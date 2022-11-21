Read full article on original website
Related
kvrr.com
Three Vote Difference Leads to Recount in N.D. District 43 House Race
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/AP) — North Dakota’s vote canvassing board has met to certify the results of the November 8 election, including a legislative contest that was close enough to force an automatic recount. In unofficial returns, incumbent Democrat Rep. Zachary Ista defeated fellow Democrat incumbent Mary Adams by...
KNOX News Radio
A dozen extra GF County ballots counted
The Grand Forks County Canvassing Board today (Monday) finalized the November 8th election totals adding a dozen more ballots into the mix. Although the margins changed slightly the outcome remained the same – for now. In the race for county commission the third place candidate Mark Rustad increased his...
KNOX News Radio
GF rejects bridge study funding
The Grand Forks council has rejected an agreement to fund the next phase of study on a proposed inter-city bridge with East Grand Forks. The scoping study would cost just over $151,000 dollars. East Grand Forks was looking to split the bill 50-50. Grand Forks suggested adding the two counties to further reduce the cost and include the Merrifield Bridge in the analysis.
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON POLICE DEPARTMENT RESPOND TO HEAVY ACCIDENT ON S MAIN ST
The Crookston Police Department responded to a report of an accident on Thursday, November 17, at 12:27 p.m. at the intersection of S Main St/3rd Ave S., Crookston. Vehicle #1 was a 2003 GMC Envoy driven by Gene Hoffman from Crookston. Vehicle #2 was a 2010 Jeep Wrangler driven by...
trfradio.com
Bus Struck Tuesday in Hit & Run Collision
Police are investigating a hit and run accident reported Tuesday morning in Thief River Falls. Police say that a “small red car rear ended the bus and took off” from the scene at Kinney Avenue North and 3rd Street West. According to the report the occupants of the vehicle appeared to be “young girls”.
trfradio.com
3 Injured in Accident Involving Tow Truck
Three people from Thief River Falls, including a small child were injured in a two vehicle accident over the weekend in Douglas County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Thomas Andrew Morales, 30 was injured when the eastbound 2004 GMC Sierra he was driving spun out while attempting to pass a 1999 Freightliner tow truck on a snow and ice covered I94 in La Grand Township.
gowatertown.net
Rural mail carrier finds North Dakota man frozen to death
NORTHWOOD, N.D. (KFGO) – An elderly Northwood, North Dakota man has been found dead near his home. The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office says a rural mail carrier discovered the body of 85-year-old Gerald Thingelstad Monday morning. Investigators say they believe Thingelstad walked away from his home, became...
Comments / 0