Columbus, OH

WTAJ

Crosby scores again against Flyers to lead Pittsburgh to win

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ryan Poehling had two goals, and the Pittsburgh Penguins handed the Philadelphia Flyers their ninth straight loss with a 4-1 victory on Friday. Sidney Crosby and Josh Archibald also scored in Pittsburgh’s fifth consecutive victory. Teddy Blueger had three assists, and Tristan Jarry made 29 saves. “I just think we’re playing a […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse Crunch winning streak snapped by Providence

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE CRUNCH) – The Syracuse Crunch fell to the Providence Bruins, 5-3, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena. The loss ends a five-game winning streak and moves the Crunch to 7-7-1-2 on the season. Crunch goaltender Max Lagace turned aside 35-of-39 shots, while Keith Kinkaid earned the win stopping 38-of-41 between the […]
SYRACUSE, NY

