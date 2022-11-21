Read full article on original website
Related
Reflection time for Wales as World Cup dream fades in defeat to Iran
It's reflection time for Wales after defeat to Iran left Rob Page's side on the cusp of elimination from Group B at the 2022 World Cup.
Brazil predicted lineup vs Switzerland - World Cup
Brazil's predicted starting XI for their World Cup group game against Switzerland.
World Cup day 6 - LIVE: England 0-0 USA; Qatar out; Wales suffer heartbreak
Live updates from day six of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Harry Maguire makes admission over World Cup call-up
Harry Maguire speaks about making England's World Cup squad despite suffering from poor form & injuries with Man Utd.
Qatar become earliest host country eliminated from World Cup
A 1-1 draw between the Netherlands and Senegal confirmed Qatar as the earliest host nation to be eliminated from the World Cup.
England star misses training once more ahead of United States clash
England were again without James Maddison as they trained ahead of the World Cup clash with the United States.
The best goals from round 1 of the World Cup group stages
The best goals from the first round of World Cup group stage fixtures.
World Cup day 5 roundup: Brazil see off Serbia; Portugal & Switzerland win; Uruguay held
Rounding up day 5 of action from the World Cup.
Cameroon vs Serbia - World Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Cameroon's World Cup group game against Serbia, including team news, lineups and prediction.
2022 World Cup goalkeeper power rankings: Matchday 1
90min ranks the best goalkeepers from the first round of group stage fixtures at the World Cup.
Inter Miami defender Kieran Gibbs warns England of 'exciting' USMNT
Inter Miami and former England left-back Kieran Gibbs has warned his compatriots they'll face a 'tricky' game against an 'exciting' United States Men's National Team. The USMNT go head-to-head with the Three Lions in a key clash at Al Bayt Stadium following a 1-1 draw with Wales in their Group B opener on Monday - Gareth Southgate's side, meanwhile, thrashed Iran 6-2.
Belgium vs Morocco - World Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Belgium's World Cup group game against Morocco, including team news, lineups and prediction.
Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to making World Cup history in Portugal win
Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to setting a new record in men's World Cup history in Portugal's opening game of 2022.
FA questions FIFA over inconsistent penalty decisions in England vs Iran
No penalty was given after Harry Maguire was wrestled to the ground at a corner.
South Korea vs Ghana - World Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of South Korea's World Cup group game against Ghana, including team news, lineups and prediction
Spain vs Germany - World Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Spain's World Cup group game against Germany, including team news, lineups and prediction.
Mexico predicted lineup vs Argentina - World Cup
Mexico's predicted starting XI for their World Cup group game against Argentina.
How to watch Tunisia vs Australia on TV & live stream
How to watch Tunisia vs Australia in Group D of the 2022 World Cup on TV and live streaming platforms.
Portugal vs Uruguay - World Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Portugal's World Cup group game against Uruguay, including team news, lineups and prediction
How does VAR at the 2022 World Cup work?
A look at how VAR at the 2022 World Cup works and some of the unfamiliar technology we'll see.
90min
1K+
Followers
12K+
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0