Smith County, TX

Texoma's Homepage

Boy at center of TX Amber Alert found, woman charged

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 5-year-old boy who was at the center of an Amber Alert on Monday after being abducted from Overton has been returned home and his alleged abductor has been charged with kidnapping. According to Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith, Pamela Medlock, 59, was arrested on Monday after being stopped by […]
OVERTON, TX
inforney.com

Sheriff: Kidnapping suspect arrested amid plan to take Overton child to Arizona

A suspect has been charged with kidnapping after she took a child hundreds of miles from his home during what was supposed to be a quick shopping trip in a neighboring city. Pamala Medlock, 59, was jailed after an investigation concluded there was probable cause for her to be arrested on a kidnapping charge, which is a third-degree felony in Texas.
OVERTON, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

4-wheeler among items recovered in Cherokee County, officials say arrest warrants to come

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Several items of stolen property were recovered by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office after a search warrant on CR 1814 was conducted on Monday. The following recovered items were reported stolen out of the sheriff’s office, Jacksonville Police Department and Palestine Police Department: Flatbed trailer Kubota tractor Toro zero turn […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
KLTV

3 departments bring house fire under control north of Henderson

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A large number of first responders are at the scene of a fire on Wednesday night. Multiple fire departments and the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene of a working structure fire in the 5000 block of US Hwy 259 north. This is north of Henderson.
HENDERSON, TX
KLTV

Kilgore police clear major wreck on Hwy 135 at Peavine Rd.

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore police investigated, then cleared, a major wreck on Monday night. According to a sergeant with the department, northbound and southbound lanes of Texas Hwy. 135 at Peavine Rd. were shut down while police investigated the scene of the crash. The Kilgore Police Department said a...
KILGORE, TX
CBS19

Gregg County Sheriff's Office addresses jury duty phone scam

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — The Gregg County Sheriff's Office is making residents aware of a phone scam that has been occurring recently. These scammers are calling and representing themselves as Chief Deputy Jeff Callaway and stating people have missed jury duty, trying to get the person to pay a citation.
GREGG COUNTY, TX
inforney.com

Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Nov. 22 – Nov. 23

Deputies charged Johnny Ray Anders, 44, of Mt. Pleasant, with forgery financial instrument. Anders was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday without bond. Deputies charged Justin Seth Henderson, 38, of Tyler, with driving while intoxicated second. Henderson was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday without bond. Deputies charged...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Some frustrated after reporting damage to vehicles from Highway 155 roadwork

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Some drivers are frustrated after work on an East Texas roadway has led to damage on their vehicles. Roadwork on a stretch of Highway 155 between Tyler and Anderson County has been ongoing. Several people say they have received damage to their vehicles from loose gravel from the stretch of roadway having the work done.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Suphur Springs Police Ask For Your Help

Sulphur Springs Police needs your help identifying the individuals involved in a burglary at Joe Bob’s Too, located at 597 South League Street. Their suspects’ vehicle is in the video picture. The three broke in early Friday morning. If you have information, contact Detective Joe Scott at SSPD at 903-885-7602, or remain anonymous by calling Lake Country Crime Stoppers at 903-885-2020. Tips called into Crime Stoppers could result in a financial reward.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
inforney.com

Future unclear for site of Kilgore motel destroyed in fire

KILGORE — Future plans for the site of the former Kilgore Best Western Inn remain unclear more than five months after an accidental fire gutted the structure. The city approved a demolition permit for what remained of the building in late October, and the demolition process began earlier this month. Kilgore LAXMI of Longview owns the property, according to Gregg County Appraisal District records.
KILGORE, TX

