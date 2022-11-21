Read full article on original website
Related
Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom
SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
Ukraine's drone finds cemetery of tanks inside Russian border
In September this year, a Ukrainian reconnaissance drone flew into Russian territory and captured footage of hundreds of damaged battle tanks, howitzers, and infantry fighting vehicles damaged in the conflict that began earlier this year. Ukrainian military website has shared the footage captured by the drone on social media sites.
Rainbow struggle playing out on sidelines of World Cup
Aside from the competition for the World Cup title, one of the most hotly contested issues in the tournament in Qatar is over rainbow colors
click orlando
Germany players cover mouths at World Cup in FIFA protest
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Players from Germany pose for the team photo as they cover their mouth during the World Cup group E soccer match between Germany and Japan, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
Russia-Ukraine war: shelling forces Kherson hospitals to evacuate as UN warns millions plunged into hardship – as it happened
Governor of Kherson says attacks on hospitals means patients evacuated for their own safety
click orlando
Poland upsets some by rebuffing German air defense system
WARSAW – Poland’s government says an anti-missile system which Germany offered to send to Poland should instead go to Ukraine, a proposal that is a likely non-starter for Berlin because it would significantly ratchet up NATO involvement in Ukraine. Poland's surprising response to Berlin's offer was welcomed by...
click orlando
Twitter, others slip on removing hate speech, EU review says
LONDON – Twitter took longer to review hateful content and removed less of it in 2022 compared with the previous year, according to European Union data released Thursday. The EU figures were published as part of an annual evaluation of online platforms' compliance with the 27-nation bloc's code of conduct on disinformation.
click orlando
Pakistan appoints ex-spy master Gen. Munir as new army chief
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has named the country's former spy chief as head of the military, the information minister said Thursday, ending months of speculation about the new appointment. The army has historically wielded huge influence in Pakistan, ruling it for half of its 75-year history,...
click orlando
Erdogan vows Syria ground invasion, Kurds prepare response
QAMISHLI – Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed Wednesday to order a land invasion of northern Syria targeting Kurdish groups, amid yearslong border violence and repeated Turkish incursions. Turkey has launched a barrage of airstrikes on suspected militant targets in northern Syria and Iraq in recent days, in retaliation...
Comments / 0