Texas Department of Public Safety announced three offenders on the Top 10 list were recently arrested. One was located in California on Nov. 15, while two others were found in Texas in two different cities on Nov. 17.
'We won’t tolerate fake paper plates' | Kaufman County Pct. 2 Constable cracking down on fake plates
FORNEY, Texas — Across North Texas, police departments say they’ve had an issue with fake paper license plates. Criminals are copying them and attaching them to cars. It’s a problem Constable Jason Johnson, from Kaufman County Pct. 2, says is happening in Forney. "He had complete disregard...
'It is not a free-for-all out there': North Texas police chase policies vary by department
DALLAS — They are glorified and dramatized in movies. But in real life, police pursuits have no scripted endings. And those who’ve been in a chase often look back on them as difficult and sometimes dangerous. “They are initially very exciting when you are a younger officer, but...
Frisco ISD’s New Bathroom Policy Could Turn Lead To A Civil Rights Investigation
Frisco ISD’s new bathroom policy has brought on both support and disapproval, but the new rules have caught national attention. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has filed formal complaints about the policies, citing that they will harm LGBTQ+ children. According to The Dallas Morning News, the ACLU of...
Dallas Officer Fired After Allegedly Assaulting Another Officer
Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia fired one of his officers after an incident in an Uber on November 18. Officer Anthony Heims was arrested by fellow Dallas Police Department officers and charged with aggravated assault, according to a news release. Heims allegedly pointed a gun at another off-duty officer in the front seat of an Uber they were sharing.
Garland police release more information on bust of organized crime ring targeting autobody shops
GARLAND, Texas — Police are releasing new information about an organized crime ring busted over the weekend. On Nov. 22, Garland Police charged two men, Bernabe Gile and Joey William Jarvis with engaging in organized criminal activity. The suspects are suspected in several burglaries spanning across multiple cities --...
Body found in vehicle submerged in Dallas County pond
DALLAS - A body was found in a submerged car in far southeast Dallas County. The Dallas County Sheriff's Office has not released details about how or why they believe the Ford Mustang ended up in a pond off a remote road in Combine, but a body was recovered. They...
Dallas Police officer arrested, charged with DWI
Another Dallas police officer is under arrest. Police say Senior Corporal Jaqualyn Mitchell was charged with Driving While Intoxicated. It happened in Glenn Heights this past Thursday.
Fort Worth man accused of making and shipping thousands of machine gun converter devices
FORT WORTH, Texas — The Dallas ATF has made a significant arrest and taken down a major manufacturer of machine gun converter kits. They’ve arrested Xavier Watson of Fort Worth for manufacturing thousands of machine gun converter kits, known on the streets as glock switches. ”He had approximately...
Off-duty Dallas cop fired after shooting at another officer during Uber ride
DALLAS — Last week, a Dallas police officer was arrested on an aggravated assault charge and placed on administrative leave for allegedly shooting at another officer while riding together in an Uber. Now, according to the Dallas PD, the officer has been fired following the incident. According to WFAA...
Woman in Fort Worth shot at outside her home, no suspect in custody
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A woman was hit by gunfire Wednesday night while walking to her car. Fort Worth police say the incident happened just after 8 p.m., when they received a report of a person getting shot at a private residence in the 3500 block of South Littlejohn Lane. The victim had taken herself to the Plaza Medical Center of Fort Worth, seeking medical treatment. When police arrived at the medical center, the woman said she was walking from her residence to her vehicle when she heard a firearm being discharged several times nearby. She suffered a single gunshot wound to her lower back and had a grazing wound to her lower back. Police said there was also a firearm projectile on the victims clothing. The woman said she did not see where the gunfire came from. There is no suspect in custody.
Cold Case Tuesday – Jill Bounds
The Dallas Police Department continues to investigate the 1988 homicide of 41-year-old Jill Bounds. Bounds was found murdered by clients at 6527 Lakeshore Drive on September 21, 1988. She was found severely beaten, and her bedroom appeared ransacked, but nothing appeared to have been taken. Anyone with information on this...
Creuzot fulfills pledge, rescinds controversial theft policy in Dallas County
DALLAS — After pledging to reconsider his controversial theft policy, Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot fulfilled the promise and quietly rescinded it over the weekend. “I want the people of Dallas County and our partner police agencies to know that I have heard their concerns, and I will...
Joseluis Esai arrested in connection with Lewisville murder
A 20-year-old man is charged with murder in connection with a shooting that occurred at 10:15 p.m., on Nov. 22 in the 900 block of Ashwood Drive. Joseluis Esai Vasquez is charged with murder and tampering with evidence in this case. His bond is set at $100,000 for the murder charge and $10,000 for the tampering charge.
Dallas Express Alleged Death Threats Traced to Mr. Chris Reader in Dallas
The Dallas Express last week received a series of threats against its staff and their family members. Data suggests that the death threats made on November 12 came from a DFW-based man named Mr. Chris Reader. Reader may have had political motivations for the violent threats he allegedly made against...
Homicide on Frio Drive
On November 20, 2022, at around 10:30 a.m., a 911 call was received for a man lying in the grass in the 3400 block of Frio Drive. The preliminary investigation determined Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and found the man had been shot. He died at the scene. The man’s identity will...
North Texas doctor accused of tampering with IV bags written up more than 30 times at previous clinic, testimony shows
DALLAS — An anesthesiologist accused of tampering with IV bags at a North Dallas surgery center had previously been written up more than 30 times for issues at another clinic, but was able to keep his job, according to the testimony Friday at a federal detention hearing. The nature...
Dallas cop arrested for shooting at another officer
DALLAS (AP) - A Dallas police officer was arrested on an aggravated assault charge Friday for allegedly shooting at another officer while the pair were off duty. Officer Anthony Heims was being held in the Dallas County jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He has not been granted bond and jail records do not list an attorney who could speak for the 39-year-old officer.
