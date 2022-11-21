ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DBLTAP

Comments / 0

Related
DBLTAP

League of Legends Preseason 2023: Full List of New Items

League of Legends has officially entered its preseason and with it comes new items for players to test out before Season 13. There are currently nine new and returning items that will allow players more flexibility in their builds. Some of these returning items are items currently in the game that have been reworked in some way, such as items losing their mythic status and instead becoming legendary items.
DBLTAP

How to Change Ping Color Warzone 2

Want to change the color of the Ping marker in Warzone 2? Here's what you need to know. With the much needed rise in accessibility settings in games, players are often given a much wider selection of options to tailor their gameplay. Changing the colors of certain markers is a particularly useful one, allowing players to see certain icons and elements in a more comfortable way.
DBLTAP

Overwatch 2 Thanksgiving Weekend Rewards

With the holiday season beginning to spring into action, Blizzard Entertainment has announced its Thanksgiving weekend incentives for those hopping into Overwatch 2. With over 35 million players said to have jumped into Overwatch 2 since its Oct. 4 launch, it's perhaps no surprise that Blizzard is looking to show its gratitude with some seasonal rewards. From login rewards to Twitch Drops, double match XP and more, here's a breakdown of the Thanksgiving weekend rewards in Overwatch 2.
DBLTAP

Aceu is Brutally Honest About the State of Apex Legends Ranked, Says Game is 'Dead'

Apex Legends streamer Brandon ‘aceu’ Winn was brutally honest during one of his streams about the state of ranked in Apex Legends. Based on the opinion of aceu, the game is in a terrible spot when it comes to ranked. Aceu focused on the terrible queue times as the main culprit. He starts off with a blistering take that the game is "dead" and he won't spend time in ridiculous queues. And on top of that, since the game doesn't have enough players, the game will filter in a few predator squads with silver, gold, and platinum squads.
DBLTAP

DBLTAP

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
14K+
Post
247K+
Views
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy