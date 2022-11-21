By Lauren Toms, KPIX SAN FRANCISCO -- Just over 6% of San Francisco voters are registered Republicans, including John Dennis. He's the chairman of the San Francisco Republican Party and loves the city — even its politics. "The weather's amazing, great people, interesting business, interesting politics," Dennis told KPIX 5. Of the 500,000 registered voters in San Francisco County, 33,000 are Republicans, a trait some have called unicorn-like in a city that has voted predominantly for Democrats and liberal-leaning policies for decades. "To me it's liberating because I have very strong libertarian ideas which have a home in the Republican party," Dennis said. "I...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO