Twin Cities realtor dies week after being hit by driver

BringMeTheNews

A Twin Cities realtor struck by a driver while crossing an Apple Valley intersection last month has died.

The crash happened Oct. 30 at Galaxy Avenue and County Road 42.

Derek K. Ronning died of his injures nine days later, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Ronning, 43, of Apple Valley, was a realtor for the Realty Group.

"The world has lost a wonderful man," the company wrote on Facebook, announcing Ronning's death. "You will be deeply missed by many. Thank you for changing so many lives and being apart of our RG family. Rest easy, you will never be forgotten."

Ronning was also a part-owner of an ocean-caught, wild Alaskan Salmon wholesaler, Derek and Cal's Seafood.

"He was so proud to bring Alaska King Salmon back to restaurants here in Minnesota," the Realty Group shared.

Colleagues, friends and family gathered at the Farmer and Fishmonger in Apple Valley for a celebration of life on Nov. 12. A GoFundMe page created for medical expenses prior to Ronning's passing has raised over $21,000.

Ongoing investigation

According to the Apple Valley Police Department, officers responded to the crash around 2:15 a.m. and found Ronning laying in the roadway. Officers administered aid on-scene and Ronning was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Both the driver, a 32-year-old woman, and the passenger, a 33-year-old man, were uninjured. The said they were traveling westbound on County Road 42 with a green light at the intersection when Ronning began crossing the roadway and was struck.

The incident remains under investigation by police and the Minnesota State Patrol.