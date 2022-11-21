Read full article on original website
Atlantic City, NJ, Sandwich Named Best in the State of New Jersey
Did you know you can get the best sandwich in the state in Atlantic City?. The travel website farandwide.com ranked the best sandwich in every state, with the Italian being the top sandwich in the state of New Jersey. Who has the best Italian in the state?. The White House...
Atlantic Club Casino To Be Developed Into Luxury Condominiums: Reports
A vacant property previously known as a popular boardwalk hotel will be developed into luxury condominiums, NJ Advance Media reports. Rocco Sebastiani, the president of Colosseo Atlantic City Inc. — the New York investment and construction firm that owns the Boardwalk property— told the outlet that plans to convert the former casino at 3400 Pacific Ave. into high-priced residences are in motion.
Blatstein Letter To NJ Governor Murphy & Others About $ 3 Billion AC Plan
Philadelphia and Atlantic City, New Jersey Developer Bart Blatstein has written an appeal to Governor Phil Murphy, Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver, Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small, with a copy of the letter sent to all Atlantic City Council Members. We have the letter and it’s included in it’s entirety below....
16 Arrested, 785 Bricks of Heroin/Fentanyl Seized in Massive Atlantic City, NJ, Bust
Authorities in Atlantic City say a months-long investigation into the distribution of narcotics resulted in 16 people being arrested and massive quantities of drugs and guns being taken off of the streets. The actions of numerous law enforcement agencies culminated with nearly a dozen search warrants being executed over the...
$3B canals, housing proposed for ex-airport in Atlantic City, NJ
ATLANTIC CITY — Two Philadelphia developers want to build a $3 billion housing, office and retail project on the site of a historic former airport in Atlantic City, the latest proposal for one of the largest tracts of buildable land near the ocean on the U.S. East Coast. But...
roi-nj.com
Inside Moorestown mansion that’s listing for South Jersey-record $24.95M
Here’s some good news about the largest house ever to hit the market in southern New Jersey. The Moorestown-area mansion not only has never been lived in, but the buyer will be able to put their own finishing touches on the final steps of a six-year process — things such as the indoor pool and the wing that will have the elevator for luxury cars.
Mullica Hill embroiled in war over warehouse sprawl
MULLICA HILL, N.J. (CBS) -- A proposal to build a 2 million square foot warehouse over pristine farmland in Mullica Hill is pitting residents against developers. Community members say they had no idea the transformation was in the works at Route 322 and Tomlin Station Road.Mullica Hill, Gloucester County, was farm country with roadside fruit and vegetable stands and acres and acres of open fields.Recently, industrial growth has exploded, and major retailers are attracted by sprawling warehouses."We found out a little over a week ago," Dan Marsella said. "We got a letter in the mail."Marsella and other neighbors off Tomlin...
$3B new neighborhood proposed for abandoned Atlantic City’s Bader airfield
Bart Blatstein, CEO of Tower Investments, Inc. and owner of Showboat Atlantic City, announced Monday a joint proposal to develop a large-scale residential community project in Atlantic City. Standing under a tent, just off the Boardwalk and in the shadows of his 100,000-square-foot year-round waterpark that is currently under construction,...
Classic ice cream chain closes another NJ location
TOMS RIVER — The opportunity to grab a Fribble or Happy Ending sundae continues to become more scarce in New Jersey. The ice cream restaurant chain Friendly's has permanently closed its Toms River location along Route 37. The township was once home to four locations. Now it's down to...
31 random old pictures of South NJ that I found on a cell phone
Do you ever stop and think about just how many pictures you have on your cell phone?. If you're like me, you've been backing up everything that's on your cell phone to a cloud or some other type of storage device. Last night, I was thumbing through my cloud and I realized I have over a decade's worth of pictures there. I mean, that's tens and tens of thousands of pictures of everything under the sun.
Holy Spirit High School, NJ Did Everything Just Right Today
After today, there are only two Thanksgiving Day rivalry high school football games left in New Jersey. Pleasantville High School just defeated Ocean City High School 40-21 in their centennial (100th meeting) and final game. They have decided to move their rivalry game to August, 2023 in the “Battle by...
Update: What Was on Fire in South Jersey Tuesday Morning?
UPDATE: Tuesday afternoon, a statement from the 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard says,. We were not conducting any exercises this morning that would cause plumes of smoke. Our original report continues below. A bit of a mystery surrounds exactly what was on fire in South...
Atlantic City vs. Holy Spirit High Thanksgiving Day Football 2022
The annual Atlantic City High School versus Holy Spirit High School Thanksgiving Day football tradition is rare, special and it has lasted for nearly 100 years. It’s the longest running Thanksgiving Day game in Atlantic County history and second only to Vineland High versus Millville High, which has lasted for 150 years.
The 7 best places to get meatballs in NJ
Mark Pica is a Jersey City native who currently lives in Toms River. Last summer he began a meatball binge that took him all over New Jersey. He visited over 30 eateries based on recommendations and posted his opinions also known as "Picas Pics" on his Facebook page. While Pica...
Giordano: If Helen Gym Becomes Mayor, I'm Leaving
Today, Dom led off the Dom Giordano Program by telling that three of his least favorite celebrities have converged, telling that Howard Stern appeared on today’s Morning Joe with Joe Scarborough promoting an upcoming interview on HBO
Atlantic City, NJ, Police: Wanted Man Flees, Surrenders After Standoff
The Atlantic City Police Department says a wanted man surrendered after fleeing from detectives and then refusing to leave an apartment. 22-year-old Kenneth Marlow of Atlantic City was wanted for a shots-fired incident, where no one was injured, that occurred earlier this month. He has now been charged with unlawful...
Extremely Dangerous Intersection in Atlantic City, NJ, Needs to be Fixed NOW
This could be a new low for Atlantic City. A blatant traffic issue exists near one of the casinos in the city that could easily result in a tragic accident. For this to even exist is a failure in the most basic sense of the word. To Atlantic City's elected officials, I don't even know what to say about this.
wobm.com
The Stunning New Jersey Town Experts Say You Should Visit Instead Of The Shore
There is a major publication that has given you an option if you decide you don't want to visit the Jersey Shore. Wait. What? Who doesn't want to visit the Jersey Shore?. Even though I have never even heard of a movement created to avoid visiting the Jersey Shore. the website Fodor's Travel has given you an alternative in the Garden State.
Another mountain lion sighting in NJ — this time near local airport
A woman from South Jersey says she saw what she thinks was a mountain lion in Cumberland County on Saturday night. The woman said her sighting happened about 9 p.m. as she was traveling south on Buckshutem Road, heading toward Laurel Lake. She said she was driving home from Millville,...
Atlantic City Firefighters Who Died In The Line Of Duty: 1896-2021
IN MEMORIAM - A SALUTE & TO MEMORIALIZE. THE ATLANTIC CITY PROFESSIONAL FIREFIGHTERS WHO DIED IN THE LINE OF DUTY 1896 THROUGH 2021. A total of 26 Atlantic City Professional Firefighters have died in the line of duty from 1896-2021. The first was Thomas L. Blackney on December 2, 1896...
