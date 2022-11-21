The Grand Forks council has rejected an agreement to fund the next phase of study on a proposed inter-city bridge with East Grand Forks. The scoping study would cost just over $151,000 dollars. East Grand Forks was looking to split the bill 50-50. Grand Forks suggested adding the two counties to further reduce the cost and include the Merrifield Bridge in the analysis.

