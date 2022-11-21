Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why We Filed a Civil Rights Claim Against UC Berkeley Law School | Opinion
It is unfathomable that a similar statement would ever be made that "only a handful" of student groups banned speakers of any other ethnic, religious, or racial group. Yet such blatant discrimination against Jews continues to be excused, justified, and mainstreamed.
Daily Californian
‘Our goal is to not escalate’: UC Berkeley students protest ‘What is a Woman?’ presentation
Conservative political commentator Matt Walsh held a presentation on campus Thursday, drawing a crowd of peaceful protesters outside his venue at the Martin Luther King Jr. Building. Hosted by student organizations Young Americans for Freedom at Berkeley and Berkeley College Republicans, Walsh screened and spoke about his documentary film “What...
How To Answer the Most Infamous MBA Admissions Essay Question
Stanford OvalPhoto byKing of Hearts/Wikimedia Commons. It’s a question that many Stanford applicants love to hate. “What matters most to you, and why?”. It seems easy enough to answer — but once you put pen to paper, you might catch yourself drawing a blank.
Willits News
California appeals court axes district COVID-19 student vaccine mandate
In a defeat to school districts throughout California, including many in the Bay Area, that sought to impose their own COVID-19 vaccine requirements on students, an appellate court has ruled that only the state can make such mandates. The Fourth District California Court of Appeal sided with a judge who...
Conservative sees future hope in politically liberal San Francisco
By Lauren Toms, KPIX SAN FRANCISCO -- Just over 6% of San Francisco voters are registered Republicans, including John Dennis. He's the chairman of the San Francisco Republican Party and loves the city — even its politics. "The weather's amazing, great people, interesting business, interesting politics," Dennis told KPIX 5. Of the 500,000 registered voters in San Francisco County, 33,000 are Republicans, a trait some have called unicorn-like in a city that has voted predominantly for Democrats and liberal-leaning policies for decades. "To me it's liberating because I have very strong libertarian ideas which have a home in the Republican party," Dennis said. "I...
berkeleyside.org
Some low-wage workers will get more rights under new Berkeley law
A new Berkeley ordinance will require fast-food restaurants, hotels, retail chains and several other businesses to give their employees more predictable work schedules. Called the Fair Work Week Ordinance, the legislation mandates that certain large employers give lower-wage workers their shift schedules at least two weeks in advance, and pay a bonus if they need to call employees in or cancel shifts on short notice.
NBC Los Angeles
California Catholic Deacon Faces Backlash Over Anti-LGBTQ Tweet Posted Hours After Colorado Mass Shooting
A California Catholic deacon is under fire for insulting the LGBTQ+ community just hours after the Club Q mass shooting in Colorado late Saturday night. Deacon Robert Federle is part of Saint Michael's parish in Livermore. On Sunday night, he responded to a tweet that said “being LGBT hurts.”
The real lesson of L’affaire John Arntz: Competence doesn’t matter in SF
Every so often, San Francisco hands a flawless script to the nation’s right-wing blowhards and fulminating keyboard warriors, pins a “kick me” sign to its posterior and assumes the position. We can’t help it. And you know what? It does a damn fine job of that....
Hayward city council member Aisha Wahab becomes 1st Muslim, Afghan American elected to CA senate
In a historic election, Aisha Wahab has become the first Muslim and Afghan American to be elected to the California State Senate.
sfstandard.com
City Didn’t Know SF Homeless Nonprofit Referred for FBI Probe Isn’t Even a Nonprofit
City officials have spent the better part of this year scrambling to save a nonprofit that allegedly mismanaged money to house homeless people in one of San Francisco’s poorest neighborhoods after it received tens of millions of dollars in city and federal grants. But there’s one big problem: The...
Oakland Mayor-elect Sheng Thao makes history, becomes 1st Hmong mayor of major US city
As the first Hmong to be elected mayor of a major U.S. city, Thao's win symbolizes long overdue visibility for a sometimes overlooked community.
Marin County DA sued for racial discrimination by former deputy district attorney
Former Deputy District Attorney Cameron Jones, who is Black, says he was fired after complaining about unfair treatment on the job. This comes as another group of employees says a photo of a staff member in blackface created a hostile work environment.
There's a surprising twist to the story behind the bizarre SF spite monument
Martin Hanson's spite monument was a one-of-a-kind, 7-foot middle finger to San Francisco.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland mayor-elect Sheng Thao determined to bring hope, change and services
OAKLAND, Calif. - One day after declaring victory in the race for Oakland mayor, Sheng Thao said she's ready to roll up her sleeves and get to work on issues that many Oaklanders want addressed. She invited a KTVU crew into her home. In a one-on-one interview, she spoke about...
'Absolutely a hate crime': Racist banners displayed on Walnut Creek walkway
This is the second instance of racist messages found in Walnut Creek over the past month.
milpitasbeat.com
Milpitas’ infamous odor: The past, the present, and the future
For many residents, the most infamous aspect of Milpitas history involves the putrid odor that has spread throughout the city for years. The odor has been a longstanding concern for the community, existing for over 100 years and carrying a long history…. There are multiple things that are complicating this...
How Cindy Chavez lost the San Jose mayor’s race
A veteran public official with a long list of endorsers and major financial backing had almost every South Bay politico betting on her securing the mayoral seat in the 10th largest U.S. city. Then, she lost. Days after the November election, it became clear Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez had no chance of winning,... The post How Cindy Chavez lost the San Jose mayor’s race appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Inside One of America’s Deadliest Police Departments
VALLEJO, CALIFORNIA — At just 22 years old, Sean Monterrosa was shot and killed with a silenced assault rifle, fired from the back of an unmarked police car. That made him the 33rd person killed by the Vallejo, California, police department since 2000. When police responded to reports of...
A hike to Pigeon Point state park, one of the tallest lighthouses in California
More than $18 million in state funds is being spent to make the landmark shine.
