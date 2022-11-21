ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

CBS San Francisco

Conservative sees future hope in politically liberal San Francisco

By Lauren Toms, KPIX SAN FRANCISCO -- Just over 6% of San Francisco voters are registered Republicans, including John Dennis. He's the chairman of the San Francisco Republican Party and loves the city — even its politics. "The weather's amazing, great people, interesting business, interesting politics," Dennis told KPIX 5. Of the 500,000 registered voters in San Francisco County, 33,000 are Republicans, a trait some have called unicorn-like in a city that has voted predominantly for Democrats and liberal-leaning policies for decades. "To me it's liberating because I have very strong libertarian ideas which have a home in the Republican party," Dennis said. "I...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
berkeleyside.org

Some low-wage workers will get more rights under new Berkeley law

A new Berkeley ordinance will require fast-food restaurants, hotels, retail chains and several other businesses to give their employees more predictable work schedules. Called the Fair Work Week Ordinance, the legislation mandates that certain large employers give lower-wage workers their shift schedules at least two weeks in advance, and pay a bonus if they need to call employees in or cancel shifts on short notice.
BERKELEY, CA
milpitasbeat.com

Milpitas' infamous odor: The past, the present, and the future

For many residents, the most infamous aspect of Milpitas history involves the putrid odor that has spread throughout the city for years. The odor has been a longstanding concern for the community, existing for over 100 years and carrying a long history…. There are multiple things that are complicating this...
MILPITAS, CA
San José Spotlight

How Cindy Chavez lost the San Jose mayor's race

A veteran public official with a long list of endorsers and major financial backing had almost every South Bay politico betting on her securing the mayoral seat in the 10th largest U.S. city. Then, she lost. Days after the November election, it became clear Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez had no chance of winning,... The post How Cindy Chavez lost the San Jose mayor’s race appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
Vice

Inside One of America's Deadliest Police Departments

VALLEJO, CALIFORNIA — At just 22 years old, Sean Monterrosa was shot and killed with a silenced assault rifle, fired from the back of an unmarked police car. That made him the 33rd person killed by the Vallejo, California, police department since 2000. When police responded to reports of...
VALLEJO, CA

