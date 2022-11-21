ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, NE

Norfolk man dies after crashing into bridge abutment, officials say

By Ariel Pokett
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZwUYL_0jIgraMZ00

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – A Siouxland man lost his life after his vehicle became airborne just east of Battle Creek.

According to a release from the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, Norfolk officials were informed that a vehicle was in the ditch at 8 a.m. on November 20. It was located just east of 545 Avenue and 834 Road, southwest of Battle Creek.

Officials investigating fire at abandoned Sioux City home

Officials found a 2002 Nissan Xterra in a creek bed on the south side of the road. Deputies were able to determine that the vehicle had left the road and hit a bridge abutment before becoming airborne. The release stated that the vehicle hit the opposite of the creek bed before finally coming to a rest in the bed with heavy damage.

The sole driver of the vehicle, Albert Reeves, 67, of Norfolk, died during the crash.

The release specified that Reeves was allegedly not using his seatbelt, but alcohol consumption is not believed to be a contributing factor.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
KSNB Local4

Teen leads police on two county chase before crashing mini-van

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A 15-year-old juvenile has been released back to a responsible party, but not before leading authorities on a chase that spanned two counties Thursday morning. The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office ended up assisting the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office with the chase after the chase originally started...
HAMILTON COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Multiple-vehicle accident slows down Norfolk traffic Tuesday evening

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A multiple-car accident in northeast Nebraska slowed down traffic Tuesday evening. At about 7:02 pm, Norfolk Fire and Rescue responded to the 1400 block of Pasewalk Avenue for an accident that involved multiple vehicles. When on the scene, a pickup truck could be seen in the middle...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk man dies in accident near Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska responded to a single-vehicle accident that resulted in the death of a Norfolk man. The Madison County Sheriff's Office said that 67-year-old, Albert Reeves of Norfolk, was found in his vehicle in the ditch just east of 545 Ave. on 834th Road, southwest of Battle Creek around 8 a.m. on Sunday.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Hoskins teen found, returned to Wayne County

HOSKINS, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska said that Deztinee Bare was found Wednesday morning around 10 a.m. in Stanton. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they found Bare and returned her to Wayne County. The Wayne County Sheriff's Office said they were looking from a missing teen female from...
WAYNE COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Northeast Nebraska teen found

HOSKINS, Neb. -- Stanton County Sheriff's Office said that Deztinee Bare was found Wednesday morning. The Wayne County Sheriff's Office was looking from a missing teen female from the Hoskins area. The Sheriff's Office said that 15-year-old Deztinee Bare went missing Tuesday around 7:30 p.m., and that she was possibly...
WAYNE COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Temporary stop signs and no parking zone in Norfolk

NORFOLK Neb. -- With construction ongoing in Norfolk, some temporary changes are being made to the city's streets. On Monday, the City of Norfolk approved an ordinance and one resolution, which is intended to improve safety in areas of the city. Due to the construction taking place on the First St. Bridge, traffic has become condensed in areas of Norfolk.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

'Rage Room' in Norfolk provides an opportunity to release stress

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A shop in Madison County has a unique attraction for customers to enjoy. Wisper Skate Shop, located in the Sunset Plaza Mall in Norfolk, recently opened up a ‘Rage Room’. Owner Bryce Schmitz said it's a place where everyone can come and let off some...
NORFOLK, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Disturbance call leads to arrest of Norfolk man

A Norfolk man was arrested early this morning after a call about a disturbance at an apartment complex. Captain Mike Bauer said police were called to the 100 block of North 25th street after a male, later identified as 29-year-old Israel Salvador Turquiz, was reported pounding on someone’s door with a large knife.
NORFOLK, NE
northeast.edu

Norfolk man leaves $40,000 to Northeast for nursing scholarships

NORFOLK, Neb. – A love for nursing and a desire to help young people prompted a Norfolk man to include a nursing scholarship at Northeast Community College in his estate planning. Maholn “Jack” Kohler passed away in Sept. 2021, at the age of 96. In his will, he left...
NORFOLK, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Sunday morning traffic stop leads to arrest of Madison man

A routine traffic stop in Norfolk early Sunday morning led to the arrest of a Madison man. According to Captain Mike, Bauer, at 2:38 a.m. Sunday, a Norfolk Police officer conducted a traffic stop on a speeding car in the 1400 block of South 13th Street. The officer had contact...
NORFOLK, NE
kscj.com

KLEIN NAMED NEW NEBRASKA COUNTY COURT JUDGE

A NEW COUNTY JUDGE HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO SERVE NORTHEAST NEBRASKA’S 6TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT. GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS APPOINTED THOMAS KLEIN OF WAHOO TO THE JUDICIAL DISTRICT CONSISTING OF DAKOTA, DIXON, BURT, CEDAR, DODGE, THURSTON, AND WASHINGTON COUNTIES.. THE 55-YEAR-OLD KLEIN HAS SERVED AS THE SAUNDERS COUNTY PUBLIC DEFENDER SINCE...
CEDAR COUNTY, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Livestock Sales Barn Property no longer option for Americarts

Americarts is heading back to square one after they are no longer in agreement to purchase land in Norfolk. Representatives from Americarts had signed a purchase agreement back in July to purchase the Livestock Sales Barn Property on south 1st street. However, according to founder Stephanie Goodrich, that agreement has since fell through after purchase investors said they were uninterested a day before the purchase agreement deadline.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Recount approved for Ward 4 in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A recount of votes for a northeast Nebraska city council race will take place on Monday. Madison County Clerk Anne Pruss announced Tuesday that the Ward Four City Council Race in Norfolk will be recounted on Monday, Nov. 28. The race between incumbent Andrew McCarthy and challenger...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Remington: The Pet of the Week

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Meet Remington!. Remington is a two-year-old yellow Labrador. He is a pretty nice guy that loves attention, treats, and giving kisses. Remington has a lot of energy so he would love to go to an active home with some children. When he's not running around or playing...
NORFOLK, NE
brookingsradio.com

Another South Dakota nursing home is closing

Another South Dakota nursing home is closing its doors. Prairie Estates Care Center in Elk Point has announced it will close January 14, 2023. Officials says the closure is due to a combination of the ongoing underfunding of Medicaid, the current staffing crisis, and costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
ELK POINT, SD
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

22K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy