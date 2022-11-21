ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Pop Artists Who Were Snubbed by the Grammys Best New Artist Category

GRAMMY nominations are the Super Bowl of stan Twitter, and naturally, fans are voicing their opinions on why their faves should have been nominated. In particular, many artists have been snubbed from the Best New Artist category, one of the main four categories of the awards show. Past winners have included Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, and Dua Lipa.
The 1975 Singer Eats Raw Steak Onstage During Show

Nobody seems to know why, but during The 1975's concert last night (Nov. 7) in New York City, frontman Matty Healy whipped out a raw steak and started eating it. If you're against eating meat, you may want to stop reading. We really don't have much context for you, so...
Paramore Fan With Disability Shares Emotional Account of Singing ‘Misery Business’ Onstage With Band

As many fans are now aware, have returned "Misery Business" to their sets on this tour after previously removing it. With the group currently out on tour, they've also invited fans to the stage to sing along on the track, often making the fans' days in the process. That was the case for 23-year-old actress and artist Macayla Smith, also a person with a disability, who recently joined the band's Atlanta performance at the Tabernacle, then shared what that special moment meant to her via social media.
After sadly breaking up with ex, man opens her gift 47 years later

Despite having been separated for 47 years, this man had never opened a gift from his ex. Vicky, Adrian Pierce's high school love, dumped him in 1970. She handed him a present that she had already purchased as she was breaking up with him. He didn't want to open it because it was the holiday season, but he also didn't want to throw it out, so he placed it under his Christmas tree.
Blair Underwood ENGAGED To Longtime Friend After Divorcing His Wife Of 27 Years, Says '41-Year' Platonic Relationship Blossomed Into Romance

Actor Blair Underwood introduced the world to his new fiancée, Josie Hart, while going public about their engagement 18 months after his divorce from Desiree DaCosta, RadarOnline.com has learned. "The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking, and insightful person I know who continuously lives life out-loud. The future is crazy-bright Girl!" the Sex and the City star began his Instagram caption on November 23, alongside a photo of the pair dressed to impress while posing on the red carpet at the 50th International Emmy Awards."None of us ever know where God will guide our paths," Underwood continued, praising Hart...
Thanksgiving 2022: Halle Berry, Spice Girls And More Celebs Celebrate

It's officially that time of year again. Thanksgiving is here, which means that turkeys are being roasted and that the most famous names in the world are officially giving thanks. On Nov. 24, the United States celebrated Thanksgiving, a gathering centered around food, family, and football. In other words, the...
Iggy Azalea Sells Masters and Publishing in Eight-Figure Deal: Report

Iggy Azalea has reportedly sold her publishing and masters in a deal that is said to be worth eight-figures. On Monday (Nov. 21), Billboard reported the "Fancy" rapper cashed out by transacting the rights to her musical catalog to Domain Capital Group. Iggy's body of work includes the LPs The...
Woman Furious After Already-Married Friend Plans Bachelorette Party Same Weekend as Her 30th Birthday

On Reddit, a woman whose friend scheduled her bachelorette party the very same day as the woman's 30th birthday is now considering not attending her friend's wedding. "In September I decided to tell my friends to save the weekend of November 19 for a party. They all accepted and I was thrilled," she wrote via Reddit, explaining she was excited to "have a large party" to celebrate the occasion.
Kelly Rowland Faces Backlash After Defending Chris Brown at AMAs

The crowd booed Chris Brown after Kelly Rowland announced he had won the Favorite Male R&B Artist at the American Music Awards Sunday night (Nov. 20). Although the "With You" singer was not in attendance for the event, Brown beat out The Weeknd, Brent Faiyaz, Giveon and Lucky Daye. When...
Canceled: Taylor Swift Eras Tour On-Sale Date Scrapped Amid Ticketmaster Problems

Fans hoping to get tickets for Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour on Friday (Nov. 18) won't get the chance. The general public on sale has been canceled. A note from Ticketmaster shares that "due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow's public on-sale for Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour has been canceled."
