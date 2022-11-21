ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic Club Casino To Be Developed Into Luxury Condominiums: Reports

A vacant property previously known as a popular boardwalk hotel will be developed into luxury condominiums, NJ Advance Media reports. Rocco Sebastiani, the president of Colosseo Atlantic City Inc. — the New York investment and construction firm that owns the Boardwalk property— told the outlet that plans to convert the former casino at 3400 Pacific Ave. into high-priced residences are in motion.
Inside Moorestown mansion that’s listing for South Jersey-record $24.95M

Here’s some good news about the largest house ever to hit the market in southern New Jersey. The Moorestown-area mansion not only has never been lived in, but the buyer will be able to put their own finishing touches on the final steps of a six-year process — things such as the indoor pool and the wing that will have the elevator for luxury cars.
Mullica Hill embroiled in war over warehouse sprawl

MULLICA HILL, N.J. (CBS) -- A proposal to build a 2 million square foot warehouse over pristine farmland in Mullica Hill is pitting residents against developers. Community members say they had no idea the transformation was in the works at Route 322 and Tomlin Station Road.Mullica Hill, Gloucester County, was farm country with roadside fruit and vegetable stands and acres and acres of open fields.Recently, industrial growth has exploded, and major retailers are attracted by sprawling warehouses."We found out a little over a week ago," Dan Marsella said. "We got a letter in the mail."Marsella and other neighbors off Tomlin...
31 random old pictures of South NJ that I found on a cell phone

Do you ever stop and think about just how many pictures you have on your cell phone?. If you're like me, you've been backing up everything that's on your cell phone to a cloud or some other type of storage device. Last night, I was thumbing through my cloud and I realized I have over a decade's worth of pictures there. I mean, that's tens and tens of thousands of pictures of everything under the sun.
The 7 best places to get meatballs in NJ

Mark Pica is a Jersey City native who currently lives in Toms River. Last summer he began a meatball binge that took him all over New Jersey. He visited over 30 eateries based on recommendations and posted his opinions also known as "Picas Pics" on his Facebook page. While Pica...
The Stunning New Jersey Town Experts Say You Should Visit Instead Of The Shore

There is a major publication that has given you an option if you decide you don't want to visit the Jersey Shore. Wait. What? Who doesn't want to visit the Jersey Shore?. Even though I have never even heard of a movement created to avoid visiting the Jersey Shore. the website Fodor's Travel has given you an alternative in the Garden State.
WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

