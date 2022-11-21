Read full article on original website
MissyDawn
3d ago
Glad they are getting what they deserve. Seems to me protect and serve was not the motto of these officers unless it was self serving.
Reply(2)
21
Cynthia A Walters
3d ago
And people wonder why the police aren’t trusted. A few bad cops make it hard for even the good officers to be trusted.
Reply(13)
19
evening star
3d ago
I thank the Chief for seeing this threw. The bad behavior of a few can make the whole community look bad as well as the dept. I hope he is able to find replacements with more morals and respect for the badge.
Reply
8
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Congressman-Elect Max Miller of the 7th District Joins Local Church to Serve Thanksgiving Meal in Cleveland Ward Two.Brown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Looking for Latin Cuisine in North Olmsted, Ohio? You Should Check Out This PlaceIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Chandler Park Business District Open Doors for a Real Black Friday Shopping SpreeBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
cleveland19.com
Man wanted for stealing car in Oberlin, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Oberlin police are looking for the man accused of stealing a car last Thursday from a local business. The theft happened on Nov. 17 at 2:10 p.m. at the Oberlin Certified Oil, according to a department Facebook post. Police said the man stole a 2011 gold...
cleveland19.com
4 suspects crash 2 stolen cars into each other in Cleveland, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Four male suspects are wanted in Cleveland for grand theft motor vehicle, theft, and a hit-skip, police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. Police said the four were in two stolen cars from 2:03 p.m. to 2:11 p.m. on Nov. 19. The cars struck each...
Two males with a gun fail in two attempts to rob women: Cleveland Heights police blotter
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Attempted aggravated robbery: Hampshire Road. At 6:45 p.m. Nov. 20, a woman reported that as she was in her car in a lot at her boyfriend’s residence, she may have been a potential robbery victim. The woman said she was standing outside of her Mercedes Benz putting items into the car’s passenger side when an older white sedan pulled up next to her. In the white car were two young males. The woman immediately walked around her car and got into the driver’s seat. As she did, the males got out of their car. The woman saw that one of the males was holding a gun.
Lorain police lieutenant indicted on evidence tampering; 2 others also gone
A sex scandal involving a high-ranking Lorain police command officer, a patrolman and a convicted drug dealer has ended the careers of at least three officers and led to the indictment of the command officer on criminal charges.
cleveland.com
Man, 70, goes ballistic at Mayor’s Court: Parma Heights Police Blotter
On Oct. 27, a police officer working the Mayor’s Court detail requested assistance when a man started causing a disturbance while his case was being heard. The Parma Heights resident, 70, was yelling, swearing and pointing his finger at the magistrate. After he started to walk toward the magistrate, the officer arrested the man for contempt of court.
WFMJ.com
FBI and Mahoning County warning Ohio families of 'sextortion' leading to teen deaths
There's a dangerous crime called "sextortion" becoming more common across the state and the country targeting teens on social media. Sextortion is now being called an epidemic as criminals threaten teens to the point of suicide. Toni Notaro, clinical specialist of the Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board, said...
cleveland19.com
U.S. Marshals arrest man accused wanted for assault on trooper, stabbing in Sandusky
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man accused of crashing his car into an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper in Portage County and stabbing a victim in Sandusky was taken into custody at a home in Cleveland Wednesday morning. U.S. Marshals said members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force...
Officer didn't use 'unreasonable force' in fatal shooting, prosecutor says
The Lorain County Prosecutor's Office announced Tuesday that Lorain Police Officer Kyle Shawver's actions were justified when he shot and killed a man who stabbed a K-9 and tried to stab him as well.
cleveland19.com
26-year-old Cleveland man in custody for allegedly driving stolen car onto airport runway
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said the vehicle that was seized after a man drove onto the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport runway was stolen out of Fairview Park. A lieutenant with the Fairview Park Police Department said the driver, identified as a 26-year-old Cleveland man, was taken into custody late Wednesday night, but no criminal charges have been filed yet.
Parma suspect appears in court for body found in basement
The man charged with murder after a body was found wrapped in plastic in a Parma home appeared in court Tuesday morning.
whbc.com
75-Year-Old Gets 18 to Life in Killing of Nephew
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Lake Township man may very well have to spend the rest of his life in prison. At age 75, Alfred Johnson was sentenced Tuesday to 18 years to life for the killing of his nephew. The Uniontown-area man had been found...
Cleveland man dies three days after shooting in city’s Glenville neighborhood, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Police are searching for a 14-year-old boy who is a suspect in the slaying of a man who died three days after he was shot in the city’s Glenville neighborhood. Lawrence McKissic, 18, was wounded about 1:30 p.m. Saturday in a drive-thru on East 103rd...
Woman killed in Ohio metro park: Husband sentenced
A man convicted of murdering his wife in an Ohio metro park was sentenced to life in prison on Monday.
cleveland19.com
High school student’s suicide was the result of ‘sextortion’, Streetsboro police say
STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - Streetsboro police and the family of Streetsboro High School Senior James Woods announced Tuesday James took his own life because he was the victim of sextortion. Sextortion is an online crime that happens when an adult poses as a same-aged peer to convince a victim to...
Streetsboro teen who died by suicide was sextortion victim, family says
Tamia and Timothy Woods said they want children to be able to talk openly with their parents when they're in crisis. They also want parents to know the circumstances of their son's death, so they can protect their children from the predators targeting teens online — like those who targeted their son before his death.
Two of six people charged for torture, murder of Ohio woman plead guilty
Two of the six people charged in the November torturing and murder of 21-year-old Alishah Pointer in East Cleveland pleaded guilty Monday to their roles in her kidnapping and death, and will likely face life in prison.
cleveland19.com
Man shot on Thanksgiving morning in Cleveland’s Lee-Miles neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police investigated a shooting that occurred Thanksgiving morning on the city’s East side. The incident was first reported shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Thursday at a property near the intersection of Lee Road and Langly Avenue. According to Cleveland EMS, the adult male victim...
Mail carrier held at gunpoint: Suspect gets prison
A Cleveland man was sentenced to seven years and one day for pointing a gun at a mail carrier's head and pulling them from their vehicle, then crashing that vehicle.
iheart.com
71 Year Old Ashland Man Indicted For Aggravated Murder
Ashland County Prosecuting Attorney Christopher R. Tunnell announced that the Ashland Grand Jury meeting for the month of November, 2022 issued an indictment against Stanley Gardner charging him with one count of aggravated murder with a 3-year firearm specification. A complaint charging Gardner with a count of murder had previously...
Woman dies, man injured in shooting in Euclid
EUCLID, Ohio – A Cleveland woman was killed in a shooting Saturday near a bar on Lakeland Boulevard in Euclid, police say. Jaschae Burns, 27, was shot to death about 11 p.m., according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Burns had suffered from a gunshot wound to the chest.
Comments / 63