5.2-magnitude earthquake rumbles off Oregon coast, seismologists say

A 5.2-magnitude earthquake shook beneath the Pacific Ocean about 150 miles off the Oregon coast, the U.S. Geological Survey reports.

The 6-mile deep quake hit off Bandon, Oregon, at 7:42 a.m., according to the USGS.

One person in Lake Oswego reported feeling the tremor to the agency. Another person in Roseburg also reported feeling the earthquake about 30 minutes after it struck.

No tsunami warnings were issued.

Bandon is a community of 3,400 people about 140 miles southwest of Eugege.

Magnitude measures the energy released at the source of the earthquake, the U.S. Geological Survey says. It replaces the old Richter scale.

Quakes between 2.5 and 5.4 magnitude are often felt but rarely cause much damage, according to Michigan Tech. Quakes below 2.5 magnitude are seldom felt by most people.

