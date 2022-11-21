Read full article on original website
Boy at center of TX Amber Alert found, woman charged
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 5-year-old boy who was at the center of an Amber Alert on Monday after being abducted from Overton has been returned home and his alleged abductor has been charged with kidnapping. According to Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith, Pamela Medlock, 59, was arrested on Monday after being stopped by […]
Sheriff: Kidnapping suspect arrested amid plan to take Overton child to Arizona
A suspect has been charged with kidnapping after she took a child hundreds of miles from his home during what was supposed to be a quick shopping trip in a neighboring city. Pamala Medlock, 59, was jailed after an investigation concluded there was probable cause for her to be arrested on a kidnapping charge, which is a third-degree felony in Texas.
Woman charged with kidnapping of 5-year-old from Overton, boy returned to family
Police Warn of People Being Robbed in Parking Lots Right Now in Texas
A news story coming out of McKinney, Texas recently confirms police are currently warning area residents that people are being robbed in store parking lots--including a Costco store nearby. This begs the question: are thefts on the rise, generally speaking? Will we see more of this here at our stores...
4-wheeler among items recovered in Cherokee County, officials say arrest warrants to come
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Several items of stolen property were recovered by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office after a search warrant on CR 1814 was conducted on Monday. The following recovered items were reported stolen out of the sheriff’s office, Jacksonville Police Department and Palestine Police Department: Flatbed trailer Kubota tractor Toro zero turn […]
Social media leads to arrest of man accused of using stolen check at East Texas Lowe’s
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A man who was accused of using a stolen check at an East Texas Lowe’s was arrested with the help of social media. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said a generator was bought with the check in Longview on Oct. 31. Then, 30 minutes after officials shared photos on social media […]
Amber Alert discontinued for 5-year-old boy out of NE Texas after authorities say he was found
It's unclear if the 59-year-old woman who was been sought in connection to the boy's disappearance was with him when he was found.
HELP WANTED: East Texas in need of more law enforcement as nationwide shortage hits close to home
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – East Texas law enforcement is facing the same issue as restaurants, stores and warehouses across the country — a shortage in staff. From Tyler to Longview to Nacogdoches and beyond, law enforcement agencies all over East Texas are struggling to hire and keep the staff they do have. “This is all […]
East Texas child found, Amber Alert discontinued
An Amber Alert issued for a child reported abducted out of East Texas was discontinued Monday around 1 p.m.
Teenager reported missing from Henderson County found safe
UPDATE: Sophia Flores was found safe in Henderson County, Gun Barrel City police reported. Chief Williams commended Investigator John Pollard with the GBCPD. MABANK, Texas (KETK) – Sophia Flores,14, has been missing since Nov. 17 and Mabank Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating her. The post said that Flores was last […]
3 departments bring house fire under control north of Henderson
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A large number of first responders are at the scene of a fire on Wednesday night. Multiple fire departments and the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene of a working structure fire in the 5000 block of US Hwy 259 north. This is north of Henderson.
Kilgore police clear major wreck on Hwy 135 at Peavine Rd.
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore police investigated, then cleared, a major wreck on Monday night. According to a sergeant with the department, northbound and southbound lanes of Texas Hwy. 135 at Peavine Rd. were shut down while police investigated the scene of the crash. The Kilgore Police Department said a...
Gregg County Sheriff's Office addresses jury duty phone scam
GREGG COUNTY, Texas — The Gregg County Sheriff's Office is making residents aware of a phone scam that has been occurring recently. These scammers are calling and representing themselves as Chief Deputy Jeff Callaway and stating people have missed jury duty, trying to get the person to pay a citation.
Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Nov. 22 – Nov. 23
Deputies charged Johnny Ray Anders, 44, of Mt. Pleasant, with forgery financial instrument. Anders was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday without bond. Deputies charged Justin Seth Henderson, 38, of Tyler, with driving while intoxicated second. Henderson was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday without bond. Deputies charged...
Longview man charged in Capitol riot granted release to prepare for trial
WASHINGTON (KETK) – A Longview man who was indicted on more than a dozen charges in connection to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has been released “strictly for the purpose of preparing for trial.” According to court documents, Ryan Nichols, 30, was granted pre-trial release and will be allowed to return to his Longview home […]
Some frustrated after reporting damage to vehicles from Highway 155 roadwork
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Some drivers are frustrated after work on an East Texas roadway has led to damage on their vehicles. Roadwork on a stretch of Highway 155 between Tyler and Anderson County has been ongoing. Several people say they have received damage to their vehicles from loose gravel from the stretch of roadway having the work done.
Suphur Springs Police Ask For Your Help
Sulphur Springs Police needs your help identifying the individuals involved in a burglary at Joe Bob’s Too, located at 597 South League Street. Their suspects’ vehicle is in the video picture. The three broke in early Friday morning. If you have information, contact Detective Joe Scott at SSPD at 903-885-7602, or remain anonymous by calling Lake Country Crime Stoppers at 903-885-2020. Tips called into Crime Stoppers could result in a financial reward.
Future unclear for site of Kilgore motel destroyed in fire
KILGORE — Future plans for the site of the former Kilgore Best Western Inn remain unclear more than five months after an accidental fire gutted the structure. The city approved a demolition permit for what remained of the building in late October, and the demolition process began earlier this month. Kilgore LAXMI of Longview owns the property, according to Gregg County Appraisal District records.
2 Adults, 2 Children Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Kilgore (Kilgore, TX)
Kilgore Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash that injured two adults and two children. The crash happened on Monday evening on the northbound lanes of State Highway 135.
