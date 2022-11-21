ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Valley, MN

Twin Cities realtor dies week after being hit by driver

By BringMeTheNews
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44GjCQ_0jIgrnq000
BringMeTheNews

A Twin Cities realtor struck by a driver while crossing an Apple Valley intersection last month has died.

The crash happened Oct. 30 at Galaxy Avenue and County Road 42.

Derek K. Ronning died of his injures nine days later, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Ronning, 43, of Apple Valley, was a realtor for the Realty Group.

"The world has lost a wonderful man," the company wrote on Facebook, announcing Ronning's death. "You will be deeply missed by many. Thank you for changing so many lives and being apart of our RG family. Rest easy, you will never be forgotten."

Ronning was also a part-owner of an ocean-caught, wild Alaskan Salmon wholesaler, Derek and Cal's Seafood.

"He was so proud to bring Alaska King Salmon back to restaurants here in Minnesota," the Realty Group shared.

Colleagues, friends and family gathered at the Farmer and Fishmonger in Apple Valley for a celebration of life on Nov. 12. A GoFundMe page created for medical expenses prior to Ronning's passing has raised over $21,000.

Ongoing investigation

According to the Apple Valley Police Department, officers responded to the crash around 2:15 a.m. and found Ronning laying in the roadway. Officers administered aid on-scene and Ronning was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Both the driver, a 32-year-old woman, and the passenger, a 33-year-old man, were uninjured. The said they were traveling westbound on County Road 42 with a green light at the intersection when Ronning began crossing the roadway and was struck.

The incident remains under investigation by police and the Minnesota State Patrol.

Comments / 17

blueace
3d ago

People just don’t drive safely and it’s sad. In MN it’s getting cold and people still tail everyone and it’ll cause a lot of accidents. People get hit at roundabouts a lot because people do40-45 through them instead of 20-30 like they should. So senseless. Prayers for his family

Reply(1)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bring Me The News

Extremely drunk driver arrested in Chaska

Chaska police arrested a man on the eve of Thanksgiving for a DWI, with the man's preliminary breath test at the scene registering more than four times the legal limit. "Unfortunately, it was just a matter of time before a DWI investigation occurred tonight," Chaska PD tweeted at 10:44 p.m. Wednesday. "This man was pulled over after someone called 911 to report his poor driving conduct. He couldn’t perform any of the field sobriety tests, but he thought could drive…"
CHASKA, MN
fox9.com

Stillwater Police seek help IDing suspect who stole car with child inside

STILLWATER, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Stillwater Police Department issued a plea for help identifying the suspect who stole a vehicle with a child inside on Wednesday morning. In a post on Facebook, police said officers responded to the 1400 block of Lydia Circle in Stillwater at 9 a.m. Wednesday on a report of a vehicle theft with a 1.5-year-old child inside. The vehicle was spotted leaving the Benson Development and going west. About 5 minutes later, police found the vehicle behind a business on the 1700 block of Washington Avenue.
STILLWATER, MN
fox9.com

Drunk driver in Chaska had BAC more than 4 times the legal limit: police

CHASKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A driver in Chaska was arrested after driving drunk Wednesday night with a blood-alcohol level more than four times the legal limit, police said. The Chaska Police Department tweeted about the incident, alleging a man was pulled over after someone called 911 to report his driving. He couldn't perform any of the field sobriety tests, and ended up having a 0.34 blood-alcohol content (BAC).
CHASKA, MN
KARE 11

Fire displaces family in Minnetonka on Thanksgiving

MINNETONKA, Minn. — An overnight fire has displaced a Minnetonka family on Thanksgiving. Firefighters responded to a fire in the Linner Ridge cul-de-sac early Thursday morning. Firefighters said the fire likely started in the garage and then spread to the attic. Three people were home at the time of...
MINNETONKA, MN
fox9.com

Mail delivery issues persist in Prior Lake

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Every trip to the mailbox seems to end with Mary and Roger Anderson leaving empty-handed. The longtime Prior Lake residents say their mail troubles have been ongoing for more than a year. "We were getting mail service maybe once or twice a week if...
PRIOR LAKE, MN
KFIL Radio

Statewide Missing Person Alert Issued for Minnesota Man

Redwood Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota BCA has issued a statewide missing person alert for a Redwood Falls man. The Redwood Falls Police Department says 35-year-old Alex Allrunner was last seen by his family on November 18 sometime in the early to mid afternoon. He was seen on foot in Redwood Falls.
REDWOOD FALLS, MN
mahoningmatters.com

‘Cold-blooded killer’ in Halloween mask shoots restaurant customer, Minnesota cops say

Update: A 47-year-old man from Texas was arrested in Oklahoma in connection with a fatal shooting at a Minnesota restaurant, cops say. Aaron Le fled in a white Mercedes Sprinter van, according to police in Bloomington, Minnesota. With help from officers in Kansas and Oklahoma, he was located and arrested at 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 24, about 11 hours after the shooting, police said.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

40 Years Ago, Thanksgiving Fire Destroyed Entire Downtown Mpls. Block

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- Thanksgiving Day will mark 35 years since one of the most devastating fires in Minneapolis history.A fire started in the Donaldson building in downtown Minneapolis In 1982, and then spread to Northwestern Bank.By the time it was put out, it had destroyed an entire city block."It was incredible to see the volume of fire," said Minneapolis Fire Chief John Freutel. "And that was something I'll never forget. To see all those floors of that building and how quickly it was spreading through that building."Freutel was a rookie firefighter in Minneapolis that night. Little did he know, he...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Driver killed after hitting traffic pole in Minneapolis; passenger hurt

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A woman was killed after she crashed into a traffic pole in Minneapolis early Monday, police said. Her passenger was injured. The Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded to the intersection of 12th Street South and Third Avenue South at about 2:25 a.m. Police saw a vehicle that had crashed into a traffic pole.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Semi rollover on 35W in Minneapolis causes big mess, delays

MINNEAPOLIS - Traffic cameras captured footage Tuesday of a semi-truck that rolled over on Interstate 35W and East Hennepin Avenue in Minneapolis.The semi scattered the trailer's contents all over the interstate, leading crews to spend much of the evening cleaning it all up.The Minnesota State Patrol says the driver was hurt but will survive. Troopers cited the driver for the crash.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Limitless Production Group LLC

Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer Badger

K9 Officer Badger and Officer Andy HelgersonPhoto byEagan Police Department. It is with great sadness that we report that the Eagan Police Department announced on their Facebook this afternoon that their retired K9 Officer Badger died unexpectedly last night, Monday, November 21, 2022. The Eagan Police Department said that K9 Officer Badger joined their department in 2012 and was paired with Officer and handler Andy Helgerson. Officer Helgerson and Badger worked together until 2021, which was when Badger retired from the force.
EAGAN, MN
fox9.com

Family, friends remember Albertville shooting victim

Family and friends of Yaseen Thomas Johnson expressed their remorse outside the Hennepin County courthouse Tuesday. FOX 9's Paul Blume has the latest on a shooting that was the result of a pair of sneaker sale, according to authorities.
ALBERTVILLE, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park Shooting Victim ID’d as Former Park Center Student

Family identified Friday’s Brooklyn Park shooting victim as Syoka Siko. Police say Siko and another 17-year-old were shot at an apartment complex, then located in a vehicle on an exit ramp in north Minneapolis. Siko played on the Park Center basketball team last year. According to the family, Syoka...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
85K+
Followers
13K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy