10 Pop Artists Who Were Snubbed by the Grammys Best New Artist Category
GRAMMY nominations are the Super Bowl of stan Twitter, and naturally, fans are voicing their opinions on why their faves should have been nominated. In particular, many artists have been snubbed from the Best New Artist category, one of the main four categories of the awards show. Past winners have included Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, and Dua Lipa.
The 1975 Singer Eats Raw Steak Onstage During Show
Nobody seems to know why, but during The 1975's concert last night (Nov. 7) in New York City, frontman Matty Healy whipped out a raw steak and started eating it. If you're against eating meat, you may want to stop reading. We really don't have much context for you, so...
Skittles Responds After Fan Injures Harry Styles’ Eye by Throwing the Candy at Him During Concert
After a fan threw Skittles at Harry Styles while he was on stage in Los Angeles Monday night (Nov. 14), hitting the singer in the eye in the process, the candy company issued a firm PSA to concert-goers. "Don't think I needed to say this: Please don't throw Skittles," the...
Paramore Fan With Disability Shares Emotional Account of Singing ‘Misery Business’ Onstage With Band
As many fans are now aware, have returned "Misery Business" to their sets on this tour after previously removing it. With the group currently out on tour, they've also invited fans to the stage to sing along on the track, often making the fans' days in the process. That was the case for 23-year-old actress and artist Macayla Smith, also a person with a disability, who recently joined the band's Atlanta performance at the Tabernacle, then shared what that special moment meant to her via social media.
Legendary Actress Acknowledges "I'm Not Gonna Be Around For Much Longer" Amid Cancer Battle
Legendary actress Jane Fonda acknowledged in an interview that she is “not gonna be around for much longer,” according to a write-up posted in Pop Culture. Fonda is quickly approaching her 85th birthday and has recently been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The legendary actress has begun receiving chemotherapy treatments.
After sadly breaking up with ex, man opens her gift 47 years later
Despite having been separated for 47 years, this man had never opened a gift from his ex. Vicky, Adrian Pierce's high school love, dumped him in 1970. She handed him a present that she had already purchased as she was breaking up with him. He didn't want to open it because it was the holiday season, but he also didn't want to throw it out, so he placed it under his Christmas tree.
Amy Winehouse Disses Kanye West in Resurfaced Clip From 14 Years Ago: WATCH
Fans are lauding late singer Amy Winehouse as "ahead of her time" — and not just for her award-winning, critically acclaimed music. Instead, fans are praising her for dissing Kanye West in a resurfaced clip from 2008. "At least I'm not opening for a c--- like Kanye," Winehouse sang...
Blair Underwood ENGAGED To Longtime Friend After Divorcing His Wife Of 27 Years, Says '41-Year' Platonic Relationship Blossomed Into Romance
Actor Blair Underwood introduced the world to his new fiancée, Josie Hart, while going public about their engagement 18 months after his divorce from Desiree DaCosta, RadarOnline.com has learned. "The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking, and insightful person I know who continuously lives life out-loud. The future is crazy-bright Girl!" the Sex and the City star began his Instagram caption on November 23, alongside a photo of the pair dressed to impress while posing on the red carpet at the 50th International Emmy Awards."None of us ever know where God will guide our paths," Underwood continued, praising Hart...
DoorDasher Had ‘Scary’ Interaction With Customer Who Demanded ‘Human Contact': WATCH
A DoorDash employee took to TikTok to detail her "scary" experience delivering food for one particular customer. The woman explained that she doesn't normally take orders for DoorDash at night, but since she was in need of a little "extra money," she decided to take on a few orders. She...
Fans Criticize Charli D’Amelio for Supposedly Stealing Dixie D’Amelio’s Music Career Thunder
You might be surprised to hear that some fans are criticizing the D'Amelio family for the launch of Charli D'Amelio's music career. On Oct. 26, Charli released her debut single, "If You Ask Me To," which was co-written by the TikTok star and two other songwriters. The song came with...
Thanksgiving 2022: Halle Berry, Spice Girls And More Celebs Celebrate
It's officially that time of year again. Thanksgiving is here, which means that turkeys are being roasted and that the most famous names in the world are officially giving thanks. On Nov. 24, the United States celebrated Thanksgiving, a gathering centered around food, family, and football. In other words, the...
Iggy Azalea Sells Masters and Publishing in Eight-Figure Deal: Report
Iggy Azalea has reportedly sold her publishing and masters in a deal that is said to be worth eight-figures. On Monday (Nov. 21), Billboard reported the "Fancy" rapper cashed out by transacting the rights to her musical catalog to Domain Capital Group. Iggy's body of work includes the LPs The...
Julia Fox Says Kanye West Relationship Had Negative Affect on Her Acting Career
Julia Fox revealed how her relationship with Kanye West had a negative affect on her post-Uncut Gems acting career. Appearing on pal Emily Ratajkowski's podcast, High Low With EmRata, Fox explained how her professional life changed ever since she was first linked to Ye. "After this whole big relationship and...
Woman Furious After Already-Married Friend Plans Bachelorette Party Same Weekend as Her 30th Birthday
On Reddit, a woman whose friend scheduled her bachelorette party the very same day as the woman's 30th birthday is now considering not attending her friend's wedding. "In September I decided to tell my friends to save the weekend of November 19 for a party. They all accepted and I was thrilled," she wrote via Reddit, explaining she was excited to "have a large party" to celebrate the occasion.
Does ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Episode 1 Title Hint at Eddie Munson’s Return? Metallica Theory Takes Hold on TikTok
After the reveal of the title of Stranger Things Season 5's first episode, fans are speculating that Eddie Munson (played by Joseph Quinn) might make his return to the series after all. ***Spoilers below***. Sweet, spirited metalhead Eddie Munson became a fan-favorite during Season 4 of Netflix's hit supernatural series....
Kelly Rowland Faces Backlash After Defending Chris Brown at AMAs
The crowd booed Chris Brown after Kelly Rowland announced he had won the Favorite Male R&B Artist at the American Music Awards Sunday night (Nov. 20). Although the "With You" singer was not in attendance for the event, Brown beat out The Weeknd, Brent Faiyaz, Giveon and Lucky Daye. When...
‘Cobra Kai’ Mansion Backyard for Rent: You Can Party at the LaRusso House! (PHOTOS)
The backyard of the famous LaRusso house from Netflix's Cobra Kai is now available to rent as your personal party pad. The mansion featured on Cobra Kai has opened its luxurious backyard for rent via swimming pool rental service Swimply. As seen in the popular Netflix series, Villa Flora features...
Canceled: Taylor Swift Eras Tour On-Sale Date Scrapped Amid Ticketmaster Problems
Fans hoping to get tickets for Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour on Friday (Nov. 18) won't get the chance. The general public on sale has been canceled. A note from Ticketmaster shares that "due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow's public on-sale for Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour has been canceled."
Woman Has Been Planning ‘Cheapest’ Funeral Possible for the Past 5 Years
Beverley Rose has been planning her funeral for the past five years. According to the The Mirror, the 75-year-old self-described "forward planner" wants to alleviate her loved ones' stress when her time comes. "Who knows how long I'll last … I'm pretty healthy at the moment, but you can never...
Sam Smith Caught Awkwardly Filming TikTok Outside of Woman’s Apartment: WATCH
Getting spotted making a making a TikTok in public is undeniably embarrassing, but Sam Smith probably isn't too worried after recently getting caught in the act. A woman went viral on TikTok after she filmed the the "Unholy" singer filming a TikTok outside her apartment. (Sadly, Kim Petras wasn't around at the time.)
