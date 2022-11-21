– Anne M. (Murphy) Maguire, 84, of Southborough, MA, died on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Golden Pond Assisted Living in Hopkinton. Anne was born in Clinton, the daughter of Henry J. and Mary F. (McLaughlin) Murphy. She graduated from Sacred Heart Academy in Worcester in 1956. She went on to earn a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from Fitchburg State Teachers College in 1960 and a Master of Arts in Teaching in the Field of English from Assumption College in 1967.

