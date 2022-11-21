ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lorain, OH

MissyDawn
3d ago

Glad they are getting what they deserve. Seems to me protect and serve was not the motto of these officers unless it was self serving.

Cynthia A Walters
3d ago

And people wonder why the police aren’t trusted. A few bad cops make it hard for even the good officers to be trusted.

evening star
3d ago

I thank the Chief for seeing this threw. The bad behavior of a few can make the whole community look bad as well as the dept. I hope he is able to find replacements with more morals and respect for the badge.

