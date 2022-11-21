Read full article on original website
communityadvocate.com
Anne M. Maguire, 84, of Southborough
– Anne M. (Murphy) Maguire, 84, of Southborough, MA, died on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Golden Pond Assisted Living in Hopkinton. Anne was born in Clinton, the daughter of Henry J. and Mary F. (McLaughlin) Murphy. She graduated from Sacred Heart Academy in Worcester in 1956. She went on to earn a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from Fitchburg State Teachers College in 1960 and a Master of Arts in Teaching in the Field of English from Assumption College in 1967.
communityadvocate.com
Judith K. McCabe, 75, of Westborough
– Judith K. McCabe, 75, of Westborough, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, November 21, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Edward Thomas McCabe, Jr. Born in Fitchburg, she was the daughter of the late Chester and Norma (Muir) Schlott. She was...
communityadvocate.com
Maria Brown, 63, of Southborough
– Maria Pilato Brown, 63, of Southborough, MA, passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022. She died peacefully, surrounded by family, at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, MA. Maria was the daughter of the late Marie Ward and John Pilato, and stepdaughter of the late Chet Kenbok.
communityadvocate.com
Doris S. Lowe, 90, of Berlin
Berlin – Mrs. Doris S. Lowe, 90, of Berlin, MA is in her husband’s loving arms again; a widow of only nine days with the passing of William F. Lowe Jr. on November 9, 2022. On the evening of November 18, 2022, fell asleep in life and awoke to Bill’s outstretched hands and now has joined him in everlasting light.
communityadvocate.com
Marcia Hood, 79, of Hudson
Hudson – Marcia “Marcy” Florence (Langill) Hood, 79, of Hudson, MA, former longtime resident of Acton, MA passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at her residence. She was the beloved wife of the late Leo Lovell Hood who died in 2017.
communityadvocate.com
Police arrests, Nov. 25 edition
9:44 p.m. Arrested, Karin Anne Tomasuolo, 59, of 5 Woodstone Rd., Northborough, for OUI liquor, marked lanes violation. 1:37 a.m. Arrested, Lemuel Pacheco Hernandez, 29, of 200 Arlington St., Apt. A, Framingham, for possession Class B substance, carry loaded firearm without a license, improperly stored large capacity firearm, possession Class A substance, OUI drugs, no inspection sticker, marked lanes violation, carry firearm without license, and Johnny Flores, 34, of 22 Belleview Ave., Marlborough, for poss Class A w/intent to distribute sub., poss Class B w/intent to distribute sub., poss Class B substance subsequent offense.
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough’s Kits for Kids helps children in need
HUDSON – Heather Johnston shows each room of what Kits for Kids now calls its home. Donations are stacked from floor to ceiling. Handmade scarves sit on kitchen chairs. There’s packages of socks, boxes of LEGOs, soaps and creams and enough toys to fill Santa’s workshop. Johnston,...
communityadvocate.com
A drive-through Thanksgiving tradition at Hudson Senior Center
HUDSON – If you drove by the Hudson Senior Center Nov. 18, you may have seen people handing plastic bags filled with food to seniors. This year marks the 12th consecutive year that George Danis and his company, Plastic Molding Manufacturing, have paired up to host the Hudson Senior Center Thanksgiving Drive-Thru. As part of the event, senior residents can pick up a warm Thanksgiving meal.
communityadvocate.com
Full search for new Hudson superintendent on the horizon
HUDSON – The School Committee has begun their full-search for a new superintendent. This comes after Superintendent Marco Rodrigues announced his intent to retire in June and the committee voted to conduct a full search for his successor. During a School Committee meeting Nov. 15, the board appointed the...
communityadvocate.com
Regal Cinemas bidder alleges Westborough Select Board failed to apply RFP criteria
WESTBOROUGH – Westborough is heading to court. One of the bidders of the former Regal Cinemas – Ferris Development Group – is seeking court action that would in part require the town to award them the bid. “Westborough committed a breach of the implied contract by failing...
communityadvocate.com
Westborough receives $4 million for Otis Street improvement project
WESTBOROUGH – The Otis Street Transit-Oriented Development Regional Improvement Project will benefit from $2 million from the MassWorks Infrastructure Program and $2 million in Massachusetts Department of Transportation funding that has been recently approved. The town of Westborough application was submitted to the FY2023 Community One Stop for Growth,...
communityadvocate.com
Church members voice concerns about traffic from proposed Lincoln Street projects
MARLBOROUGH – Two housing proposals – one already approved by the city, the other in preliminary stages – could spruce up Lincoln Street, or make it more congested. During a public hearing conducted by the City Council on Nov. 21, Terrence Morris, on behalf of 272 Lincoln St. LLC, presented preliminary plans for a 12-unit, multifamily dwelling with accessory parking.
communityadvocate.com
Northborough Turkey Trot to raises funds for recreation department
NORTHBOROUGH – It’s time to break out your running shoes because the Northborough Turkey Trot is around the corner. The 5K run/walk will start at 8 a.m. at the Marion E. Zeh Elementary School on Thanksgiving morning. The Northborough Turkey Trot raises money for the Northborough Recreation Department...
communityadvocate.com
Westborough Fire Department offers tips for safe holiday cooking
WESTBOROUGH – Chief Patrick Purcell and the Westborough Fire Department wish to share safety tips with community members planning to cook, bake and enjoy holiday meals over the coming days and weeks. According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), Thanksgiving and Christmas are peak days for home cooking...
communityadvocate.com
Select Board votes to keep single tax rate
WESTBOROUGH — The town will continue to maintain a single tax rate. During its Nov. 22 tax classification hearing, the Select Board decided on a 4-1 vote to set the tax rate of $16.84 per thousand, a decrease of $1.65 from last year’s rate. Because of increased residential...
communityadvocate.com
Panthers continue streak over Hawks in Thanksgiving day game
MARLBOROUGH – Marlborough High School varsity football defeated Hudson 32-16 in the 120th annual Thanksgiving day game. Marlborough Athletic Director Jeff Rudzinsky tweeted that this marked the 12th straight win the Panthers had over the Hawks. “The support we had today was awesome!” he wrote. The Panthers started...
