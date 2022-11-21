CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Attempted aggravated robbery: Hampshire Road. At 6:45 p.m. Nov. 20, a woman reported that as she was in her car in a lot at her boyfriend’s residence, she may have been a potential robbery victim. The woman said she was standing outside of her Mercedes Benz putting items into the car’s passenger side when an older white sedan pulled up next to her. In the white car were two young males. The woman immediately walked around her car and got into the driver’s seat. As she did, the males got out of their car. The woman saw that one of the males was holding a gun.

