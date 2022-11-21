Read full article on original website
Fire Force Cosplay Warms Up for Season 3 With Tamaki
Fire Force will soon be coming back for a third round of the anime in the near future, and one awesome cosplay is keeping the fires warm with Tamaki Kotatsu! The original run of Atsushi Okubo's manga series came to an end earlier this year, but thankfully it was far from the end of the franchise as a whole. While the second season of the anime wrapped up its run some time ago without any tease about the potential future of the anime, the end of the manga's run came with the major announcement that the anime would be returning for a third season.
Hunter x Hunter Chrollo Cosplay Celebrates Series Return
Fans waited years for Yoshihiro Togashi to return to the world of Gon, Killua, and their fellow hunters, with Hunter x Hunter releasing new chapters earlier this year that took readers back to the Succession Contest Arc. While Gon and Killua have been MIA for years at this point, the Phantom Troupe has also been moving in the background, with one cosplayer taking the opportunity to give new life to Chrollo, the leader of this collection of rogue hunters that barely holds together the gang.
AMC's Best Christmas Ever 2022: Schedule and Holiday Programming
'Tis the season for a merry movie marathon with AMC's annual Best Christmas Ever. AMC Networks announced its Best Christmas Ever 2022 slate, a month-long celebration featuring over 62 titles and more than 622 hours of holiday season programming airing from November 27th through December 25th. In December, AMC will be the exclusive broadcast cable home of such seasonal favorites as Elf, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, Four Christmases, Fred Claus, and The Polar Express. The cable channel will also air fan-favorite films like Miracle on 34th Street and Planes Trains and Automobiles, along with beloved Rankin/Bass titles like Rudolph and Frosty's Christmas in July and The Year Without a Santa Claus.
Disney+ Removes Guardians of the Galaxy Episodes After Accidentally Spoiling Upcoming Special
Disney+ may have inadvertently just spoiled the next Marvel project hitting the service. Wednesday, the Marvel Studios Legends episodes for Drax and Mantis went live on the platform. The episodes, which run between five to 10 minutes, were quickly scrubbed from the platform after the internet caught onto a peculiar scene included in the Mantis episode.
DreamWorks Animation Releases New Theatrical Opener With Reimagined Moon Child
The iconic moon child in DreamWorks Animation's opening sequence is getting a major upgrade, featuring many of the company's signature characters. Whereas the moon child was only seen by itself, the duo now meet and greet characters from popular franchises like Trolls, How To Train Your Dragon, Shrek, and more. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new DreamWorks Animation opener will be first featured on special November 26th "Caturday" early screenings of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. This marks a new era for DreamWorks Animation and was spearheaded by production designer Kendal Cronkhite.
Watch The Walking Dead's Rick & Michonne Ending Scene
Warning: this story contains spoilers for The Walking Dead series finale. The Walking Dead started as a story about a man searching for his missing family in the zombie apocalypse. 11 seasons, 12 years, and 177 episodes later, The Walking Dead ended with the start of another story about the missing Rick Grimes' (Andrew Lincoln) search for his family. Closing out Sunday's "Rest in Peace" series finale was a coda scene featuring the return of Rick and Michonne (Danai Gurira), who will next reunite in the all-new Rick & Michonne spin-off series coming to AMC in 2023.
Jeffrey Dean Morgan Reveals Favorite The Walking Dead Scene
Jeffrey Dean Morgan says that he is so proud of the work he did on The Walking Dead, that he wouldn't change a thing. Given the chance to go back and revisit the series, Morgan told ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis, he would not make any changes, because he is proud of the cast and crew and thinks that they brought their A-game to every scene. One scene, apparently, stands above some others -- at least for upper management. In that same interview, Morgan told us that AMC brass approached him to tell him one of his scenes in the finale was a big winner.
One Piece Netflix Showrunner: "Sanji Will Be More A Flirt Than a Simp"
One Piece is in the throes of the War For Wano in its anime adaptation, One Piece: Red currently playing in North American theaters, and with the manga unfurling the Final Arc of Eiichiro Oda's decades-long journey featuring Luffy and his crew of Straw Hat Pirates. These two mediums aren't the only stories that are in store for the Straw Hats, however, with Netflix working on the first-ever live-action adaptation of the series, and showrunner Matt Owens revealed some interesting tidbits about Sanji specifically.
Netflix's Mysterious New Thriller Series Dominates Top 10
Netflix has rolled out the latest batch of viewership data, including the Top 10 movies and TV shows on the platform for the week of November 14th to November 20th. In that time frame one show has clearly revealed itself as something Netflix should consider chasing for future programming with the premiere of mystery-thriller 1899 DOMINATING the Top 10 TV shows. Hailing from the creators of Dark, Netflix subscribers have been devouring the TV show and its many twists and turns, propelling it to the #2 TV for the entire week and putting it just behind the #1 series by only a few million hours total. Why is 1899 working so well and how much better is it doing than everything else on Netflix? Let's break it down below.
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Now Streaming on Disney+
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is now streaming on Disney+. Fans from all over are booting up the streaming platform to see some of their favorite MCU characters deal with some holiday shenanigans. Drax and Mantis take center stage, but all of the cast from the movies has a role to play in learning about Christmas with Peter Quill. All of the early reactions to Marvel's latest Special Presentation have been positive. People just can't get enough of the Guardians as a dysfunctional family. So, check out the poster that Marvel put out for the occasion right here.
Chucky Creator Confirms Crossover Talks Are Happening (Exclusive)
Ever since the days of Frankenstein Meets The Wolfman and House of Dracula, horror movie characters have been crossing over in some form. The potential hasn't really been explored all that much in recent years, though fans were gifted Alien vs Predator, Freddy vs Jason, and Sadako vs. Kayako (a battle of the spirits from Ringu and The Grudge) to mixed results. One character that has always felt ripe for a title match against another character is Chucky, and series creator Don Mancini has long been vocal about the potential for it all. Speaking with ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview about the season 2 finale of the Chucky TV series, Mancini confirmed to us that crossover talks are not just pie-in-the-sky ideas, but something that is actively being considered.
Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include Silk, Spider-Man, and Escape From New York
As we head into Thanksgiving, we're thankful for you, our CovrPrice friends and followers. We're also grateful to be a part of an industry we love. Our daily lives satellites around comic book trends, and we always look forward to seeing what ends up on our Top 10. We don't always know what will make it until the list populates on Sunday nights. Yet, this week's list should make sense to those following recent comic book news and some of the hottest sales of the week. With content confirmations, most of this week's entries linger on pure content speculation. The rest feature books that comic fans want for their collections. Thank you for spending the time to read these every week.
The Santa Clause: Tim Allen Reveals Plot Hole He "Never Understood"
The Santa Clauses is the long-awaited limited series that continues the story of Tim Allen's Scott Calvin AKA Santa Claus. The actor first played the role in The Santa Clause back in 1994, and there's one moment that many fans have questioned over the years. One of the Internet's favorite jokes has been how messed up it was that Allen's character accidentally killed the original Santa. At D23 Expo in September, it was revealed that the previous Santa's death would be addressed in the new series, which is currently three episodes deep on Disney+. During a recent interview with Jimmy Fallon, Allen admitted the death of Santa in the original film was a plot hole he "never understood."
Funko Drops a Massive Wave of Disney Mickey and Friends Pops and Plush
Given all of the recent CEO turmoil at Disney combined with ticket price increases and endless Marvel and Star Wars hype, it feels kind of refreshing to see a wave of Funko Pop figures that highlight classic Disney characters from a simpler time. And what a wave it is! There are Pop figures of Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Donald and Daisy Duck, Chip and Dale, Goofy, and Pluto alongside Pop Plush, Mystery Minis, and Keychains.
Brie Larson Shares New Look at The Marvels Co-Stars
Brie Larson shared a new look at all of her friends as they continue to make The Marvels. In the photo posted to social media are Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani. If that wasn't fun enough director Nia DaCosta gets in on the action as well. The Internet has been talking about the MCU sequel this morning as some merch made the rounds online. As a result of that, a lot of the early hours have been spent discussing each heroine's look with new suits. Captain Marvel looks a lot like the last time we saw her in Ms. Marvel's post-credits scene. But, Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau were rocking some new threads that had social media buzzing about what that could mean for the next Marvel movie to feature the trio. Check out the photo for yourself down below!
Everything Leaving Netflix in December 2022
After rolling out the complete list of new content coming to Netflix in December, the streaming service has also given us the bad news and revealed the titles that will be departing next month as well. Luckily for subscribers the list of titles that will be unavailable throughout the month isn't that extensive and the bulk of the content that is departing will still be available for the entire month and will only leave on January 1st, 2023.
Bluey Star Melanie Zanetti on the Series' Appeal and the "Magnitude" Of the Macy's Parade
As the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade kicks off this morning, it will be the first iteration of the event to feature a balloon bearing the likeness of Bluey, the beloved, titular character of an Australian children's show which has become one of the most acclaimed shows on the air. Since it debuted in 2018, Bluey has become a massive hit with kids as well as their parents, managing to appeal to an incredibly broad audience in a way that star Melanie Zanetti (she plays Chilli Heeler, Bluey's mom in the show) thinks is key to its appeal.
The Avengers Are Targeting One Of Their Own After Crossing a Line
Spoilers for one of Marvel's new comics this week follow (saying too much would be...a spoiler)! As readers of Marvel Comics may well know, one particular hero has hung up their New York City lifestyle and traded it for a globetrotting kind of heroism that doesn't exactly fit The Avengers job description. We refer of course to Daredevil, who has turned away from his New York Lawyer persona of Matt Murdock and embraced his role as The Man Without Fear in a big way, reforming The Fist so that he, Elektra, and a couple of new recruits can take down the ninja death cult The Hand once and for all. At the end of this issue however he manages to get on the wrong radar, his fellow Avengers.
Hulu Black Friday 2022 Deal Offers 75% Off Streaming For a Year
Hulu's Black Friday deal for 2022 is on, offering a full year of streaming for only $1.99 per month. That's a savings of 75% for the year when compared to the standard price of $7.99 per month on their ad supported tier. For that price you'll get full access to their library of shows and movies, which includes The Handmaid's Tale, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, the new Predator movie Prey (which was excellent), and much more.
New Indiana Jones 5 Images Tease Villains and a Sprawling Adventure
Indiana Jones fans are finally being treated to a fifth film next year, and everyone is eager to see Harrison Ford return to the role for the first time since 2008. Lucasfilm hasn't released the trailer for Indiana Jones 5 yet, but some fans did get a sneak peek at D23 Expo back in September. The trailer may not be out yet, but this week has brought some exciting new photos, including the first look at Solo and Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge in her new role as well as Rogue One and Hannibal star Mads Mikkelsen in his new role. Today, Empire (via Collider) shared some more new photos that tease some exciting adventures for Indiana.
